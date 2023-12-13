All you wanted to know about shopping in Dubai’s iconic malls

December 13, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Not for nothing is Dubai called the shopper’s paradise. One of the planet’s most high ranked shopping destinations, the city inarguably has more international brands than anywhere else in the world. Its homegrown brands are no less enticing and exclusive. On the other hand, bargain hunters can walk away with some of the best deals in the commercial hubs of Dubai. Haute couture rubs shoulders with artisanal wares and steal deals in the malls of Dubai, architectural marvels in themselves!

But there is one common denominator in all of Dubai’s shopping destinations - the guarantee of an unforgettable experience. Cuisines from around the world vie for your tastebuds and children are spoilt for choice with the latest in playtime options in malls that are like cities in themselves! Get ready to explore the wondrous world of the malls of Dubai on your next family holiday with this ready reckoner.

City Walk - a mall with a twist

Al Wasl District

If European style street shopping is your thing, one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable venues is where you should be. Shop for trendy footwear, browse edgy fashion boutiques, choose from diverse culinary concepts, grab tickets to a movie or simply sample a range of entertainment options that make up City Walk. Located between Downtown and Jumeirah Beach, City Walk has the added attraction of sparkling views of the Burj Khalifa.

At City Walk, you can sample diverse experiences simply by strolling around. Get introduced to conscious consumerism at The Giving Movement, a Dubai-based brand committed to sustainability. Their collection of wearables, made from recycled or organic fabrics, aren’t just trendy, they come with the assurance that $4 of each sale goes to charity. A short distance away, you step into a world of luxury at Samovar Carpets, a family-based business dating back to the 1920s, that makes exquisite handmade carpets, furniture, and stocks antiques from around the world. For the auto buff in you, The Zone by Al-Futtaim, the first-of-its-kind experiential automotive hub, can be the highlight of the evening. This dynamic destination showcases world-class car brands, innovative solutions, and services. Throughout the year, The Zone hosts a curated calendar of experiences, featuring luxurious vehicles such as the Grand Wagoneer, Toyota and Lexus. For those who appreciate art, global artists have transformed City Walk into an open-air exhibition, using its walls as canvases to showcase visual poetry.

The bustling streets of City Walk light up to perfection at dusk, and the open squares and London-esque streets ensure you have a memorable evening, and return with some great memories and loaded shopping bags!

Dubai Festival City mall – Shopping by the creek

Dubai Festival City

Be sure to reserve some time to stroll the charming Canal Walk when you visit the Dubai Festival City Mall on the banks of Dubai Creek, because chances are you will be completely won over by the massive IKEA store within its fold. That’s not all – this mall is home to over 250 stores, boasting brands like Marks & Spencer, H&M, DKNY and Charles & Keith. Once you are done with your shopping, you can visit one of the waterfront restaurants on an abra or head to Festival Bay for the scintillating IMAGINE light, laser and fountain show in the evening.

This lifestyle hub has something for all ages - Fabyland and Bricobilandia for the little ones and BOUNCE-X for the young at heart, and the VOX Cinemas multiplex for those who want to take in a movie as well.

Mall of the Emirates – Luxury with a twist of fun

Interchange 4, Sheikh Zayed Road - Al Barsha 1 - Dubai

Here’s where you can find the perfect blend of high couture and street-style fashion. Department stores like Harvey Nichols, Marks & Spencer, and Debenhams, exclusive edits of designers at the ultra-chic Fashion Dome are all yours to explore. Hands-free shopping desks and personal stylist sessions add to the unique charm of the Mall of the Emirates, while the digital concierge keeps you updated on new arrivals, limited-edition products, and assists with purchases and deliveries.

For a break from shopping, you can check out the ice clad hills at Ski Dubai, Dubai’s indoor skiing arena. Kids can enjoy at the Magic Planet while you sip on coffee at the trendy Common Grounds coffee shop or sample Dubai’s favourite dumplings at Din Tai Fung.

Mercato Mall – Renaissance charm in Dubai

Jumeirah Beach Road

If you want to treat the family to the sights and feel of a Renaissance-era Italian village, complete with cobbled floors and piazzas, a visit to the Mercato Mall is mandatory. International retailers like Gap, Mango, Bershka and H&M vie for your attention with their irresistible offerings and cafes like Cinnabon and Arabian Tea House tempt with desserts and karak chai, while the kids have their fill of rides and games at the entertainment centre. What better way to spend a memorable family evening in Dubai?

