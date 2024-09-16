  1. Your parents have abundant coverage for their medical requirements. They can seek healthcare anytime they face a medical issue without worrying about burdening their financial plans.
  2. You can opt for health insurance riders that are targeted to provide relief for senior members of the family.
  3. The rest of your family can also enjoy the benefits of your health insurance plans without running out of the funds coming from the sum insured.
  4. Individual health insurance plans for your parents can take care of the costs of hospitalisation, diagnosis, and treatments, as well as pre and post hospitalisation care. Their medicines and special vaccinations or homecare will be covered and you can still claim NCB on your family health insurance policy.