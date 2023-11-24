Shop Local: Exploring Dubai’s Souks for a Unique Retail Experience

November 24, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Amidst all the towering skyscrapers, Dubai’s soul lies in the vibrant old markets, the Souks. Dubai is renowned for having some of the best malls in the world where you can shop to your heart’s content. However, walking through the narrow alleyways and bustling Souks has its own kind of magic. These old marketplaces are a testament to Dubai’s culture and heritage. The experience of shopping there will transcend beyond just swiping your cards. You get to step away from the hustle of modern Dubai and step into its old-world charm.

Here’s why the Souks need to be part of your Dubai itinerary:

Perfume Souk

Scents are a signature of Emirati culture and what better gift to take back home than an array of beautiful perfumes? The Perfume Souk in Deira is renowned for having all kinds of Attars, perfumes, incense sticks and more. Whether you like a mild aroma or prefer stronger fragrances, there’s something for everyone. The shops here sell scents that have been used by the Arabs for centuries along with a lot of newer concoctions. Buy some oud, a fragrant oil that Emirati women and men love because of its earthiness. If you like sweeter aromas, bakhoor might be perfect for you. You can even indulge in getting a personalized perfume made just for you. Not to worry, your favourite branded perfumes are on offer as well. So, take your pick from the scents you like and don’t forget to bargain! Prices are not fixed here, so get the best deal you can.

Location: Deira, Sikkat Al Khali Street, Near Al Ras Metro Station

Gold Souk

One of the oldest markets in Dubai is the Gold Souk. There are hundreds of shops in the lanes here and glittering gold is displayed in every window. Take your pick from 14K to 24K gold jewellery in all the latest designs. You will even find a wide array of beautiful silver, pearl, semi-precious and precious stone options here. Gold prices in Dubai tend to be lower than most other places, so make the most of it. The latest gold rates will be displayed prominently in the market. Haggle a bit for the price and they will bring down the making charges against your purchase. If you pay cash, you might be able to get an even better deal!

Location: Deira, Near Al Ras Metro Station

Textile Souk

Want a wardrobe refresh? Take a trip to Textile Souk near the Creek. It is the oldest Souk in Dubai and is a testament to the traditional shopping culture. Hundreds of different fabrics will be displayed in the stalls here. Walk through the alleys to take a look at all the colourful textiles and souvenirs on display. Once you enter a shop, enjoy the sweet tea they offer and take your pick from the unique selections. Everything from silk and cashmere to cotton or wool is sold in a variety of designs. While fabrics or textiles are a preferred choice, you can find readymade clothing options as well. Buying a traditional Emirati dress from the Textile Souk can be a much more unique experience.

Location: Bur Dubai, Near Bur Dubai Abra Station

Spice Souk

The Spice Souk in Dubai has been around for more than 50 years. This marketplace will expose your senses to the most aromatic commodities that you can buy here. If you want to expand your palate or just buy some of the highest-quality ingredients, this Souk is the perfect stop. There are almost 150 different stalls with the largest range of spices you might have ever witnessed. You can find everything here from cinnamon and mixed nuts to aromatic saffron. Try some Qara Qurut, Gum Arabic or Sea Beans. You can buy them in packets or even get them weighed to buy in bulk, depending on your needs. Let your nose guide you as you talk to the vendors and learn more about the goods they sell. They will even give you tips on what to use a particular spice for or where it originated. Don’t hesitate to strike up a conversation and enjoy the experience.

Location: Deira, Near Al Ras Metro Station

Souk Madinat

Souk Madinat is one of the more visually stunning Souk experiences you can get in Dubai. It mimics the older traditional Souks and is located in the picturesque area of Jumeirah. While offering views of the Burj Al Arab, this Souk has lanes filled with rare art stores and designer shops. You can buy anything from jewellery to traditional pottery here. After shopping, you can walk into one of the beautiful restaurants and enjoy a meal. Make the most of the views by choosing some outdoor seating. The Theatre of Digital Art is a great place to experience digital art shown in contemporary installations and through virtual reality. Artwork from celebrated artists like Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet are often showcased here.

Location: Al Sufouh Rd, Jumeirah

Souk Al Bahar

While most of the other Souks are always hustling and bustling, Souk Al Bahar is a more intimate experience. Located in Downtown Dubai, this is another modern take on the traditional marketplaces. There are shops selling antiques, perfumes, traditional handicrafts, fashion and more in this indoor Souk. Take a break from retail therapy and try the delicious food at restaurants here. For authentic Lebanese cuisine, you can stop at Abd El Wahab or try some Mediterranean food at Arabeska. If you are looking for Indian food, Patiala is your best bet! Souk Al Bahar is also home to the Time-Out Market, a 43,000 sq ft dining destination housing several of the best homegrown restaurants of Dubai like Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Pickl, Masti, Nightjar, Little Erth, Scoopi Café, Long Teng and 21 Grams. You can also dine at the outdoor terrace space to enjoy the views of Downtown Dubai while you eat. You can enjoy shopping at the stores, eating at the cafes or just enjoy the beautiful views of the Burj Khalifa from here. Then there are three lounge experiences you can indulge in, if you want to try an experience a la Time Out Market’s other international locations in New York and Montreal.

Location: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai

The magic of Dubai isn’t just in the skyline; it’s in the stories whispered through the bustling

Souks, waiting for you to discover and carry them home. So, stop by a Souk and buy some beautiful traditional souvenirs to take back home. And remember to bargain; subtle theatrics make Souk shopping all the more fun!

