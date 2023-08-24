10 Amazing (And Affordable) Date Night Ideas For Young Couples In Dubai

August 24, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Discovering romance in Dubai doesn’t have to come with an extravagant price tag. You can experience fun-filled activities with your loved one at absolutely wallet friendly price tags.

From beachfront picnics to adventure sports, there’s a range of affordable date night ideas in Dubai for you to pick from. Go ahead, plan some memorable evenings with your dream date and discover Dubai differently!

Board Games and Love

Elevate your date night by bringing a sense of enjoyment at The Six Board Game Café . This playful haven offers over 1000 board games from across the globe and expert team members are keen to introduce you to every game.

With an all-day pass granting you unlimited access to the café’s diverse collection, this place will allow you and your partner to engage in friendly competitions and shared victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also opt for delectable delights, and indulge in quick snacks like fries, nachos, and much more!

Where: Burj Vista, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Price: AED 35/person (excluding food)

Timings: 9 am to 12 am on all days

Love Lake for Lovers

If you want to escape to an enchanting haven nestled in the heart of Dubai, the Love Lakes offer a realm of tranquility accompanied by an idyllic background for a leisurely evening with your special someone.

With Nature at center stage here, the two heart-shaped lakes cradle the landscape and create a picturesque setting with wildlife all around.

Guests have the opportunity to enjoy picnics or arrange barbecues in specified zones, all while basking in the lush surroundings. As they enjoy their camp, they might even catch glimpses of the diverse bird species, adding a touch of nature’s charm to the experience.

A luxurious retreat by the lakeside will help you unwind and enjoy those romantic moments together.

Where: Al Qudra area, Dubai

Price: Free

Timings: All day and night

Drama, Entertainment, and Glamour

If you and your partner want to step into the world of awe-inspiring entertainment at Al Habtoor City in Dubai, the magnificent La Perle by Dragone show awaits your arrival.

It offers an unforgettable experience while offering world-class creativity and entertainment in the form of approximately 10 live performances each week. Specially curated by visionary artistic director Franco Dragone, this mesmerising showcase offers a spectacle within the state-of-the-art Dubai theatre which can accommodate up to 1300 people.

Where: Al Habtoor City, 260 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai

Price: Packages start from AED 213 and go up to AED 720 for the show tickets. They also offer dinner packages at additional rates.

Timings: 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm Tuesday to Saturday

Night Kayaking for the brave

If you and your partner are up for an exhilarating escapade, this one is perfect for you. The thought of the boundless ocean can send a chill down your back, and not many have the guts to participate in an activity like this. But for the adrenaline junkies, this one is a dream come true.

Embark on a voyage from Dubai Fishing Harbour and venture into the endless sea aboard a clear-bottom kayak. With the amalgamation of romance and adventure, this date night idea is a win-win situation.

Where: Crystal Clear Watersports , Dubai Fishing Harbour

Price: AED 225

Timings: 5.30 am to 10.30 pm on all days

Immersive Art Haven

An enthralling oasis of creativity known as the Wild Paint House offers six captivating activities for exploration that will capture you in a trance of artistic heaven. Engage in the realms of splattering, spinning, swinging, pouring, neon play, and graffiti artistry. These activities will enable you to engage in collaborative artistic experiences with your partner and craft a stunning masterpiece to capture your shared romantic expression.

Where: Warehouse 1 Al Marabea’ St, Al Quoz, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai

Price: AED 160

Timings: 2 pm to 8 pm Wednesday to Friday, 10 am to 10 pm Saturday and Sunday

Unveil tranquility with aquatic sports

Indulge in an active adventure with your significant other with a session of paddleboarding amidst the serene beauty of The Palm Jumeirah.

Ignite Water Sports offers the perfect spot for water babies who want to explore this aquatic escapade. You will experience the breathtaking views of the Palm Jumeirah fronds, the iconic Burj Al Arab, and the majestic Burj Khalifa.

The ideal time to embark on this journey is at sunrise when you can soak in the early morning hours with a gentle, glass-like quality of water that offers a profound sense of calmness.

However, if you are not a morning person, feel free to choose any time that suits you and your partner.

Where: Ignite Water Sports, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Approximately AED 75/hour

Timings: 6 am to 7 pm on all days

Auto Lovers’ Paradise

This is the perfect date destination for car aficionados and motorheads. Nostalgia Classic Cars , nestled within the vibrant enclave of Alserkal Avenue, takes classic car restoration and sales to an art form. Prepare for a visual feast as their showroom dazzles with an array of iconic brands - Ferraris, BMWs, Porsches, and Mercedes - sourced from corners of the globe, each guaranteed to leave you awestruck.

Where: Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Alserkal Avenue A7, Dubai

Timings: 12 pm to 8 pm on all days

Skate into Romance

So what if the ‘90s are a thing of the past? Roller skating is still in, and you can have a gala time with your partner at Roll DXB . This vintage roller-skating alley promises an exhilarating evening that promises to light up your date night.

Strap on your skates, gear up with the essential safety equipment, and embark on a journey of ‘rolling’ through life at this dynamic alley fully-equipped with ramps, vibrant lights, and fun-filled action. Roll DXB also offers dance nights where you can glide on the skating rink with your partner to themed disco sessions.

Where: Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street, Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai Price: AED 90/hour

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm Monday to Thursday, 11 am to 12 am Friday, 10 am to 11 pm Saturday-Sunday

Slice Of Romance

If your heart beats to the rhythm of a good pizza, then prepare to be enchanted by the gastronomic wonders at Street Pizza in Atlantis, The Palm, masterminded by none other than culinary maestro Gordon Ramsay himself.

From oozy cheese margheritas to the savoury robustness of a meaty pepperoni, Street Pizza will take your taste buds on a journey of culinary fantasyland.

Where: Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Price: Unlimited pizza slices at AED 95/person

Timings: 12 pm to 10 pm Saturday to Wednesday, 12 pm to 11 pm Thursday to Friday (No reservations)

Horror and Love Stories Go Hand in Hand

If you have a brave heart, this endeavor is tailored for those who love jump scares. Horror Rooms by No Way Out is as chilling as it is intriguing.

Embark on a terror-fueled journey through darkness, nightmarish scenes and surreal performances. They have themed rooms and experiences, along with horror movie showings for you to enjoy. Try the escape room games and encounter creatures and characters that will surprise you along the way!

Timings: 1 pm to 2 am from Monday to Thursday, 10 am to 3 am from Friday to Sunday.

Where: Indigo Sky, 1st floor, Dubai

“Love truly knows no price tag but for the ones who don’t want to exceed their budget, these experiences are a blessing in disguise in one of the most exciting cities in the world. So, what are you waiting for? Embark on these budget-friendly escapades, while unfolding your love story against the backdrop of Dubai’s charm and beauty. ”

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.