Waiting period vs. Survival Period: Understanding the Difference Between These Terms In Health Insurance

A health insurance policy is, as we all know, one of the biggest assets an individual could have. We never know what health complications lie in the future as we grow older, and with healthcare expenses rising by the day, it becomes very important to have financial protection.

But your coverage does not begin as soon as you purchase a health insurance policy. There are certain terms such as “Waiting period” and “Survival period” that are important to know about. Many who buy insurance policies are not aware of these terms, and some get confused between the two. This could lead to problems regarding their policies in the future.

To avoid such unnecessary hassles and ensure a smooth process, let us understand each term in detail and how they are different.

Waiting period

This self-explanatory term in a health insurance policy indicates exactly what it sounds like – as a policyholder, you would have to wait for a certain period before your insurance policy becomes valid to make claims. Let’s say you buy a health insurance plan. Now you cannot start using the policy to make claims immediately after buying it. You would have to wait for a specific period after which your claims could be reimbursed using the policy.

Now there are different types of waiting periods for a health insurance policy, and the difference in tenure would depend on each individual type. Let us study each type of waiting period in detail:

1. Initial waiting period

Once you complete the purchase of your health insurance policy, there will be a 30 to 90-day period wherein you will not be able to use the policy to make a claim. This will not change irrespective of whether it is a planned hospitalisation or an emergency admission. Policyholders will only be able to start making claims using their policies after the 30 to 90 days of purchasing their policies. The tenure of the initial waiting period of your health insurance policy would differ from insurance company to insurance company. However, some insurance companies do make exceptions in cases of accidents wherein accidental claims are approved if the policyholder meets with an accident and is in need of immediate need of hospitalisation.

2. Waiting period for specific diseases

When you have just bought a health insurance policy, there are certain diseases such as ENT disorder, tumour, osteoporosis, hernia, and so on which have a specific waiting period before the coverage kicks in. This is known as the waiting period for specific diseases. This waiting period usually lasts from 1 to 2 years. The waiting period for such diseases would again differ from insurance company to insurance company. This is why you should make sure to check your insurance policy, in which the exact waiting period is mentioned for each one of them.

3. Waiting period for pre-existing diseases

Your health insurance policy will also have a waiting period for pre-existing illnesses. This is known as the waiting period for pre-existing diseases. This waiting period generally lasts for about 1 to 4 years of the health insurance policy’s tenure. Of course, the tenure for this waiting period depends on your medical condition and the insurance company that you have bought the health insurance policy from.

4. Waiting period for maternity benefits

Most health insurance policies are known to offer maternity benefits too. But before the maternity coverage starts to kick in, the applicable waiting period will usually range from about 2 years to 4 years. This again depends on the health insurance policy that you have chosen. It is always advisable to buy the health insurance policy as soon as you can so that you complete the waiting period before starting a family.

But why is the waiting period necessary?

There are numerous reasons why a health insurance policy includes a waiting period:

- To promote judicious use of coverage and medical resources

- To safeguard the insurance company from any unseen medical risks

- To prevent any fraud claims

- To avoid losses that the insurance company might face when there is a high claim volume, where people start buying health insurance plans at the last minute in case of a pandemic

Survival period

The survival period is only applicable in the case of critical illnesses. This is why you will find a survival period in a critical illness insurance policy, which is a policy that provides coverage for life-threatening diseases such as cancer, heart failure, kidney failure, and so on. However, even health insurance policies could also include a survival period, which only becomes active after the critical illness is diagnosed. The tenure for this period could last from 30 days to 180 days. If the policyholder survives this period, they receive a lump sum payment from the insurance company. This policy ends when the payment is complete.

So, what’s the difference?

Even though the waiting period and survival period might sound like two leaves of the same branch, each of them is different in its own definition. The first major difference between the two is that while all health insurance plans have a waiting period, not all of them have a survival period. The waiting period of a health insurance plan will be valid irrespective of the disease or illness of the policyholder. However, the survival period is only applicable to those who are suffering from critical illnesses.

What should I keep in mind while buying a policy with respect to these two periods?

That’s simple! Always go for a health insurance policy that includes the shortest waiting and survival periods. Of course, you also have to keep other important aspects in mind, such as getting adequate coverage.

We hope that this article has helped you understand the difference between the waiting period and the survival period in a health insurance plan.