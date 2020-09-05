We cannot afford a day's meal & we need Rs 25 lakh to save our child. Help

“I am all alone in this big city with my daughter, trying to get her treated while my husband is back at home, working day and night so that we can pay the huge medical bills. I’m constantly worried about my daughter. What if something happens to her?” said Tumpa.

Tumpa Gopta is the mother of 5-year-old Tina. She has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a very rare type of blood disorder in which the body fails to produce enough blood cells. For the past two months, she has been receiving ATG treatment for her condition, but she is not responding very well to it.

It wasn’t always like this. The family led a very simple and happy life. Parents always took care of Tina and encouraged her to play and study. However, things took a drastic turn when she started falling sick frequently. On some days, she would bleed through her lips, and she started getting weak. After a few tests, it was found that she is suffering from a severe blood disorder.

“My little daughter…why is she going through so much suffering? She is so young. I’m really scared for her. I just pray to God to relieve her from her pain,” said Tumpa.

The doctors have suggested that she needs an urgent bone marrow transplant along with chemotherapy, otherwise her condition can deteriorate quickly. Tumpa is heartbroken. She does not know what to do.

The treatment is costing Rs 25 lakh, which is an impossible amount for the family to gather. She lives in the hospital as they cannot afford to rent a place. She barely eats, and whatever money she and her husband, Shamal had collected, has already been put into Tina’s treatment. Now they are out of funds to get their daughter treated.

“I watch her every day, lying on the bed, staring at the ceiling. She does not complain about her condition, but her eyes say it all. She does not want to stay here any longer but I…..I cannot pay for her treatment. I feel guilty that no matter how much I want to, I cannot save her,” said Tumpa, wiping her tears.

Shamal is back at home working hard so that he can earn as much as possible and send it to the city for his daughter’s treatment. Even though he knows he can’t gather the required amount, he does not stop trying.

The family has not given up, and with your support, they will be able to save their daughter from this deadly blood disorder. Please donate generously, and unite their family once again.

