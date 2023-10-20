Why renewing your bike insurance on time is important

October 20, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Two-wheeler insurance works as an essential financial backup during emergencies for two-wheeler owners. In case of any mishap or damages caused to your bike or a third party, two-wheeler insurance offers the assurance that you are financially covered. As a result, you do not have to worry about bearing the associated hefty expenses. However, often, two-wheeler owners tend to neglect or forget to renew their two-wheeler insurance policy, on time. Having a valid bike insurance policy is not only a legal requirement but a good financial decision to stay covered against unforeseen expenses. Additionally, renewing your bike insurance on time can give you additional perks.

Here are reasons why renewing your bike insurance on time is of utmost importance.

The significance of bike insurance renewal

Legal requirement

First and foremost, renewing your bike insurance on time is a legal requirement in India. Riding without a valid insurance can lead to significant legal consequences, hefty fines, or suspension of your driver’s license. Therefore, renewing your bike insurance, especially third-party bike insurance on time is not just an option but a legal obligation as well.

Financial security

One of the primary purposes of bike insurance is to provide financial security in case of accidents or mishaps. Accidents can happen at any time, and the cost of repairs, medical expenses, or third-party liabilities can be exorbitant. Having an active insurance policy ensures you are financially shielded from these unexpected expenses. Failure to renew your policy can leave you vulnerable to these costs, potentially leading to financial ruin.

Continuous coverage

Renewing your bike insurance policy on time ensures continuous coverage. In the unfortunate event of an accident or theft, you won’t have to bear the entire financial burden. Insurance companies will step in to give you the required financial support. Without a valid policy, you lose this safety net, leaving you exposed to substantial risks.

No claim bonus (NCB)

Renewing your bike insurance policy before the due date is also beneficial in terms of gaining the No Claim Bonus (NCB). NCB is a reward given to policyholders for safe driving and not making any claims during the policy period. You can use this bonus as a discount on your renewal premium. You can gain up to 50% NCB for five consecutive claim-free years. Letting your policy lapse means losing out on this valuable bonus, which can result in higher premiums in the future.

Performing a bike insurance check

To ensure that you are always covered and compliant with legal requirements, it is crucial to keep a check on the bike insurance status regularly. Here is how you can do it:

Check the policy expiry date

First and foremost, check the expiry date of your bike insurance policy. This date is important as it indicates when your current coverage ends. Make sure you renew your policy well before this date to avoid any gaps in coverage. You can check the policy expiry date on the bike insurance policy document or on the insurer’s website or app by logging into your account.

Premium payments

Check if your premium payments are up to date. Ensure that you have paid all the premiums for your policy to keep it active. Some insurance companies offer grace periods within which you can renew your bike insurance policy without losing on any benefits.

How to renew bike insurance policy?

With the convenience of online facilities, renewing bike insurance has become easier than ever. You can visit the insurance company’s website or their app to renew your policy. Simply login to your account and select your current bike insurance policy to renew. Review the policy details and if you wish to make any changes to your existing policy, you get the option to customise the policy as well. After completing the process, you can renew through online payment wallets.

At Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall, you get a wide range of two-wheeler insurance policies offered by partnered leading motor insurance companies. Here, you can compare different plans and buy a bike insurance policy of your choice. Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall offers 100% digital buy process, making the entire purchase journey convenient and hassle-free.

