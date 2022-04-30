Wafi- The Survivor Of Esophageal Atresia and TracheoEsophageal Fistula

Wafi, a year and 22 month old child was born with a blocked food pipe and part of it communicating with the wind pipe. He could not feed at birth. This condition, called Esophageal Atresia with Tracheoesophageal fistula (EA/TEF) is relatively common and is seen in 1 of every 5000 births. The surgery for this condition is well described and a team of doctors performed the corrective surgery by disconnecting the food pipe from the windpipe and creating a new complete food pipe.

Wafi developed an uncommon complication after the surgery - a leak from the newly constructed food pipe. This led to an infection within his chest and pus collection around his lungs. This infection also resulted in the food pipe re-communicating with the wind pipe. A team of expert surgeons operated on him again to close the communication between the food pipe and windpipe. Unfortunately, this operation was not a success and subsequent surgical and endoscopic attempts to close this track did not work.

His parents decided to pursue further treatment at a different centre, and chose to travel to Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The team of doctors at Rainbow Children’s Hospital found Wafi to be weak and poorly nourished at the time of admission resulting from repeated lung infections and inability to feed. He was choking on every feed and would go into bouts of coughing. His condition was critically evaluated and all the team members concluded that he needed a lot of preparation before subjecting him for a major corrective operation. Thus, his journey began in the hospital with improving his nutrition by feeding him through a tube passed through his nose into his stomach and treatment by Dr Naveen Saradhi Pillarisetti, Pediatric Pulmonologist to improve his bad lungs. Dr Prashant Bachina, Pediatric Gastroenterologist led the efforts in improving his nutrition. A month’s hard work of the doctors and nurses paid off when he was finally ready for the major operation. The surgeons and the anaesthetists were aware of all the possible dangers involved in the surgery, but after a gruelling 6 hours of surgery by Dr Mainak Deb and Dr Harish Jayram, the structures were repaired. He was then shifted to the PICU for an equally critical post-operative care by the dedicated team of Pediatric Intensivists led by Dr. Farhan A R Shaikh.

Wafi finally came out of the PICU hale and hearty following which he was off all tubes and oxygen support and was eating normally like any other happy child of his age. He returned to his home country along with his parents a few days back.