Weekend Getaways In India in this Festive Season | Christmas and New Year Bonanza

Hello all traveling lovers, are you planning to spend a Weekend trip India and, searching places for a Weekend Getaways?

If yes, then here you will get to know about all the best places to go this weekend. Therefore, without wasting time let's jump to the best 5 places to go this weekend with weekend getaways packages. And know about in and around places of Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, and so on.

5 Best Places For Weekend Getaways In India

Here we talk about the 5 best places to go this weekend. Also, about the weekend holiday package.

1. New Delhi

As everyone knows, New Delhi is the capital of India. Your weekend trip, India will be incomplete. Thus, visit New Delhi and search for weekend getaways near me. If you want to spend a weekend in Delhi, then visit India Gate, Lotus temple, RedFort, and Akshardham.

For weekend trips near Delhi, you can spend weekend vacations in Faridabad. It is only 22km away from Delhi. Here, you can also pay a visit to Surajkund.

Furthermore, the next weekend destination from Delhi is Haryana. In Gurugram, you can explore Greenery and scenic beauty. In Haryana, you can go camping in the Wild Dhauj and Sultanpur bird sanctuary. When you search weekend getaways near me in Delhi NCR, you will find many places to visit where you can spend your getaway vacations. For example, Dam Dama Lake, Botanix Nature Resort, Manesar, Farrukh Nagar, Pratap Garh, Pataudi palace, and so on.Above mentioned places are in the range 100 km from India. You can spend your weekend trips there.

Some Places to mention under 300 km are Neemrana, which is 129 km and a great historical place. About weekend packages, you need 6k to 7k per person here. Secondly, Mathura is 180 km and you will have so much fun. In Mathura, you will see many temples and Govardhan yatra.

And yatra holiday packages will be around 10k to 15k INR. This can be a wonderful weekend destination from Delhi.

Well, we can not forget Agra while talking about weekend trips near Delhi. Agra is 233km far away from Delhi. And if you are going in your car, then expenses can be doubled because of petrol refilling in your car. But going by train can be less expensive and your weekend holding package will fall under 10k to 12k.

2. Mumbai

In Mumbai, there are many places where you can get your getaways. For example, Gateway of India, Elephanta caves, Juhu beach, and Siddhivinayak temple. But, if you're planning to spend weekend trips outside Mumbai. Then, places like the lake which is 117 km from Mumbai. If you love adventures, then here you will have many adventure experiences. For a rafting lover, cold and kundalini will be the best places for getaway vacations.

Next, Jamshed (102 km) can be very relaxing and perfect for a trip this weekend. Goa can be slightly far but it is the best choice for a happy weekend getaway. Goa will offer good food, good night's out, and resorts.

Karnala is just 55km from Mumbai. You can surely spend a trip here this weekend. Karnala has Karnala fort along with Karnala bird sanctuary. Another is Karjat, just 62 kilometers from Mumbai. Thus enjoy your trip on weekend near Mumbai.

For exploring and changing your routine, you can visit Vasind. Vasind is best for riverside camping. If you want to dig deep in history then go to Visapur Fort, approximately 97 to 98 km from Mumbai.

The weekend packages will cost you around 10k to 15k per person. For a romantic getaway, plan your weekend for Alibaug, Load, Matheran. And express your love in the romantic getaway. So, plan one or two days for weekend vacations. So that you can visit these places while planning a weekend in India.

3. Karnataka

Karnataka is known for its culture and education. Here you will see Hindu temples, stone chariots and elephant stables. When it comes to weekend getaways, then Karnataka has many places in Karnataka as well as nearby. Weekend getaways near Karnataka are Ranganathittu Bird sanctuary, Somnathpur. It is 55 km from Karnataka. Spending weekend getaways to gorgeous places are much anticipated. Plan your weekend vacations for Nandi hills. Here you will get a chance to see a proper beautiful village named Muddenahalli. On the other hand, Hogenakkal Falls, Krishnagiri Dam will bless your eyes with small beautiful villages along with natural beauty.

Additionally, you can visit Anekal, Tumkur, Hassan, Coorg, and so on. Lastly, see the beauty of the ' coffee land of Karnataka' that is Chikmagalur. It is so beautiful and situated in Mullayanagiri.

