Vredestein Tyres Launches Kochi Exclusive Store

May 20, 2024: Vredestein Tyres, the renowned European tyre manufacturer owned by Apollo Tyres Ltd, has launched its exclusive retail store in Kochi, India. The event was attended by Mr Philip George, Proprietor of Global Tyres, and the Vredestein India team.

This launch is a key milestone for Vredestein, a brand with a strong heritage in the luxury tyre market. Vredestein entered the Indian market in 2021, producing tyres locally tailored to the needs of India’s premium and luxury vehicle segment.

Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President of Sales & Service (India, SAARC & Oceania) at Apollo Tyres Ltd, highlighted the strategic value of the Kochi market, stating, “Kochi’s vibrant auto enthusiast culture makes it an exciting market for Vredestein brand. Our new store caters to the city’s affluent motorists, offering high-performance tyres for premium cars and superbikes. With exceptional products and service, we aim to become the preferred choice for driving enthusiasts in the region, fostering lasting relationships and driving sales growth.”

The grand opening showcased the store’s state-of-the-art design and extensive product display, featuring Vredestein tyres known for their superior performance and innovative features. The tyres were organized into categories based on different driving experiences, facilitating customer selection.

To align with local culture, ‘KalaMandalam Dhol’ artists performed, and guests received personalised giveaways with live engraving services. The event included a luxury car rally, where supercars with Vredestein Tyres drove through Kochi’s main attractions, ending at the new store, enhancing the event’s allure.

This exclusive store launch signifies Vredestein Tyres’ commitment to growing its footprint in India, offering top-tier products to discerning customers and enhancing their driving experiences.

