Dubai Unveiled: 10 Memorable Toddler-Friendly Activities for Families 

August 31, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Dubai is home to a plethora of fun and even cost-free activities tailored for families with children. From wildlife sanctuaries and breathtaking floral gardens to enchanting fountains and thematic districts, Dubai provides an array of diverse and exhilarating experiences designed to captivate your little ones.

1. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary - Embrace the Spectacle of Flamingos

Your toddlers will be mesmerised by the remarkable sight of numerous pink flamingos amidst Dubai’s iconic skyline at the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary provides the opportunity for bird watching through bird hides, allowing visitors to observe birds and other wildlife in the vicinity from a closer vantage point.

Location: Ras Al Khor Rd, Ras Al Khor, Dubai

Timings: Winter (Oct-March): 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, Summer (April- Sept): 6 am to 6 pm

2. Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo - A Fascinating Aquatic Adventure

Located in Dubai Mall, you can witness the mysteries of the underwater realm at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo which is home to 140 distinct sea life species. While the entry ticket to the aquarium starts from AED 70, you can immerse your toddlers in this breathtaking experience for free since the aquarium is visible from the mall.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Timings: Monday-Friday: 10 am to 11 pm, Saturday-Sunday: 10 am to midnight

3. Dubai Fountain - A Mesmeric Water and Light Display

Experience the world’s largest synchronized fountains at the Dubai Fountain, set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa Lake. Your toddlers will be enchanted by the enthralling dance of colourful waters synchronized with captivating melodies. You can also embark on a traditional Abra ride on the Burj Lake, immersing yourself in a captivating display of sights and sounds.

Location: Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Timings: Daily 6 pm to 11 pm (Every 30 minutes)

4. City Walk - A Family-Friendly Neighborhood Exploration

Discover the charm of Jumeirah’s City Walk, where your family can enjoy dining, shopping, entertainment, and vibrant street art. The Dubai Walls, showcasing talented street artists’ work, are a highlight. Your toddlers can embark on a journey of captivating family-friendly experiences along with the beauty of the Dubai Walls, showcasing remarkable creations by talented street artists.

Location: Al Safa St, Al Wasl, Dubai

Timings: Sunday-Saturday: 10 am to 10 pm for shops, 10 am to midnight for restaurants

5. Global Village - An Extravaganza of Cultures

Indulge in a global odyssey at Dubai’s Global Village, where an immersive display of culture, cuisine, shopping, and entertainment from 80+ countries await. Your toddlers will be captivated by the monumental wheel of the world, iconic architectural replicas, and captivating performances.

While the Park entry ticket is AED 15 for adults, children under the age of 3 can enter the Global Village free of charge. It is a yearly phenomenon and the 28th edition of the Global Village will kickstart from 18 October 2023 and end on 28 April 2024.

Location: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Timings: Sunday-Wednesday: 4 pm to midnight, Thursday-Saturday: 4 pm to 1 am

6. Burj Khalifa - Revel in Breathtaking Vistas

For the adventurous souls, the observation decks of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, offer awe-inspiring vistas of Dubai’s skyline. This impressive experience will leave your toddlers wide-eyed with wonder and inspiration.

While the ticket price for an adult starts from AED 149, entry for children below the age of 4 is free of charge.

Location: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Timings: Open 24 hours

7. Ski Dubai - Wintery Adventures Await

If your toddlers are above the age of 2, Ski Dubai offers an unforgettable winter wonderland experience with a Snow Park featuring bobsled rides, tubing runs, playgrounds, and much more. Ski Dubai provides a penguin encounter, allowing visitors to enjoy quality time in the delightful presence of the penguins.

A ticket for children aged 3-12 is priced at AED 120, and adults can enter by paying AED 130.

Location: Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai

Timings: Monday-Friday: 10 am to midnight, Saturday-Sunday: 9 am to 12 am

8. Riverland Dubai - A Sojourn Through Time

Riverland Dubai serves as the entrance to Dubai Parks & Resorts, offering a themed, enjoyable, and vibrant hub for dining and shopping. Explore thematic districts such as the French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula without paying for a ticket. Your toddlers can stroll alongside the river and embark on a journey through history with the most significant eras of our past.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai

Timings: Daily 10 am to 11 pm

9. Al Barari Playground – A Playful Morning Awaits

Embark on an enriching adventure-filled morning with your children at the Al Barari Playground, offering an array of outdoor activities set amidst abundant verdant surroundings. Your kids can take a plunge in shallow waters, climb cargo nets, traverse rope bridges, and explore pirate ships.

Tickets are for AED 35/person from Monday to Thursday, and the price goes up to AED 45/person from Friday to Sunday. Children whose height is below 3 feet have complimentary access to the playground.

Location: Between Ashjar & 7th Heaven, Al Barari, Dubai

Timings: Tuesday-Sunday: 8 am to 8 pm (open for all)

Monday: 2pm to 8 pm (Only women and children under 12)

10. Roll DXB – Skate Your Way Through Fun

If your child is over 4 years, roller skating is a delightful experience which awaits you at Roll DXB. This vintage roller-skating arena promises a fun-filled evening, ensuring an enjoyable time for your kids. Complete with ramps, vibrant illumination, and abundant action, the alley guarantees an engaging and safe experience.

The ticket price for Roll DXB is AED 90/hour.

Location: Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street, Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai

Timings: Monday-Thursday: 11 am to 11 pm, Wednesday: 6.15 pm to 11 pm (ladies only), Friday: 11 am to midnight, Saturday-Sunday: 10 am to 11 pm

After 7.15 pm, only skaters above the age of 14 are allowed to skate in the rink.

A city of contrasts, Dubai extends its hospitality even to its youngest visitors. These exciting activities are a testament to Dubai’s dedication to providing enjoyable experiences for families with kids. Indulge in an adventure with your little ones and create memories they will cherish forever.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”