For best weekend getaways, travel Coorg. Because Coorg is a popular tourist place and people love to spend their weekends there. The weekend holiday package will be around 12k to 15k per person. And if you do not want to Shop anything, then it will be 10k to 13k.

Furthermore, there are many things you can explore in Coorg. And the breathtaking beauty of Coorg, Karnataka. Places to visit in Coorg are Bylakupee, Abbey falls, Dubare Elephant Camp, Chettalli, Nagarahole National park and Mandalpatti. Additionally, Raja seat mandapa, Nisargadhama and Iruppu Waterfall. Coorg is famous as Scotland of India. Hence, you must plan your weekend vacations there. You will love to visit Coorg. If you are planning for a romantic getaway, then Coorg is perfect for a weekend destination for couples. Above all, this is the best weekend getaway.

4. Himachal Pradesh

You must have felt a cool breeze touch your face by reading Himachal Pradesh. Because this is what Himachal Pradesh is famous for. The wind, snow, winters and beauty on earth. Likewise, Himachal Pradesh is best known for leatherwork and carpets. Also, painting and handicrafts.

And if you are planning a trip this weekend, then you surely should spend vacations in and around Himachal Pradesh.

A trip on weekend is as necessary as jobs, schools and colleges are. Because you will get a relaxation in going to a new place. Traveling is good for your cognitive function.

Firstly, Fagu is 20km from Shimla and Shimla is 81 kilometers from Himachal Pradesh. You will surround yourself with fog, snow and a perfect romantic getaway. Secondly, Tirthan Valley, which is full of enjoyment. You can do many activities like trekking, wildlife watching, fishing, and discovering lush pine trees. Thirdly, Kot Khai is a destination and many things are left untouched. And, you should explore Kot Khai.

Furthermore, everyone can visit here. Fourthly, Barog. Barog is a small hill station but Beautiful among all. So, if you search for weekend getaways near me in Himachal Pradesh this place will probably pop up in front of you. And, make sure you visit it because it is so beautiful that no one can not express it in words. And the villa Harrington is a pleasant one where you can stay and spend weekend getaways.

Lastly, Mashobra is beautiful and has many resorts. Maple resort is the nearest landmark and people enjoy fishing here. You can imagine how romantic getaways would be. You are sitting with your partner and enjoying fishing. Thus, enjoy your weekend destination in and around Himachal Pradesh.

5. Jaipur

Jaipur is a well-known place in Rajasthan. And Rajasthan is one of the most amazing places for Indian history and culture. Additionally, splendor and architecture. The best reason to plan a weekend vacation in Jaipur is from September to December. And December to March if you love traveling in winters. Here you can visit Jantar Mantar And RedFort. Also, City Palace and Hawa Mahal. There are many destinations in Jaipur and around Jaipur. Firstly, Jodhpur and. Jodhpur is 335 km from Jaipur. Jodhpur is known for its hotels. You can stay at INR 55,000 and in a normal hotel which costs you only INR 2000.

Secondly, Jaisalmer and Jaisalmer are known for forts and camel rides. Plan a weekend trip to Jaisalmer. And, the best time to visit Jaisalmer is from November to February.

Furthermore, Ajmer. In beautiful Ajmer visit Dargah Sharif. It is only 140 km from Jaipur. Thus, you can easily go there on the weekend getaways. Eat on Dhabas and explore the city as much as you can because on every street you will find something new.

Next is Pushkar. Pushkar is close to Ajmer and it is only 145 km from Jaipur. It will hardly take you 4 hours to get in the car. Here, visit Savitri temple, Brahma temple and enjoy spicy food. Therefore, enjoy your weekend vacations here. And explore Jaipur fully with your family and friends.

Bottom Line

To conclude, the above-mentioned places are the best ones to plan for weekend getaways. You will feel happy and relaxed after visiting any weekend destinations near Delhi.

However, Jaipur, Mumbai, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are the best too. Hence, if you are bored by following one routine daily, then go for a change and plan a trip this weekend. Fill your inner self with enthusiasm and energy.