What you need to travel to Oman now

12 May 2021 17:25 IST

There are several reasons why Oman is a popular destination for Indian tourists. Firstly, Oman boasts stunning nature and interesting cities, including the capital Muscat. On a more practical level, the 2 countries are well connected and just a 3-hour flight apart.

Another important factor is that Indians can apply for an Oman tourist visa online provided they meet some specific conditions. The eVisa makes visiting the Arab nation easier, the online application is quick and convenient.

COVID-19 has temporarily disrupted travel to Oman, read on to find out about the entry restrictions now in place.

Advertising

Advertising

Flights from India to Oman are suspended

From May 7th 2021, flights from India to the Sultanate of Oman are suspended, it is not possible to travel directly from India to Oman at this time. This ban is in line with action taken by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait .

The Oman flight ban also applies to several other countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UK, and Brazil.

Anyone who has been to India or any of the other banned countries in the last 14 days may not enter Oman. There are some exemptions to this restriction. Oman nationals and their family members, diplomats, health workers and domestic workers travelling with a sponsor are not affected.

It’s important to remember that COVID-19 entry restrictions are not based on nationality. Indian passport holders can travel to Oman provided they have not been to any of the banned countries in the last 2 weeks and have the relevant entry permission.

It’s not yet known when these bans will be lifted, the Oman government will be monitoring the global situation as it evolves.

Steps to take before travelling

Travellers who are not affected by the coronavirus entry bans and have permission to enter Oman need to take some extra steps. Like most countries, Oman requires that visitors have special paperwork to minimise the risk of infection.

Here is a list of the current entry requirements:

Requirement 1: All passengers, except GCC nationals, must take out health insurance that covers the cost of COVID-19 treatment for one month.

Requirement 2: Travellers need to pre-register online for the PCR test they will have on arrival in Oman. This includes paying a test fee and downloading the Tarassud + mobile application. Passengers will not be allowed to check-in for their flight without having completed this step.

Requirement 3: A hotel reservation for at least 7 days made through this Oman government website . Some people are exempt from this requirement, including those under 18 travelling alone and over 60s.

Travellers should also be aware that visa on arrival services have been suspended. Visas must be obtained before departure.

COVID-19 entry restrictions and requirements are updated regularly. Travellers must ensure they have the latest official information before making any arrangements.

On arrival in Oman

Passengers have the PCR test they pre-arranged on arrival in Oman. They must then self-isolate at their accommodation for 7 days, a further PCR test is taken on day 8 before. If the result is negative, the quarantine can end, if it is positive a further 10 days isolation is required.

The Tarassud + bracelet must be worn whilst in self-isolation. Travellers face fines if they remove or damage their tracking bracelet. It can be removed and returned at a Primary Health Centre or government hospital at the end of quarantine.

Normal Oman entry restrictions

Under normal circumstances, travelling to Oman from India is much more straightforward.

Indian passport holders need a visa to enter Oman for more than 14 days. Indians can get their visa online if they also hold a residence permit or visa from the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, or a valid Schengen visa. Oman visa applications must be made through the embassy in all other cases.

All foreign visitors, including Indian nationals, need a passport valid for at least 6 months when entering Oman.

Aside from visa and passport requirements, visitors need to be aware of Oman customs regulations . Free import of up to 400 cigarettes and 2 liters/2 bottles of alcoholic drinks (passengers aged 21 and over) is permitted. Perfume is limited to 100 millilitres.

Other items that are subject to entry restrictions include food items. Dates and non-canned foodstuffs from areas affected by cholera require clearance from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

To travel to Oman with a pet, the owner must get an import licence and a government health certificate. Pets should also have a rabies immunization certificate stating that the animal was immunized between 1 month and 6 months before travel. Pets that do not meet all the entry requirements may be quarantined so it’s important to check all the rules depending on the type of animal and country of origin.

Regarding cash, local and foreign currencies over the equivalent of OMR 6,000 must be declared. The Israeli currency is prohibited. Goods with a value of OMR 6,000 or more must also be declared.