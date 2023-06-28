June 28, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

Here’s something to put things into perspective – a 2023 survey by travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip highlights Dubai as the safest city for solo women travellers. A Forbes report says Dubai now ranks No. 1 because, among other factors, it was given the highest scores for safety and walking alone at night. It also received the highest scores for TikTok popularity and high scores for quality of things to do, gender equality and absence of legal discrimination.

“That’s not all – there are several accounts from women travellers who can’t stop raving about their travels in Dubai.”

Shraddha Sinha (34), an advertising professional from New Delhi, has made her way to Dubai at least four times, out of which three trips have been solo. A self-confessed adventure lover, she keeps coming back to the city to satiate her appetite for thrill!

Sinha also enjoys the nightlife here and has partied and explored some of the most happening spots in town, without having to keep an eye on the clock all the time!

“It’s such a joy to be out and about in Dubai. Never have I had to think twice about my safety here. The police and enforcement authorities are also proactive here and there are security cameras installed everywhere. There has never been a moment when I’ve left uncomfortable,” she confesses.

So, what are a few things to keep in mind when you are travelling as a woman in Dubai?

Dress code and cultural sensitivity

Dubai is home to people from various cultures and ethnicities, making it truly cosmopolitan. There aren’t any strict guidelines to follow when it comes to dress code.

However, it’s important to keep a few things in mind:

Swimwear including bikinis are acceptable on beaches. Dubai is a cosmopolitan metropolis that moves with the times, so western smart casual attire is widely accepted.

Some religious and historical structures may have guidelines for conservative dressing. It is essential to adhere to them.

If you are heading to Dubai in summer, try and pack as many breathable dresses or comfortable outfits, as it can get particularly hot during daytime. Also, have sunglasses, a sun hat and sunscreen handy to stay protected.

In heritage precincts or places of worship, it would be a good idea to wear full sleeved tops, and skirts or shorts that are below the knee. In mosques, keep your ankles covered. You could also carry something like a stole or shawl to cover your head.

Women-friendly accommodation

There are several hotels in prime areas like Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Media City that offer a safe space to women travellers. These properties are not just sprawling and well-appointed, they offer all the amenities that will make you feel special as ever!

What’s more, some of these hotels boast state-of-the-art women-only spas too, so that you can spend your day within the property and unwind just like you want!

Zinia Bhardwaj (40), a makeup artist from Mumbai makes frequent trips to Dubai, where she has a large set of clients. Every single time, she chooses a property on Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s not just the vibrancy of the area, but also the safety that matters. She also mentions the exciting restaurants and nightlife spots in the area, which are always a stone’s throw away from her place of stay!

There’s more to do…

That’s not all – there’s an increasing number of women-only gyms in Dubai, where women can practise fitness without being conscious of the crowd. Motion Ladies Fitness, Fit N Glam and Curvalicious Ladies Boutique Studio are just some of the fitness centres that allow women to excel in the world of fitness. These centres offer everything from stretching to spinning, Zumba to Pilates and more. If you are the more adventurous kind who would like to try obstacle training, there’s the Bia Warrior community that will coach you happily with interactive training to improve strength and agility.

Plus, there are several women-only parks such as the Khuzam Family Park, Al Hekmah Ladies Park and Jumeirah Beach Park (Mondays and Wednesdays), as well as nightlife destinations and clubs like the Ikigai Resto & Bar and Barasati, where women can spend an enjoyable evening. Cases in point are wellness clubs like the Zabeel Ladies Club and the Dubai Ladies Club which offer great rejuvenating and unwinding packages to women. Then there are ladies’ nights at exciting venues all through the week. Get online and yourself the best deal!

All in all, if there’s one destination that makes women feel safe, it has to be Dubai. So, pack your bags and head to this scintillating city to have an experience of a lifetime!

