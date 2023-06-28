Make the most of your summer holiday by enjoying an exciting Dubai layover

June 28, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

If you are planning an international holiday this summer, here’s some food for thought. You can turn your family holiday into a twin delight, if you have a layover in Dubai. A short break in this mesmerising city of soaring skyscrapers and pristine beaches is guaranteed to thrill your family, young and old alike!

Wondering about visa, commutes and costs that so often make layover breaks a logistical nightmare? With Dubai, all those worries can be put to rest. With some truly exciting offers, great connectivity and affordable as well as convenient flight and visa options, a Dubai layover can actually turn out to be the highlight of your next international holiday!

Let’s take a look at how a short halt in Dubai before your reach your next holiday destination can make for an amazing interlude for you and your loved ones.

Awesome Connectivity

You can get cabs or self-driven cars right in front of Dubai airport and explore nearby tourist attractions. If you wish to go easier on the pocket, Dubai Metro has stations both in Terminal 1 and 3. You can avail of the nol card, a smart card that enables you to pay for the use of various RTA transport modes in Dubai with a single tap. You can use your nol card to travel on Dubai Metro, Buses, Dubai Tram and marine transport modes like Water Buses as well. Taking the metro and opting for well-connected bus routes is also a convenient and family-friendly option to roam in the city, that’s full of architectural marvels and natural wonders. Most locations in the metropolis are just a couple of stations away, so getting to Downtown will take you just 18 minutes, while the historic Al Fahidi area takes only 15 minutes to reach.

Two Holidays in One!

Headed to a distant destination, and Dubai’s on the way? If it entails a layover in this exciting city, don’t let go the opportunity! Getting to explore a whole new city within the same trip itinerary- that makes two holidays in one, right? A little homework beforehand and you can chart out the attractions you want to explore, the tempting offers you should avail of and the glorious sights you should take in, within the span of just some hours!

Hotspots you shouldn’t miss!

Dubai is a compact city and you can plan your itinerary wisely, and take in several of the attractions it has to offer. Dubai has quite a few tourist attractions near the airport and can be reached within 30-35 minutes approximately.

● Burj Khalifa : Relish the grandeur of the world’s tallest building. Climb up or enjoy taking selfies with the structure in your background.

● Dubai Mall : Picking little gifts, and grabbing nice meals at the food court – a trip to the Dubai Mall can be fun. With the Dubai Summer Surprises, all set to return at the end of June, there are exciting deals, plenty of raffle prizes to win and a great experience of saving while shopping and dining.

● The Gold and Spice Souk : Looking forward to buying cheap gold and great souvenirs? Head straight to the Gold and Spice Souk and enjoy a good bargain.

● Dubai Frame and the Museum : The majestic Dubai frame can give you a wonderful view of the cityscape of both old and new Dubai. Don’t forget to check out the museum if you have time to get a taste of the city’s amazing history.

● Dubai Aquarium and the Underwater Zoo : Get an amazing taste of ocean life at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, right within the Dubai Mall. Meet the 140 species and see how your kids enjoy the experience!

● The Museum of Illusions : It’s an extraordinary world of illusions. Let the structures and their unexpected features astonish you!

● JBR beach : Camel rides across the golden sand, exciting water sports and quiet meals by the sea – JBR beach promises a day well spent.

● Burj al Arab : With a variety of local and international cuisines to choose from, take your family out for delightful teatime or a cocktail evening while in transit. Burj al Arab won’t disappoint you.

● Le Parle by Dragone show (before your late night or early morning flight) : If your layover is spanned over the evening, this show can be a wonderful choice to treat yourself with. This permanent show with 65 artists from 23 countries can always surprise you with its light, stunts, acrobatics, drama and more!

You can try options like the short city tour by bus, boat ride, or helicopter flight to cherish the myriad flavours of Dubai, depending on your budget and time available. To help you go easy on the pocket, Dubai Tourism is all set to offer you a bouquet of exciting deals on tourist attractions that allows you to let your children stay, dine and gain entry to several attractions for free. Dubai has been repeatedly rated as one of the safest cities for travellers, so you can roam the city to your heart’s content without any worries. Tempted already?

Comfort at its best

To ensure convenience and hassle-free unwinding of transit passengers, Dubai Emirates has re-launched the Dubai Connect package, which has a bouquet of great services at no additional cost. If you have a layover of more than 10 hours, it offers you a complimentary night stay at a 4- or 5-star hotel, seamless transfers, meals and a UAE visa if required. Hotels also offer 24-hour check ins when you book with Emirates Airlines. If you like, you can add a night at no additional cost if you want to explore Dubai a bit more.

Free SIM cards!

Make use of your long layover to make long-due calls to friends and relatives. To facilitate this, the Dubai airport kiosk offers you free SIM cards and Wi-Fi connections. Stay connected with close ones, post your updates on social media, stay updated on the news, and clued in to shopping offers in the vicinity. It’s worth it!

Transit so easy

Dubai Tourism takes care of the transit needs of the passengers making it hassle-free. The Dubai transit visa has a validity of up to 48 hours which can get extended to a maximum of 96 hours if needed. No fee is required to apply for it online if you are a transit passenger.

With so many exciting deals ready to make your Dubai transit happy and happening for you and your family, it will surely be a memorable stay! All that’s left then is to let everyone know what you did this summer!

