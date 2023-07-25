July 25, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

We’re living in a world fully equipped with advanced metrics. From comparing countries in terms of their GDP per capita PPP, evaluating T20 batsmen with their boundary %, and tracking the reach of your latest social media post, nothing escapes scrutiny. Similarly, companies competing in the share market today are often compared with relevant metrics. Market share is one such metric. Some may go as far as to say that Market Share has become a key metric used by companies to measure the efficiency of their business, just as it helps investors approach the business of investing.

What is Market Share?

Simply put, Market Share is the percent of sales generated by a company in relation to that generated by the industry it belongs to. Think of a fictional telecom industry that has just three players – Blue (40% share), Yellow (32% share), and Red (28% share). The percentages you see represent each company’s market share. As you can see, Blue stands alone as the market leader in the industry, as evidenced by its high-market share percent.

Define the Market

Now, before you jump head-first making industry-wide comparisons, it may be a good idea to first “define” the market. What we mean is, be more specific with your comparisons. For instance, would you say it’s right to compare a luxury sedan car manufacturer to a budget-oriented car manufacturer? Absolutely not, because they aren’t really competing with each other despite being from the same industry – auto-mobile.

Here are a few parameters you can use to fine-tune your comparative analysis:

The Industry – is it really the same industry?

– is it really the same industry? The Location – some companies are limited to a regional market

– some companies are limited to a regional market The Category – looking at a tractor company? Maybe don’t compare it with a bus company

– looking at a tractor company? Maybe don’t compare it with a bus company The Segment – think of the luxury versus budget example

– think of the luxury versus budget example The Competitors – pay attention to direct competitors of a company

Now, before you jump head-first into the share market today to calculate the market share of your favourite companies, you should know that there are two types – Value market share, and Volume market share. The former refers to the overall share of the company out of the total accumulated segment sales. On the other hand, the latter refers to the exact quantity of product units the company markets in relation to the exact number of units up for sale in the market at large. Having a higher value may not necessarily mean having a higher volume. Sometimes, businesses may have a higher value market share but a disproportionately lower volume market share. FMCGs are quintessential examples of companies that may have higher value but lower volume.

Why is Market Share Important?

Having a deep understanding of a company’s market share provides us with invaluable insights about the relevant consumer choices and preferences in the market for a particular product over other similar (often competing) products. Having a high market share may give a company leverage over existing competitors.

Furthermore, a high market share often translates to greater sales and higher profitability if the market expands further.

How to calculate market share?

Curious how you can calculate market share?

Calculating Value Market Share

The value market share percentage is calculated by dividing the value of a company’s total sales by the value of the total market and then multiplying the value by 100.

Value market share = (Value of company’s total sale/value of total market) x 100

Calculating Volume Market Share

The volume market share percentage is calculated by dividing the total number of units sold by the company in relation to the total number of units sold and multiplying the derived value by 100.

Volume market share = (total number of units sold by the company/value of total market) x 100

But always remember to decide on a set period of time to make this comparison. It may be a fiscal quarter, a fiscal year, or even multiple years.

Nearing the end of this piece – if you’re still festering a doubt about how significant market share is, imagine a pizza. This pizza you imagine represents the overall sales estimate (in value or volume) of the broad market or industry you’re analysing. The players within that market or industry are all competing for a bigger slice. But in the end, only the market leader takes the biggest slice back home. Here’s hoping the pizza analogy explains just how high the stakes are.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’