  • Old Dubai areas like Deira and Bur Dubai near the airport offer cheaper accommodations offering great value. Staying closer or within easy reach of the metro will help you save more.
  • Compare room rates, accommodation quality and cheap deals before picking a stay. Usually, Dubai offers better quality stays compared to same-star properties in tourist destinations in many other countries.
  • Rooms at a few hundred dirhams per night are available in popular hotel chains like Holiday Inn Express, Premier Inn, Ibis and the local brand Rove. These homegrown hospitality brands like Rove in fact offer exciting offers like passes to Dubai attractions, dining offers and tempting monthly rental rates, which are great for digital nomads with a yen for working remote. Needless to say, many of these reasonably priced accommodations have a funky vibe, designed to add a fun and cool touch to all your Insta posts!
  • Dubai has apart-hotels, which are apartments for tourists. A much cheaper bet when travelling in a big group, as a family or for a longer stay, these apartments come with facilities like kitchens, washing machines etc. You can find them easily enough with a bit of online research.
  • Check the location of your stay. Dubai is a compact city, so do your homework on the places you would like to visit, and choose an accommodation that lets you reach them conveniently via public transport. Most major attractions like beaches, malls, downtown Dubai and cultural hotspots can be reached within 20 minutes. So, planning a stay in Dubai isn’t all that tough!