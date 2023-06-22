Why should I buy car insurance online and not from an agent?

June 22, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

It is imperative for every car owner to have a valid car insurance policy to safeguard themselves from any and all uncertainties that may occur while driving. Along with the financial protection it provides comes the peace of mind that you would be covered in the event of an accident. Traditionally, people used to get their cars insured by physically visiting an insurance agent, but the advancement in technology has made this process easier and hassle-free. Car owners can now buy car insurance online, from the comfort of home. Buying car insurance online offers numerous benefits and convenience that traditional methods simply cannot match. The effort required to physically visit a branch or interact offline can now be done away with when purchasing online, by allowing for sufficient time to read, explore and then make a decision on purchase of selected plan.

Purchasing car insurance online is a smart choice in today’s digital age. Here are the reasons why you should buy car insurance online and not from an agent -

Reasons to buy car insurance online and not from an agent

Convenient and Time-Saving

One of the advantages of buying car insurance online is the convenience it offers. With just a few clicks, you can access a wide range of insurance providers, compare policies, and obtain quotes. This process saves you the hassle of scheduling appointments, waiting in queues, and spending valuable time visiting insurance agents. Online platforms allow you to browse and make informed decisions at your own pace, anytime and anywhere, making the entire process more efficient and time-saving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower Costs

Buying car insurance online can often lead to cost savings. Direct purchase eliminates the need for intermediaries, such as insurance agents, which can reduce administrative and commission costs. As a result, online insurers may offer more competitive premiums compared to traditional channels. Moreover, online platforms often provide exclusive discounts, promotional offers, and bundled packages. This further reduces the overall cost of your car insurance.

Range of Choices

When purchasing car insurance through an agent, you are limited to the policies offered by the insurance companies they represent. On the other hand, buying insurance online presents you with a range of choices. You can explore numerous insurance providers, and compare their coverage, premiums, and additional features. This will help you make an informed decision that aligns with your specific needs and budget.

Transparency

One of the challenges of dealing with insurance agents can be the lack of transparency regarding policy details and pricing. Buying car insurance online eliminates this issue by providing transparent information and easy access to policy documents. Online platforms provide comprehensive details about coverage options, deductible amounts, terms and conditions, and exclusions of the policy allowing you to thoroughly understand what you are purchasing. This transparency helps you make an informed decision and ensures that there are no hidden surprises or misunderstandings, something that may occur when you are dealing with an agent.

Customisation

Online car insurance platforms offer flexibility and customisation options. You have the freedom to explore different policy combinations by tailoring the coverage to your specific needs and adjusting policy features, deductibles, and add-ons as required. By doing so, you can instantly see how they affect your premiums, enabling you to tailor your insurance policy precisely to your requirements and budget. This level of customisation allows you to create a policy that suits your unique circumstances, ensuring you pay for the coverage you actually need and avoiding unnecessary expenses. The ability to customize your policy is a significant advantage that online platforms provide over traditional agents.

Instant Quotes and Policy Issuance

Gone are the days of waiting for insurance agents to provide you with quotes and issue policies. Online car insurance platforms offer instant quotes based on your inputs, allowing you to compare multiple options quickly. Once you’ve selected a policy, the online process enables immediate policy issuance, providing you with coverage almost instantly. This speed and efficiency are particularly useful when you need insurance urgently, such as when purchasing a new vehicle or renewing an expiring policy.

24*7 Customer Support

Contrary to traditional agent-based insurance, online car insurance platforms often provide round-the-clock customer support. You can reach out to customer service representatives via phone, email, or live chat at any time, even outside normal business hours. This accessibility ensures that you can get immediate assistance, resolve queries, or make policy changes whenever you need, enhancing your overall experience as a policyholder.

Easy Policy Management

Once you purchase car insurance online, managing your policy becomes effortless. You can access your policy documents, update personal details, make changes to coverage, and renew your policy online. Online platforms often provide user-friendly interfaces and mobile apps, enabling you to manage your policy on the go. This level of convenience and control allows you to stay on top of your insurance requirements without any unnecessary hassle.

In today’s digital era, buying car insurance online offers unparalleled benefits that make purchasing car insurance through online platforms an attractive option. By leveraging the power of technology, you can ensure a smooth and efficient experience while obtaining the coverage that best suits your needs.

While there are numerous insurance providers in the market, Chola MS Car Insurance stands out for its exceptional service and customer satisfaction. When it comes to protecting your car, Chola MS Car Insurance offers comprehensive coverage that is designed to protect the policy holder in case of any unforeseen circumstance - accidents, natural calamities, theft, or third-party liabilities. With an extensive network of cashless garages spread across the country and a dedicated customer support team available at all hours of the day or night, there is focused attention to ensure that all customer queries and grievances are resolved at the earliest. Their policies are designed to provide maximum protection and peace of mind, ensuring that you can hit the road with confidence. Chola MS Car Insurance has taken efforts to create a seamless digital experience for policyholders who prefer the online methods. Their user-friendly online platform allows you to purchase or renew policies effortlessly, access policy documents on the go, and even file claims with just a few clicks. This commitment to technology ensures that you can manage your car insurance conveniently, anytime and anywhere. Visit the Chola MS website to know more and make an informed choice.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.