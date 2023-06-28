June 28, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

“Dubai? So expensive!”

“Why choose a costly trip, when you can travel elsewhere without pinching your pocket?”

If you have been planning a Dubai holiday and been stumped by such questions from skeptical friends, it’s time to set the record straight. Yes, Dubai offers several refreshing getaways where you can sample the good life at leisure. But there’s an affordable Dubai too, which offers you great budget-friendly holidays with all the interesting experiences included! All you need is to plan prudently and do your homework well.

Pick the right stay

Why stay at costlier hotels near the luxuriant Dubai shoreline when you can always reach the beaches via convenient public transport? A little research will get you an affordable yet excellent stay experience at locations close to Dubai’s main attractions. Here are a few easy tips:

Old Dubai areas like Deira and Bur Dubai near the airport offer cheaper accommodations offering great value. Staying closer or within easy reach of the metro will help you save more.

Compare room rates, accommodation quality and cheap deals before picking a stay. Usually, Dubai offers better quality stays compared to same-star properties in tourist destinations in many other countries.

Rooms at a few hundred dirhams per night are available in popular hotel chains like Holiday Inn Express, Premier Inn, Ibis and the local brand Rove. These homegrown hospitality brands like Rove in fact offer exciting offers like passes to Dubai attractions, dining offers and tempting monthly rental rates, which are great for digital nomads with a yen for working remote. Needless to say, many of these reasonably priced accommodations have a funky vibe, designed to add a fun and cool touch to all your Insta posts!

Dubai has apart-hotels, which are apartments for tourists. A much cheaper bet when travelling in a big group, as a family or for a longer stay, these apartments come with facilities like kitchens, washing machines etc. You can find them easily enough with a bit of online research.

Check the location of your stay. Dubai is a compact city, so do your homework on the places you would like to visit, and choose an accommodation that lets you reach them conveniently via public transport. Most major attractions like beaches, malls, downtown Dubai and cultural hotspots can be reached within 20 minutes. So, planning a stay in Dubai isn’t all that tough!

Getting around Dubai

If you want to be a Roman in Rome, take the public transport in Dubai! Dubai Metro has well-connected routes, along with a good bus network and the Dubai Tram. Public transport in Dubai is reliable, clean and efficient. For intrepid explorers and solo travelers, this is a boon.

For those traveling with families, taxis can be a better bet. Get them on the road or pre-book from an app like Uber or the local option, Careem. You can also rent a taxi for a few hours if you have a chalked-out itinerary for the day.

You can also rent a car from city kiosks or directly from the airport and drive yourself. Just keep an eye on factors like tolls or parking fees and plan your route well.

For those with a yen for exploring cities on foot, the most affordable option is walking to nearby tourist spots if the weather is pleasant. Walking around Dubai is a lovely experience as you get to soak in the spirit of the city to the fullest. Scenic spots like Dubai Creek or Deira’s traditional souks are best enjoyed on foot.

For just AED1 (that’s INR 23), you can hop aboard one of many traditional ferry boats, known as abras, to cross the creek that separates Bur Dubai from Deira, Dubai’s city centre; the journey is one of the most affordable yet authentic experiences in the city.

See, stroll, sample Dubai

Quite a few free and low-cost activities can make your Dubai trip memorable, yet easy on the wallet. Keep checking for special offers, buy the Dubai pass for great discounts or beach club day passes for a variety of deals. Here’s a sample list of exciting and inexpensive destinations while you are in Dubai -

Burj Khalifa: You can see and relish the beauty of this iconic tower free of cost from the outside as well. Great photos and selfies can always have the majestic Burj Khalifa in your background! If you want to head up, do book online and look for the early bird deals to make sure you find a spot well in advance. Dubai Mall: Visit the Dubai Mall and don’t miss the light and sound show. This mesmerising extravaganza harnesses the power of light and water to create one of the most spectacular shows in Dubai. The projections and world’s largest choreographed fountains add to the magic of the experience. Simply grab some takeaway stuff from the food court and enjoy your night! Beach stories: Sitting at the public beaches and beach parks outside resorts is usually free or very cheap. Get your towels from the hotel and a bit of food to nibble on. The rest is sorted! History on your platter: The old and historic Dubai is worth exploring. A tour across the Al Fahidi area, a visit to the Dubai Museum or Jumeirah Mosque and the abra ride through the Dubai Creek are sure to amaze you. Stroll the Marvel: The Palm Jumeirah boardwalk can be another interesting experience. Don’t forget to check Atlantis the Palm. It’s marvellous and free!

How to dine like a king without splurging

From the Arabian delights to the flavours of South East Asia, Brazil, Lebanon, Korea or Ethiopia – you name it, Dubai has it! How about a generous portion of mouth-watering Pakistani chicken kadai with tandoori roti at around AED 17 or a pocket-friendly hearty meal under AED 20? The affordable eats at the 2nd December Street, Al Mallah and Al Satwa Street are fabulous options. These venues are not just great options for eating out, you are partaking of history when you pay a visit to this neighborhood. 2nd December street in fact, was christened as such during the celebration of the UAE’s 40th National Day. This was done in a spirit of patriotism as the road ends at the Union House, also known as Dar Al Ittihad, which was the place that hosted the declaration of the UAE on December 2nd, 1971!

If you’re keen to try fine dining at least once during your Dubai stay, don’t forget to hunt for special deals and promotional offers on food aggregator apps. And yes, you can always shop for locally grown ingredients and cook your favourite biryanis and wraps at the apart-hotel for a fraction of the cost of dining out!

Budget buys in shopping paradise

Textiles, fragrances and gold, Dubai has something for everyone. Grab the best deals, make the best bargains or simply do great window shopping at the plush stores. Major malls and outlets like Daiso Japan, Mumuso and Carrefour Hypermarket offer a wide range of products, such as souvenirs, perfumes, cosmetics, accessories and stationery at reasonable prices, often with special offers and discounts thrown in. Dubai shopping would be incomplete without a trip to the Karama shopping complex, where you can get clothing, accessories, electronics and souvenirs at bargain prices. If it is discounted branded ware you are looking for, the Safeer Mall, Ansar Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall are places you should check out for competitively priced home décor, fashion, accessories and electronics. The weekly Dubai Ripe Market is a great option for those looking for handmade artifacts, organic picks, fashion, homeware and fresh produce!

And of course, a visit to the Gold Souk for some bargain buys of the precious yellow metal or just for some eye-popping window shopping should definitely be on your Dubai to-do list.

There’s a surprise in store for you!

The annual Dubai Summer Surprises event kicks off on June 29, ushering in over two months of shopping, dining, saving and exciting performances. Till September 3, Dubai Summer Surprises offers big wins, exciting events, fabulous shopping and a whole lot of family fun. There are events lined up at the Dubai Media City and the Coca-Cola Arena; raffle draws, retail promotions, gastronomy deals and a line-up of family-friendly activities across Dubai’s several malls and shopping centres, to make sure each day of your holiday is exciting and eventful.

Dubai, your next holiday destination!

In addition, there is the Kids Go Free deals across the city which make a holiday in Dubai with your family even more appealing. Kids get to stay and dine free at several iconic hotels in Dubai, get free entry to the most exciting of attractions, and much more.

With so much happening, Dubai has enough to keep you enticed and hungry for more, no matter what your budget is! Ready to pack your bags then?

