Family fun galore: Top things to do with your kids on your next Dubai holiday  

August 11, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

Children are hard to please, particularly on holidays. They are curious, untiring bundles of energy who need exciting activities to fill up their vacation. In Dubai, there’s enough and more to satisfy their hunger.

From amusement parks to museums and musical spectacles, and more – there’s much to enthral the little ones. The best part is many of these are free of cost or greatly subsidised, which means you can make some great memories at reasonable cost.

Here are some of the top things to do with your kids when you travel next to Dubai.

Historical walks in Old Dubai

Take a history lesson with your kids by delving into Dubai’s rich cultural heritage in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, situated along the enchanting Dubai Creek. Begin your exploration at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) to immerse into the culture of the district. Next, head to the Coins Museum that has 470 coins on display. Don’t miss the Coffee Museum to learn about the centuries-old tradition of this beloved drink. Entry is free here.

Where: Al Fahidi Street, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Bur Dubai

How to reach: Take a traditional boat ride to cross Dubai Creek and walk over to the Al-Fahidi district.

Average time to explore: 6-7 hours

Unlimited entertainment at Dubai Festival City Mall

The Dubai Festival City Mall is a hotspot for kids. Bounce X, the first freestyle terrain park in the world, Bricobilandia, a toy city made of plastic bricks that has everything from cafes and restaurants, fairy castles, theme parks and hundreds of miniature characters will all vie for their attention and time.

Stay back for one of Dubai’s most impressive shows at Dubai Festival City Mall, combining lasers, fountains, and surround sound for an unforgettable spectacle. With the world’s largest water projection screen, the kids will be captivated by pyrotechnics and dramatic effects. Catch these shows every evening, including weekends, without spending a dime.

Where: Crescent Road

How to reach: The nearest metro station is Creek Metro Station, just five kilometres away. You can take buses or taxis from here.

Average time to explore: Entire day

Bird watching at Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Let your kids cosy up with Nature by visiting the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a conservation area just minutes away from the city. This reserve is a breeding ground for crustaceans, mammals and fish, but the flamingos always turn out to be the showstoppers. Apart from these pink feathered birds, there are 60 bird species that you can spot amid lush mangroves and lagoons from free-to-access observation points. A part of the reserve is free for the public.

Where: Ras Al Khor Road, Ras Al Khor - Dubai

How to reach: Take a bus from Max Metro Bus Stop Landslide, Max Metro Bus Stop Seaside and Dubai Country Club. The closest metro is Creek Metro Station, 13 minutes away.

Average time to explore: 4-5 hours

Camel Racing for a unique adventure

Take your kids along to watch camel racing, a thrilling and unusual spectacle to witness live. Enjoy races at Al Marmoom Camel Racetrack, located half an hour from the city, between October and April. Witness the camels’ swift and graceful strides as they compete for glory and watch the delight on your children’s faces. Don’t forget to carry a pair of binoculars to catch the action up close.

Where: Dubai-Al Ain Road, Al Marmoom

How to reach: It can only be reached by car or taxi and is approximately a half an hour drive from downtown Dubai

Average time to explore: 2-3 hours

Live entertainment and themed spaces at Riverland Dubai

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Riverland Dubai, a free attraction at Dubai Parks and Resorts, which is spread across four buzzing districts: India Gate, French Village, Boardwalk and The Peninsula. Don’t miss out on the Bollywood Park in the India Gate district and Legoland that is a treat for kids.

Enjoy festivals and concerts at The Peninsula or explore themed spaces with your family, creating cherished memories. Riverland is also home to the largest inflatable park in the world, known as JumpX.

Where: Sheikh Zayed Road, Opp Palm Jebel Ali

How to reach: A 40-minute car ride from downtown Dubai or a metro ride to the southernmost station in Jebel Ali and then a 15-minute bus or taxi ride,

Average time to explore: 4-5 hours

Cycling at Mushrif National Park

Bond with your kids with an adventurous family bike ride at Mushrif National Park, boasting 20 kms of mountain biking trails amidst picturesque natural surroundings. Choose from various difficulty levels, catering to both beginners and experienced cyclists. Enjoy this newest cycling attraction with the family, creating thrilling memories for everyone. The fee is nominal: 3 AED or 10 AED per car.

Where: Al Khawaneej Street, Mushrif red line and Etisalat Metro Station on the green line. From here, a cab will take 10 minutes to get to the park.

Average time to explore: 3 hours

Water Dance at The Dubai Fountain

How to reach: If you drive, take the E311 road. Take the 11A route by bus. The closest metro stations to the park are Rashidiya Metro Station on the

The mesmerising dance of The Dubai Fountain at The Dubai Mall waterfront promenade should definitely be on your list. Free of charge, this stunning display features water jets shooting up to 140 -metre high, harmonising with traditional Arabic music and Bollywood hits. Catch this spectacle every half-hour from 6 pm and let the kids be enthralled by the magic of water and music. Also, enjoy a ride on a traditional abra boat along the Burj Lake.

Where: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

How to reach: Take the metro and get off at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station.

Average time to explore: 30 minutes

What else?

You can head to Sky Views Dubai with your kids to get a bird’s eye view of downtown Dubai. The attraction here is a Glass Slide that takes you through a ride inside a transparent tunnel from level 53 to 52 of the tower, making this an exciting experience for kids.

There’s also Green Planet, Dubai’s own tropical rainforest with more than 3,000 species of plants, animals and birds. Another green haven is XPark Jr, just off Kite Beach in Umm Suqeim that has a vegetable garden, orchard and a water area to play.

If your kids love skating, don’t miss XPark by Etisalat, the biggest skatepark in the UAE. Add Adventure Zone to your to-do list if your kids enjoy fun activities like wall climbing and low ropes.

Enjoy a walk with your kids at the Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk, a walkway hugging the coastline behind Atlantis, The Palm and built over the rocks of the Palm’s breakwater.

Kids Go Free!

The ongoing Kids Go Free initiative is the icing on the cake as you plan your next Dubai holiday. From free tickets to Sky Views Laboratory, Expo City Dubai and free movie tickets at Reel Cinemas and free accommodation for children at places like Legoland Hotel, Marriott Palm Jumeirah and the Atlantis, Palm, stand to make great savings on some truly great activities and stays. Children can soar for free aboard the Dubai Balloon and visit Madame Tussauds for free. There are plenty more such attractions as part of the Dubai Kids Go Free campaign!

All in all, Dubai has enough to keep kids of all ages engaged and happy for hours on end. Make this summer holiday a truly memorable one for your young ones!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”