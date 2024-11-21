Walls of talent: BP honours ambitious women through art

Addressing the gender gap

In India, women make up a mere 33% of the workforce, starkly contrasting with the 67% participation rate from men. It’s a shocking statistic but by no means an unusual one, as highlighted by a recent World Bank report stating that no country currently offers women equal opportunities in the workforce. This stark reality demands urgent action. Every woman deserves a fair chance at success, and bp is stepping up to change the narrative – with a bold vision, to create a level playing ground for all.

A commitment to change

BP recognizes that the energy sector has traditionally been male-dominated and is firmly committed to addressing the imbalance. The business has set a clear goal to achieve 50% gender diversity in senior leadership roles by 2025.

Murals of empowerment

In support of aspirational women looking to build a successful and rewarding career, bp is launching a campaign in India focused on raising awareness about their initiatives and the opportunities available within the business.

As part of this campaign, bp is collaborating with three talented female artists to transform the streets of Pune with inspiring stories. Each artist has created a mural that highlights the challenges encountered by successful working women and the resilience they show in overcoming them.

Ambition by Preetal Dongre

A graphic designer and illustrator from Pune, Preetal views street art as a universal language that brings people together. Her mural, located at Kharadi, is centred around the theme of ambition. It skilfully captures the challenges ambitious women face and the resilience they show in overcoming them – all while staying true to other facets of their identity. It’s a powerful visual narrative that resonates with anyone striving for success. Visitors are encouraged to scan the QR code next to the mural to learn more about bp’s flexible working policies that empower everyone to perform at their best.

Support by Kashmira Sarode

Kashmira, an illustrator and muralist known for her expansive art, has created a new mural at ITI Aundh, Shrine Garden. This piece emphasises the theme of support, symbolising how bp stands by women at every stage of their career journey. With its rich colours and thoughtful design, the mural tells a story of empowerment, growth, and unwavering support. Those intrigued can scan the QR code in her artwork to explore the rewards and benefits offered by bp to its team.

Flexibility by Atia Sen

Atia is a multidisciplinary artist who is intrigued by the interplay between humans and their natural world. Her latest mural is a stunning visual exploration of the multifaceted role of women as they navigate the delicate balance between career, family, and social life. Through bold strokes and vibrant colours, Atia captures the essence of flexibility and strength – the qualities that allow women to thrive when faced with so many different demands and responsibilities. The mural is located at Tingre Nagar. Scanning the QR code next to the mural will unveil the world of opportunities bp has to offer ambitious women.

Witness the artists in action and hear their experience here bp.com/bpWorksforWomen-India

Real stories, real success

The best way to understand what it’s truly like to be part of bp is to hear from the women who experience it first-hand. Whether they’re enhancing their skills through bp’s early careers programme or balancing motherhood with a thriving career, their experiences tell a powerful story. Learn more about their journeys here bp.com/bpWorksforWomen-India.

Spot and share

When near Kharadi, ITI Aundh or Tingre Nagar, keep an eye out for the empowering murals. If you spot one, take a picture and share it with bp using the hashtag #wallsoftalent. Together, let’s celebrate women’s talent and ambition in the workforce.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”