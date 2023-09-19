Why is Zoutons The Top Choice of Online Shoppers?

September 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The world has arguably shifted to online for all its exigency. With over 2.64 billion (and growing) online customer base, 2023 has been an incredible boon for several online retailers across the world. Moreover, the Indian ecom market is expected to hit the revenue mark of a whopping $63.17bn by the end of the year 2023.

Zoutons , being one of the pioneers of coupon aggregation companies, is leaving no stone unturned to make the optimum use of the growing online shoppers.The company’s main traction is its array of services aimed primarily to make the shopping experience more convenient and economical. From coupons, blogs, chrome extensions to mobile applications, Zoutons excels in harnessing online saving through a multifaceted approach that revolves around user convenience, extensive partnerships, and a commitment to delivering genuine value.

Started from India, Zoutons, in the matter of just a couple of years, managed to pave its way slowly into the potential markets of the both UAE and US respectively. From providing running coupon codes and deals from world’s top retailers, such as, H&M, Walmart, Flipkart, Noon, Hostinger , Lululemon, Nykaa etc. to covering online sales, new launches and top products for over 1000+ different categories, Zoutons has had remarkable growth.

“In the span of just eight months, our company had witnessed an almost 54% influx of new customers. With top running campaigns from India’s leading retailers like, Nykaa, Booking.Com, Agoda and Myntra, we have managed to attain an overall growth rate of 53% in India alone.”, says Harshit Sharma, The Business Lead at Zoutons.

Staying Relevant Amidst Stiff Competition

People love to shop and what better time is there for it than the online sales? With major sales dropping in from top retailers like Ajio, Amazon US, Namshi, Ounass, Crate & Barrel, Hobby Lobby etc. the competition in the market to allure the growing online shopper base to their sites hiked.

However, despite the stark competition, Zoutons, managed to not only retain its existing customers but also observed a staggering surge in new visitors to the site. In addition to all these, the company’s growing presence on social media platforms has made it every shopper’s go-to destination to find the best possible deals.

With over 1000+ clients around the world, Zoutons, currently is aiming to improve its infrastructure, invest more in advertising for better customer acquisition and build a team that can eventually deliver what the company stands for - genuine and validated deals.

Making Workday Productive & Fun

Started with a team of roughly 10 people, Zoutons currently encompasses over 150 employees. In addition to its headquarters in Gurgaon, the company also has a running branch in Kolkata. Be it the fun graffiti on the walls or the array of games, the company claims to offer the most fun filled and enjoyable workday experiences to all its employees.

Growth knows no limit and so does Zoutons. With the prospect of major upcoming sales that includes, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Noon Yellow Friday and Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales, the company is projecting substantial growth in the next quarter consequently helping the shoppers to find the best slash downs on their desired brands.Not limiting to that, Zoutons is also preparing to launch itself in the major European countries by the mid of 2024.

With a stellar track record, Zoutons has witnessed some exponential growth, over the past three years. This meteoric rise serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication and innovative approach to the coupon and deals market. Zoutons envisions forging new partnerships, expanding its clientele, and fostering collaborations with more affiliate groups, all aimed at enhancing revenue and extending its global reach.

In essence, Zoutons’ journey is a tale of growth, innovation, and dedication. Its presence not only transforms the way consumers save money but also enhances its standing as a pioneering force in the affiliate e-commerce industry, a beacon of possibility in the ever-evolving world of online shopping.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”