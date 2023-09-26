Picturesque Destinations In Dubai That Offer The Perfect Instagram Shot

September 26, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Dubai offers stunning skylines, beautiful beaches, and captivating architecture, along with a plethora of picture-perfect places for the avid social media enthusiast. As you explore this fascinating city, you’ll find that almost every nook and corner provide an opportunity to capture memorable snapshots for your social media feed. Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or a first-time visitor, here’s a guide to some of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Dubai.

1. Burj Khalifa

The iconic Burj Khalifa is not just the world’s tallest building; it’s also a paradise for photographers. You can capture its sheer magnificence by using a slightly lower angle on your smartphone, framing the entire structure from the base looking up. Alternatively, you should dine at Arabeska Restaurant or visit Time Out Market Dubai for the ultimate panoramic shots. If you happen to find yourself by the pool at the Address Downtown, you’ll be treated to uninterrupted views of the mesmerising building.

Location: Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

2. Half-Desert Road

Dubbed “Half-Desert Road” by Instagrammers, this picturesque and nameless road off the Emirates Road near Academic City in Dubai is a desert wonderland. It boasts golden sand dunes and a serene ambience which make for stunning photographs that will help you ace your Instagram game.

Location: 20 minutes east from the heart of the city

3. Dubai Mall Waterfall

Known as the “Human Waterfall,” the iconic Dubai Dubai Mall Waterfall is a unique photo opportunity. It features statues of divers seemingly plunging into the cascading water. A captivating illusion occurs when you focus on one of these statues for about 30 seconds, making it appear as if the divers are moving downward while the water flows upward. Needless to say, a fantastic photo-worthy spot for Instagrammers.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

4. Dubai Creek Harbour

If your aim is to capture a breathtaking view of Dubai against the backdrop of the ocean, head to Dubai Creek Harbour. This breathtakingly beautiful area offers some of the best photo ops in Dubai, including a sizeable flamingo statue and an illuminated lighthouse. You can capture the city skyline against the serene waters, creating a stunning view for your Instagram grid.

Location: 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai

5. Museum of the Future

Gracing Dubai’s skyline with its presence, the Museum of the Future is a masterpiece of modern architecture. While you can get flawless wide-angle shots from outside the fanstastic structure, consider visiting the Monkey Bar at 25 Hours Hotel One Central for a unique perspective of this awe-inspiring building.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 2, Dubai

6. Arabian Tea House

Consisting of over 150 types of tea, the Arabian Tea House is a haven for charming Instagram photos. It offers both indoor and outdoor seating. The traditional décor and exquisite tea selections create a visually pleasing aesthetic for your snapshots.

Location: Al Fahidi, Dubai

7. Dubai Miracle Garden

Open from mid-November to mid-May, the Dubai Miracle Garden is a paradise for Instagram users who love floral backgrounds in their photos. The garden is home to intricate floral installations, including sculptures covered with flowers, heart-shaped tunnels, and colourful umbrellas. One of Dubai’s most aesthetically pleasing locations, this destination is a photographer’s dream.

Location: Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, Dubai

8. Al Seef

Offering a fusion of the old and new Dubai, Al Seef houses modern and timeworn buildings, with traditional wind towers and sandstone Arab structures adding a touch of history. This charming area offers various dining options and picturesque views of the creek, making it ideal for capturing both cultural and culinary experiences.

Location: Al Seef Street, Dubai

9. Al Qudra Lakes

If you want to bless your Instagram feed with something other than the city’s hustle and bustle, visit Al Qudra Lake, a tranquil nature reserve surrounded by rolling sand dunes. Home to diverse bird species and wildlife along with its natural backdrop, this spot guarantees the perfect setting for outdoorsy photographs for travellers.

Location: Saih Al Salam Desert, Dubai

Dubai is undoubtedly a treasure trove of Instagram-worthy spots. These locations offer a glimpse into the city’s diverse culture, stunning architecture, and natural beauty. Pack your camera, charge your smartphone, and get ready to explore and capture the magic of Dubai for your social media feed.

