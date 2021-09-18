What’s an NRI RD Account? How Useful Is It?: Everything You Need to Know

18 September 2021 18:49 IST

Every year, there is an exodus of Indians to countries abroad, who eventually attain the status of non-resident Indians (NRIs). However, this does not mean that they have no connection to India. In fact, most Indian-origin people residing outside the country want to continue investing back home. However, this is possible only by maintaining bank accounts in India.

While NRIs are permitted to bank here, there are certain rules and regulations in place. Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they cannot have accounts similar to what Indians have. However, they can open specific NRI accounts that cater to their needs such as the NRE (Non-resident External) Recurring Deposit account, which allows them the freedom to invest money regularly. While the NRE RD account is highly recommended, there are certain conditions that an NRI must meet in order to open this account. Here’s everything you need to know.

What exactly is an NRE Recurring Deposit Account?

Advertising

Advertising

With an NRE Recurring Deposit Account, an NRI can invest small amounts in India on a monthly basis. This is useful in the long run as it helps in making big savings. The account is maintained in rupees.

Recurring deposit functions in the same way as a fixed deposit. Every month, an installment of a prefixed amount earns the same interest during the tenure with the bank. On maturity, the customer receives an accruing value of all the installments plus the interest earned.

Who is eligible to open an NRE RD Account?

As the account will cater to an NRI, the first eligibility criteria is that the applicant must be an NRI (Non-resident Indian) or a PIO (Person of Indian Origin). Before opening the account with a bank such as ICICI Bank, NRIs must ensure they have an NRE savings account with the same bank, since it will be used to transfer money to the RD account. The money includes the principal and interest after the recurring deposit matures, which will be transferred to this account.

In addition, this type of account allows NRIs to hold the account jointly with another NRI.

How can you open an NRE RD account?

Opening a bank account in India while living abroad might sound like a tedious process, but it is rather simple. NRIs simply need to follow a few steps to open an NRE RD account. To start with, they should check if they meet the primary eligibility criteria to get this account running.

Once the criteria is met, they can either apply online or download the account opening form from the bank website. In case NRIs fail to find the form online, they can reach out to the bank, asking them to provide the same. Next, simply follow the instructions and fill the form, attach the relevant documents mentioned, and mail the completed form to the bank address.

What is the documentation required to open this account?

An important aspect of opening an account with any bank is having the right set of documents ready. Opening an NRE RD account requires almost the same set of documents as an NRE savings account. NRIs who want to open an account at a bank branch in India or abroad need self-attested photocopies of their passport (the first and last four pages), valid work permit/employment visa/residence visa/residence permit, and address proof, as per bank-specific guidelines. People applying for the account can check the list of valid address proofs provided on the bank’s website to eliminate any sort of confusion.

NRIs applying for account opening outside India require a few more documents and additional formalities. These include photocopies of the passport (the first and the last four pages), valid work permit/employment visa/residence visa/residence permit, address proof, as per bank-specific guidelines. It must be noted that the bank requires all photocopies to be self-attested by the applicant as well as attested by a notary/embassy or consulate officials/banker.

The set of documents required to open an NRE RD account differs from an NRI to PIO. While PIOs need all the documents that NRIs require, they also need to provide a PIO card or past Indian passport of the applicant/parent/grandparent along with a self-declaration about their origin or any related bank-specific document.

If all the above-mentioned documents provided to the bank are correct and no anomaly is found, an NRI will have his/her NRE RD account opened without any hiccups.

What are the advantages of having an NRE RD Account?

Besides allowing an NRI to hold a bank account in India, there are multiple benefits of having an NRE RD account. It allows easy transfer of funds from NRE savings accounts, which is why it is a must to have an NRE savings account in the same bank, where an NRI is looking to open an NRE RD account.

The account offers flexibility to choose monthly instalments ranging anywhere between ₹5000 to ₹1,00,000. ICICI Bank allows NRIs to make small investments monthly upto ₹1 lakh in multiples of ₹1000. It also provides a flexible tenure of one to 10 years and customers can pick what suits them most. There are no tax deductions and the rate of interest is attractive. That’s not all. With ICICI, full repatriability is possible.

The NRE RD account makes movement of funds from India to abroad smooth, which is a prime reason why NRIs are keen to open bank accounts in India.

Other than the accessibility advantage, an NRE RD account provides monetary benefits as well. NRIs are exempted from tax in India on the interest they earn. Another monetary advantage is that it offers favourable foreign exchange rates on the conversion of foreign currency into Indian currency.

The NRE RD account makes monetary transactions to India easy. It’s exactly why it is preferred by Indians abroad. NRIs can simply choose an Indian bank of their choice like ICICI Bank and talk to the bank executives to seek clarity regarding the entire process.