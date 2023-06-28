Planning a family holiday this summer? With its exciting offer of ‘Kids Go Free’, Dubai is the place to be!

June 28, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Dubai’s world class family attractions, architectural wonders and thrilling experiences make it an ideal family holiday destination. With its ongoing city-wide campaign, ‘Kids Go Free,’ Dubai is now even more accessible and appealing to families. This summer, you can take advantage of this exciting offer that’s been thrown open for Indians, which allows kids to stay, dine, and play for free in Dubai!

The See It To Believe It offer

Crowned as the No.1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023 for a second successive year, Dubai offers an eye-popping range of world-class attractions that make sure the entire family has a leisurely and safe experience in the city. To top it, Dubai Economy & Tourism’s ‘Kids go free’ offer makes Dubai as a summer holiday destination even more tempting, with over 70 participating properties ranging from international hotel chains to boutique accommodations. This allows families, complete with grandparents and small kids, to choose from beachfront resorts or city-centred hotels, tailoring their stay to suit their preferences. Families can create lasting memories with loved ones at lesser cost as they enjoy globally well-known attractions like Sky Views Observatory, AYA, and The View. The offer lets your kids get free entry to Dubai Parks and resorts, At the Top, Burj Khalifa, , Madame Tussauds and movie tickets at Reel Cinemas. You save big with kids staying free at the Palm, Atlantis, and Park Hyatt and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites and more. And that’s just the beginning!

Discovering Dubai on a Budget

Dubai may be known for its opulence, but it has become increasingly accessible for budget-conscious families. The city offers a wide range of affordable attractions and activities that cater to all age groups. From exploring the old-world charm of Dubai Creek to visiting the bustling souks and spice markets, there is something for everyone to enjoy! This summer, explore Dubai to your heart’s content along with your children. Take the metro, walk along the Marina promenade and look upon old Dubai and new Dubai from atop the Dubai Frame.

Exciting New Attractions

One of the remarkable aspects of Dubai is its constant innovation and development. The city never ceases to amaze visitors with its new attractions. For thrill-seekers, there’s the Neon Galaxy, an exhilarating indoor adventure for kids and young teens, that takes you on a journey through the galaxy or the Green Planet, where you discover a whole new world of exotic flora and fauna in a fully immersive indoor vertical rain-forest. You can soar high over the Dubai sky in a hot air balloon or enjoy mesmerising perspectives of Downtown Dubai from Sky Views, the architectural marvel with its Observatory, Glass Slide and Edge Walk. Check out the future centric Expo City Dubai with your kids, exploring its fascinating Al Wasl Plaza and the Garden in the Sky Observation Tower. Take them along for a sci-fi trip with a visit to the Museum of the Future, or explore the Dubai Islands which are a short distance from the city’s historic souks. There’s enough to keep young and old mesmerised in Dubai’s new attractions!

Activities for the Whole Family

Dubai offers a plethora of activities that cater to everyone’s interests, be it the elderly, young couples, teenagers or toddlers! Families can enjoy thrilling desert safaris, where they can ride camels, go dune bashing, and witness traditional entertainment such as belly dancing. For those seeking aquatic adventures, Wild Wadi Waterpark and Aquaventure Waterpark provide a refreshing respite from the heat. And then, there are exciting indoor activities such as skiing at Ski Dubai or visiting the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo for those wanting adventure in Dubai every day!

Your kids will love the IMG Worlds of Adventure, one of Dubai’s best theme parks, bringing Marvel and Cartoon Network characters to life with state-of-the-art rides. From live stage shows and meet-and-greets with Iron Man or The Powerpuff Girls to unique experiences like the Haunted Hotel or Thor Thunder Spin, this Dubai indoor theme park offers nonstop excitement for adventure seekers of all ages.

And then there’s Dubai Parks, the largest theme destination in the Middle East, where you can spend a whole day with your kids, enjoying over 100 thrilling rides, captivating live shows and and exploring Legoland Dubai!

Dubai, a Gastronomic Delight

Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene ensures that every palate is satisfied. From local Emirati cuisine to international delicacies, families can indulge in a diverse range of dining options. Food courts, street vendors, and family-friendly restaurants offer a wide variety of dishes at affordable prices, making it easier to cater to the preferences of every family member.

Convenience, fun and warmth!

Dubai’s strategic location makes it easily accessible from India, making it the ideal international travel destination for families. Moreover, it is a city where cutting edge tech, architecture, natural wonders join hands to give your family wholesome entertainment and fun. Dubai also boasts stunning beaches, expansive parks, and cultural events that cater to all age groups, making it a tempting location for Insta worthy posts and videos that feature everyone from grannies to toddlers!

Poonam Dhillon adds charm to Dubai Summer Campaign

Prominent personalities like Poonam Dhillon, and Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have lent their charm to the ongoing ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign, and you can check out the fun Poonam’s family has been having in Dubai this summer in film, ‘Do you believe it?’ which has Poonam Dhillon and her grandkids excitedly unravelling their adventure-filled day exploring the sun-soaked modern metropolis. From time travelling to the future in a shuttle spaceship at Museum of the Future, adrenaline pumping activities including the Edgewalk experience at Sky Views, desert drive on vintage four-wheel drives followed by a hot air experience chasing the clouds and finally concluding the day with record-breaking speeds at the Storm Coaster, get a taste of what it’s like to experience Dubai this summer!

No wonder, Dubai is no longer just a destination for luxury travellers; it has transformed into a budget-friendly vacation spot for families. With the ‘Kids Go Free‘ campaign being the icing on the cake, isn’t it time to start packing your bags already?

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

