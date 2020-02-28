Why LPU is regarded Top university

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has emerged as a leader in the field of education. It is a distinctive institution which is not less than an IIT in terms of teaching, learning, research, entrepreneurship and leadership. In addition to imparting knowledge & critical thinking, the university enables its students to become architects of the future society. Not just engineering, the university is also known for programmes like MBA, Business Management, Design, Hotel Management, Law, Pharmacy among others. LPU takes pride in its students' excellent placement record.

On the above lines, Tanya Arora, a promising third-year B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering student at the university bagged a job with Microsoft in 2019, at a salary of Rs 42 lacs. This is the biggest offer rolled out to a fresh engineering student across India in 2019. LPU has set record-breaking placements continuously for the past three years and has now added another feather in its placement record in the region with Taniya’s illustrious achievement.

Being away from her birthplace, Dehradun, was never an impediment to Tanya’s progress. She proudly dedicates her success to LPU, its teachers and mentors who guided her through their best efforts and innovative training. "How meaningful my parents’ and my decision was to take admission at LPU has now proven right!" shares Tanya. Similar to Tanya, thousands of other LPU students are working with industry bigwigs like Google, Amazon, Capgemini and more. Cognizant, ranked 3rd among IT companies in the world, alone has hired 2226 students from LPU in just three years. Keeping up with its high standards, over 550 national and international companies visited the campus in 2019, including Hewlett Packard, Adobe, Xerox, Abbott, IBM, Cognizant, Microsoft any many more.

Explore Tanya's journey to success here -

Since its inception, LPU has expanded its endeavours to become a leader in placements and innovative teaching methods in line with the latest trends in education. LPU also has specialized labs in collaboration with Google, SAP, Intel, CISCO etc. in the campus. Due to a strong industry interface, a large number of senior industry professionals regularly share their expertise with students further make them industry-ready.

There exist more than 3600 faculty & staff members imparting education at LPU. Many of them come from IITs, NITs and renowned International universities such as Harvard & Stanford. Studying at LPU is not just limited to textbooks and classrooms. Students get to learn through live projects and experiments. Promoting experiential learning, students at LPU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering have developed driverless cars. In the Computer Science Department, it is compulsory for students to create customized mobile apps while the fashion technology students organize fashion shows at national and international level. LPU has ultra-modern high-tech labs dedicated to every department, smart classrooms, country's largest auditorium, Olympic ready sports complex, shopping mall, hospital and students run hotel. All these provide students with an apt environment to gain real-time experience and grow.

Over time, Lovely Professional University has become the best choice for students from India and abroad. Spread over 600 acres, with over 30000 students from 28 states, 9 union territories and 50+ countries, LPU is not less than a “Mini World” in the state of Punjab, India.

Students here study in a diverse environment and emerge as global citizens. The university has more than 150 societies where students can be a part of these, based on their interests and talents. These include societies for dance, music, theatre, literature, robotics, yoga, and cricket and many other global level sports and co-curricular activities.

Candidates aspiring to seek admission at LPU can appear in LPU’s own Entrance cum Scholarship test (LPUNEST).The test is conducted online in more than 200 cities across India. Other than admissions, the test is also a gateway to get merit-based scholarships. Depending on the performance in the test, students can get scholarships up to Rs 4.9 lacs per student. For Admission-2020, LPU is to conduct the test in the month of April. For more information, one can visit website: www.lpu.in