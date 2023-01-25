What are the benefits of taking a gold loan?

January 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

Gold loans are increasingly popular as a credit facility, due to the many benefits they offer, ranging from high loan amounts, low gold loan interest rates, convenient modes of repayment, and hassle-free processing. Read on to know more about the benefits of choosing a gold loan to manage your financial needs.

● Secured finance at convenient terms

Gold loans are a type of secured loan, meaning you must pledge your gold ornaments to obtain funds against their value from a lender. Due to this, financial institutions offer gold loans for convenient repayment tenures and at lower rates of interest.

The application procedure is also faster than for unsecured loans as the lender does not need to verify your financial or employment information. This makes gold loans especially useful when you need funds in a hurry, such as in a medical emergency.

● More affordable than other credit facilities

Gold loans come with tenures that can go up to 12 months and can be renewed for further terms. They also come with multiple repayment options to choose from, depending on what fits your budget the best. Often, you get the option to pay just the interest in lieu of regular EMIs that comprise of interest as well as principal. You can choose to pay the interest in one go, or you can choose to repay it at intervals.

This along with low gold loan interest rates and flexibility in repayment makes gold loans more affordable than most other loans.

● High loan amount

The gold loan amount that you get depends entirely on the value of your gold jewellery. As per norms imposed by the RBI, most lenders cap the maximum loan amount being offered at 75% of the value of the gold.

As the value of gold jewellery can run high, depending on its weight and purity, reputed lenders like Bajaj Finserv offer gold loan going up to Rs. 2 crore against 22-karat jewellery.

● Easy-to-meet eligibility parameters

Gold loans come with more lenient eligibility requirements than other loan types. Most loans require a broad list of documentation, including proof of income, proof of employment, financial history, and CIBIL score.

When it comes to gold loans, however, you can apply with just KYC documents, as long as you are aged between 21 and 70 years. You do not need to provide any other paperwork.

● Quick processing

Gold loans are processed fast, because lenders demand relatively little paperwork and there are no extensive eligibility checks. To get a gold loan from a lender like Bajaj Finserv, just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit their website and navigate to the gold loan product page.

Step 2: Fill out the online application form with your basic details.

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit your loan application.

Step 4: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office, from the options displayed to you, and bring your gold jewellery there in person for evaluation.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’