Why CIBIL Score is Critical for Getting a Home Loan and How to Check it

June 30, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated July 01, 2023 03:51 pm IST

The real estate sector is one of the few sectors that has continuously delivered stellar returns and for this reason itself, it is also one of those sectors that has witnessed a constant upsurge in prices. Property prices have increased multi-fold over the last few decades and the trend is likely to continue in near future. If you are planning on buying a home, do not delay. Delaying further would only lead to you paying a much higher price for the property that may today be quite affordable for you.

If you are worried about finances, avail of a home loan like millions of other people around the world. With growing demand for property, the demand for home loans has also increased considerably. Lenders receive thousands of housing loan applications each year. Unfortunately, not every housing loan application gets approved. Lenders approve only those home loan applications and sanction loans to only those home loan borrowers who can repay their loan on time and won’t default on loan payment. Each lender has fixed home loan eligibility criteria and inability to meet these home loan eligibility criteria leads to one’s home loan application getting rejected.

Lenders check home loan eligibility based on several factors, such as the borrower’s age, their income, job stability, etc. One of the key parameters that helps lenders understand and gauge a borrower’s repayment capacity is their credit score. The credit score is a numerical representation of one’s creditworthiness.

It is a score that is calculated based on several factors, such as the borrower’s repayment capacity, their credit utilization ratio, their dependency on credit, etc. A borrower’s credit score varies between 300 and 900. 300 is the lowest credit score a borrower can have and 900 is the highest. To be eligible for a home loan, borrowers must have a CIBIL score of at least 750.

Why is CIBIL Score Critical for Getting a Home Loan?

A borrower’s CIBIL score tells a lender everything they need to know about the borrower while deciding on their loan application. A CIBIL score of 750 or above indicates a strong commitment towards repaying debt on time. Borrowers who always pay their loan EMIs and credit card bills on time, apply for credit only when they need it and in general, use credit cautiously have such a CIBIL score. Such borrowers make excellent clients and therefore, lenders try to lure them with the most profitable home loan offers. Such borrowers get offered home loans at low home loan interest rates, are able to negotiate for a loan tenor that works best for them and a loan amount that they want.

Borrowers whose CIBIL score varies between 650 and 749 make good clients. These are people who have almost always paid their loan EMIs and credit card bills on time in the past. However, there have been some cases of delayed payments and loan defaults. Borrowers whose credit utilization ratio is higher than it should be or who have too many hard enquiries under their name, may also have such a credit score. Borrowers who have such a CIBIL score get approved for a loan but do not have very high negotiating power since lenders see some risk in lending money to such borrowers. Borrowers whose credit score falls below 650 are seen as high-risk customers. These are people who have either defaulted on loan payment repeatedly in the past or are already excessively dependent on credit. Thus, lenders do not usually extend housing loan offers to such borrowers. Borrowers whose credit score falls within this range are offered loans only when they add a highly creditworthy co-borrower or buy insurance.

In conclusion, the CIBIL score is critical as it plays a critical role in helping a lender decide whether to extend a housing loan to a borrower. This is the reason why borrowers must check home loan eligibility before beginning the housing loan application process and apply only if they meet their lender’s qualifying criteria. If they do not meet their lender’s qualifying criteria, they must follow the tips discussed below to improve their CIBIL score and then apply for a housing loan.

Tips on How to Enhance One’s CIBIL Score

The CIBIL score is not absolute, it keeps changing with time. Two missed EMIs may have caused your CIBIL score to go down last year but if you have been punctual with your loan payments since then, your CIBIL score must have automatically improved. If check home loan eligibility and find that your CIBIL score does not meet the mark, do not worry. Do the following to improve your CIBIL score.

1. Build a clean repayment history. In simple words, if you have missed paying any EMIs or credit card bills, clear them as soon as possible and build the habit of clearing your loan EMIs and bills before their due date. Your repayment history makes up 35% of your credit score and has a huge impact on your CIBIL score. So, try and keep it as clean as possible.

2. Maintain a low credit utilization ratio by using your credit cards cautiously. This means never exhausting the limit on your credit cards and clearing the entire amount due each month. The ideal credit utilization ratio according to lenders is 30%. So, aim for that.

3. Limit credit card and loan enquiries. Too many enquiries lead to a borrower coming across as excessively dependent in credit. Further, every loan application or credit card query translates into a hard enquiry, which impacts a borrower’s credit score negatively.

4.Maintain old loan accounts and credit cards for the older a person’s credit history, the higher is their credit score.

5. Check your credit report for errors. Sometimes, financial institutions pass on wrong information about a borrower, which leads to the borrower’s credit score going down. All housing loan applicants must check their credit report once every few months and scan the report for any kind of factual errors. If they see any error, they must report it immediately as rectifications take at least a month or two.

How to Check Your CIBIL Score?

Checking one’s CIBIL score is quite easy. Borrowers can check their CIBIL score by using one of the websites that offer this service for free. For a more reliable and accurate credit score and report, they can go to TransUnion CIBIL’s website and check their CIBIL score there.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”