Dubai Love Story: A Honeymoon Itinerary for Newlyweds 

December 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Dubai is the perfect destination for newlyweds seeking a romantic and adventurous honeymoon. With its mix of stunning beaches, exquisite dining, world-class shopping, and thrilling activities, this global city offers a million things to do. And even if you have only a week, you can still experience the best of Dubai!

Without further ado, let’s get to the itinerary that packs in a multitude of experiences.

Day 1: Dubai, here we come!

Dubai’s hotels are an experience by themselves, so be sure to choose one that gives you great vistas, beach views or interesting indoor activities. Some of the popular honeymoon resorts in the city are The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Taj Exotica Resort and Spa Dubai, among others.

Take it slow in the evening—the best way to spend some time together in a romantic setting is at a couple spa. There are several places around Dubai that offer therapeutic treatments that will serve as a balm for your aching nerves after the hectic festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try out at the Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah, a pampering paradise that offers several couple spa packages. Besides, there’s J Wellness Circle at Taj Exotica and Spa that has Soma therapy on its menu—an Indian aromatherapy massage in a romantic candlelight setting. The therapists use evocative oils for the massage, after which you and your beloved will be taken for an indulgent rose petal bath together where you can sip on wine in each other’s company!

Begin your discovery of Dubai with a dinner cruise on a traditional sailing vessel called a Dhow Cruise that navigates the new Dubai Water Canal, historic Dubai Creek, or cosmopolitan Dubai Marina. It will be nothing short of a starry night!

Day 2: Desert views and Camping

Mark the Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant and Café for a breakfast date. Situated along the alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, this dining venue features at the top of the list of most honeymooners. Come here with your beloved to enjoy a cup of gahwa or Arabic coffee, or local favourites like chebab or Emirati pancakes.

After fuelling up, take a ride along Dubai Creek in an ‘abra’ boat that runs every few minutes. Find a comfortable spot and enjoy the spectacular views of Old Dubai that comprise traditional houses and wind towers, while you bask in each other’s company. Watch the scenery change as the abra meanders along its route, with skyscrapers towering over the city skyline, reflecting a transition towards modern living.

What can be more apt than a detour to the romantically named Love Lake while you are honeymooning in Dubai? In the afternoon, head to the Al Qudra area for a scenic desert experience at Love Lake. If you are more adventurously inclined, go cycling around the Al Qudra cycling track and enjoy a picnic in the designated area, or visit the Dubai Desert Camp if you want to enjoy a camel ride. End the day with the Tanoura dance show before they start the barbeque dinner.

Day 3: Big Bus Dubai Hop On Hop Off Tour

What’s a Dubai holiday if you don’t take in all the sights, especially with your loved one beside you? Start your day early with the Big Bus Dubai Hop On Hop Off Tour, enjoying the panoramic views of Dubai. Take time out to explore the Dubai Museum and the historic Al Fahidi Fort to learn about the city’s rich cultural heritage. Admire the imposing Burj Khalifa, the city’s most prominent landmark and indulge in some shopping for each other at Dubai Mall. If you have some more energy and time, opt for the Beach Tour that will take you through Bay Side, Palm West Beach and Burj Al Arab.

End the day with dinner at XVA Cafe and enjoy the Middle Eastern food served amidst its intimate ambience, while you go over all the instagrammable pictures you have taken of your memorable honeymoon thus far.

Day 4: Time for a winter adventure

Arm yourself with a hearty brunch at 21 grams, Meyan Mall that offers a plethora of egg dishes, homemade pita bread and aromatic coffee. Make it a day of thrills as you head to Deep Dive Dubai which boasts the world’s deepest diving pool with a Guiness Record depth of 60.02 m.

Join hands underwater to enjoy an immersive experience with Atlantis-themed additions. Sign up for freediving or scuba diving lessons or just join a guided experience. Browse for souvenirs of this unforgettable honeymoon at the gift shop or tuck into dinner at the onsite restaurant. It can be a tiring day playing all day in water, so head back to the hotel for an early night.

Day 5: Sun, sand and shopping

Work off the exhaustion of the day before by taking it easy on Day 5. Jumeirah Beach and its pristine white sands are the ideal locale to don your beach wear and chill. However, make sure you get there early morning to have a good time. Sit back and read a book, or go for a swim in the clear waters!

After enjoying the beach, stroll through The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence. This promenade has many shops and boutiques where you can indulge in each other’s retail cravings. There’s also some great food at the restaurants and cafes by the sea if you want to snack and dine in between strolling, shopping and swimming!

End your day with a visit to the tallest building in the world – Burj Khalifa – and catch a breathtaking view of Dubai city from the top at dusk – make memories at this iconic landmark that will last you a lifetime.

Day 6: Glamping getaway

A glamping getaway in the desert is just what you need to round off the perfect Dubai honeymoon. Check out of your hotel and head to Terra Solis by Tomorrowland. Escape the hustle of the city and experience ultimate relaxation at this resort, perfect for honeymooning couples. All the rooms have access to the sun loungers by the pool and other facilities.

This Arabian-themed resort blends perfectly into its desert surroundings and is the perfect place to end your vacation.

Day 7: Departure day!

On your last day, enjoy a late breakfast at Terra Solis with your special someone and then head to Dubai International Airport to fly back home with a whole lot of wonderful memories!

If it’s wedding bells for you this season, Dubai is the perfect destination for your honeymoon. We promise this itinerary will make you fall in love with the city, and of course, a little more with each other.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.