Ibn Batuta Mall – a journey through shopping

Sheikh Zayed Road

The world’s largest themed shopping center, Ibn Batuta Mall is a must visit, if only to browse the various courts, named after stops in the legendary Moroccan’s journey, after whom the mall is named. China, India, Persia, Egypt, Tunisia, and Andalusia are all represented here. While India Court showcases a full-size elephant clock, China Court boasts a full-sized ship, and Andalusia Court features a stone fountain of lions. Once you have had your fill of history, you can head to Sky Zone, one of Dubai’s top trampoline parks, Novo Cinemas with its bouquet of 21 screens or Switch Bowling with lanes, pool tables, and karaoke rooms to make the most of your visit.

The mall’s diverse dining options include international chains like Nando’s and Pizza Express, concentrated mainly in China Court, with casual food courts in Persia Court and Tunisia Court. Independent restaurants such as Coterie Kitchen, Off The Hook, and Gazebo add to the culinary variety. With nearly 300 retailers and convenient transport links, Ibn Batuta Mall is a shopping destination you will want to return to, on every Dubai holiday!

Dubai Hills Mall: Where Thrills and Trends Meet

Dubai Hills Estate

The city’s newest shopping destination, Dubai Hills Mall is spread over 2 million square feet! If the 600 outlets here don’t win you over, the Storm Coaster definitely will. Adjudged the fastest vertical launch rollercoaster by Guinness World Records, this state-of-the-art coaster is built inside the mall, and promises you the ultimate thrill. There are eating and shopping options galore, as also a movie theatre to enjoy the latest blockbusters. Regular in-store events, pop-ups and activities make this mall a great venue for a family day out.

Dubai Outlet Mall – Bargain hunting extravaganza

Away from the urban hustle, this is where shopping enthusiasts converge. Year-round sales at factory outlets offering the best of trends means you can browse to your heart’s content from designer labels like Diane von Furstenberg, Burberry and Marc Jacobs, to the latest electronics, and luxe perfumes. Over 1,200 premium international brands across 240 stores with discounts ranging from 30% to 90% are waiting for you to explore them. Pro tip – If you visit on a Monday, you will be rewarded with further discounts of up to 50% at selected stores.

Kids will have much to entertain themselves as well. There’s a children’s entertainment area, featuring engaging games at Chuck E. Cheese for both toddlers and older kids. The dining options are just as tempting with over 20 choices, including French Bakery and Piero Pizza & Pasta. Accessing Dubai Outlet Mall is convenient, thanks to a shuttle bus service connecting various parts of Dubai directly to the mall.

Dubai Mall: Where Shopping Meets Spectacle

Downtown Dubai

Shopping is just one of the pleasurable activities you can indulge in at the iconic Dubai Mall, located right next to the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. A day may not be enough to browse the 1200 retail stores, 2 major department stores and hundreds of dining outlets spread over a million square metres - Dubai Mall is a city in itself! If names like Burberry, Versace, Bloomingdale’s and Galeries Lafayette move you, Dubai Mall is your go-to place. The footwear and gold shops here can dazzle you with their varieties, but don’t forget to have a dekko at Dubai Mall Zabeel, the expansion that has added 15,000 sq m of lifestyle space with an array of dining and retail options.

While there, you wouldn’t want to miss the stunning view of The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa – head to Joe’s Café, Novikov Café, or WAFI Gourmet for some of the best views. This year, Dubai Mall has added to its attractions with its Chinatown district, the first in Dubai. Traditional Chinese artefacts, a giant panda sculpture and striking neon lights make this an eminently instagrammable venue where you can induldge in some great Asian street food. Dubai Metro’s Red Line has a dedicated Dubai Mall station, from where you can enter the mall via a footbridge.

Dubai Shopping Festival 2023: Where Magic Meets Discounts!

The shopping experience in Dubai is poised to get even more exciting with the Dubai Shopping Festival that runs from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024. Now is the right time to enjoy Dubai’s wonderful winter and shop to your heart’s content at various shopping destinations while enjoying some spectacular entertainment, immersive shows and awe-inspiring experiences. The daily shopping deals, special raffle draws and competitions, memorable events, lively outdoor markets and exclusive pop-up events across Dubai guarantee to add a sheen to your next Dubai holiday.

From the allure of Dubai Mall to the quaint charm of Mercato Mall, the city’s varied shopping scene is geared to accommodate diverse tastes and budgets. So, pack your bags and embark on a retail adventure that’s generous on savings and abundant in memorable experiences!

