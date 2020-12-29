Why it is a good time to start SIP in Mid-cap & Small-cap schemes

By B. Padmanaban, CFPCM, Director & Personal CFO, Fortune Planners Investment Services (P) Ltd

As we approach the end of the year 2020, some troubles like the spread of coronavirus and the slowdown in economy are continuing, even though the situation is improving on both the fronts. There is another area; however, that has witnessed a complete cycle - from top to bottom and on the way to the top back again. We are referring to the broader market indices in India.

For instance, the benchmark Sensex was at a peak of almost 42,000 points in January this year, went down to below 26,000 in March, and is back to anew height –this time a touching distance of 47,000. However, when it comes to mid and small caps it is still some distance away before the respective indices touch their highs again.

In the current scheme of things, there are concerns that the large cap market universe could be slightly overpriced. There is some amount of frothiness in the valuations of large cap stocks. The small and midcap stocks on the other hand had witnessed a significant correction over the last couple of years.

Sensex Touched New High, Mid & Small caps are still available @ discount

Indices Date Value Current Date Value Fall/High % BSE Sensex 14/01/20 41952 24-12-2020 46973 11.97% BSE Midcap 01-08-2018 18247 24-12-2020 17676 -3.13% BSE Small cap 15/01/18 20006 24-12-2020 17675 -11.65% GOLD 08-06-2020 2069 24-12-2020 1890 -8.65% Indices 23/03/20 Current Date Value Fall/High % From this Year Low BSE Sensex 25981 24-12-2020 46973 80.80% BSE Midcap 9711 24-12-2020 17676 82.02% BSE Small cap 8872 24-12-2020 17675 99.22% GOLD 1526 24-12-2020 1890 23.85% Indices 31/12/19 Current Date Value Fall/High % Year to Date BSE Sensex 41253 24-12-2020 46973 13.87% BSE Midcap 14967 24-12-2020 17676 18.10% BSE Small cap 13699 24-12-2020 17675 29.02% GOLD 1535 24-12-2020 1890 23.13%



It is important to choose a mutual fund scheme that has its philosophy clearly outlined. For instance, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund and the ICICI Prudential Small cap Fund have very clearly defined processes in place. Recently, the fund managers have pivoted their portfolios to capture the changing realities of the market in the light of the Covid developments, which has led the schemes to be category toppers over the last six to nine months.

Small cap is still available at 12% discount, Midcap 4% whereas largecap is 12% premium. Whenever market came down it will breach the previous high if that is to happen another 12% minimum small cap has to rally before it might correct for some points.

Moreover, the midcap scheme takes strategic calls to invest in certain large cap companies or even small cap companies which could enhance the returns for an investor, as is permissible within the SEBI rules.

Given the current time, when the market has rallied and investors are looking for pockets which hold out opportunities for attractive returns in the near to medium term, having an exposure to the mid and small caps could emerge to be a portfolio booster.