9 Places In Dubai Where Shopping On A Budget Is A Dream

August 30, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

Often hailed for its extravagant reputation, Dubai has a lesser-known side that appeals to budget-friendly shoppers seeking quality as well as quantity. There are ample affordable options to choose from amidst the city’s glitz and glamour.

So, if you are looking for designer deals without draining your wallet, here are nine places in Dubai where inexpensive shopping is a dream come true.

The Outlet Village - Designer Finds in One Place

Situated within this charming village are brick-paved halls adorned with prestigious brands such as Coach, Sephora, Dolce and Gabbana, and Cole Haan. From stylish handbags, high-quality cosmetics, runway-worthy trendy fashion apparels, and exquisite footwear, this place has it all sans the high price tag.

Where: Mina Jebel Ali, Dubai Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM on Monday to Thursday, 10 AM to 11 PM on Friday to Sunday

Dubai Outlet Mall - Premium Brands at Unbeatable Discounts

Spanning 240 stores, this mall offers bargain hunters more than 1,200 premium fashion brands with discounts up to 90 percent. It offers a wide range of fashionable clothes and accessories. So, if you plan to spend wisely on good quality products without paying the full price, the Dubai Outlet Mall should be on your shopping list.

Where: Al Ain - Dubai Rd, Madinat Hind 1, Dubai Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM (All days)

The Gold Souk in Deira - A Glint of Tradition

A testament to Dubai’s rich heritage, the Gold Souk in Deira offers a range of enthralling gold jewellery and precious gemstones. This traditional bazaar is an open-air market which provides a glimpse into the local culture as you walk through bustling alleys adorned with glittering treasures as you unearth timeless pieces without putting a dent in your savings.

Where: Al Ras, Deira, Dubai Timings: 9 AM to 9 AM on Monday to Sunday

Perfume Souk in Deira - A Scented Odyssey

Just like the Gold Souk, Dubai offers the Perfume Souk where local culture interweaves with the captivating aromas of oud and floral oil-based attars. Here you can scroll through fragrant valleys lined with artisan boutiques offering signature middle-eastern scents and even create your own personalized blends at a great bargain.

Where: Sikkat al Khali, Deira, Dubai Timings: 10 AM to 1.30 PM and 5 PM to 9 PM on Monday to Saturday (Closed on Sundays)

Textile Souk in Bur Dubai - A Haven for Creatives

Imagine flea market for clothes but in Dubai. So, if you are looking to explore breathtaking fashion choices, the Textile South in Dubai boasts a vibrant array of fabrics from around the world. From materials to craft your own designs to ready-to-wear creations by local artisans to souvenirs, this souk invites each and everyone to embark on a journey of eye-catching textures and colours. You can also hop on an Abra for 1 AED to crossover to the spice and gold souk.

Where: 57, Opposite to Abra, Ali Bin Abi Taleb St, Dubai Timings: 9 AM to 2 PM and 4 PM to 9 PM (All days)

Pre-Loved Luxury at Garderobe and Retold - Elegance Rediscovered

Clothes, especially those which come from a high-end designer label do not need to go to waste, and Garderobe and Retold offer such pieces the chance to find a second home in someone’s wardrobe. You can access luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, among others at these pre-owned stores. These outlets allow you to choose from top-notch brands without having to compromise on quality or budget.

Where: Gardenrobe in Al Wasl Rd, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai Timings: 10 AM to 7 PM (All days) Where: Retold stores in X3 Tower, JLT, Al Ghurair Center, and Al Quoz, Dubai Timings: 9 AM to 7 PM (All days)

Dragon Mart - A Whimsical Wonderland of Variety

Dragon Mart offers an affordable range of Chinese products – from aesthetically-pleasing lighting to ornate wallpapers, home appliances, decorations, electronics, furniture and even fashion, this set of two malls in Dubai is a shopper’s dream. This shopping destination is a haven for those seeking unique items that have their own identity at a reasonable rate. It boasts a wide range of collection spanning 3,500 stores and 52 restaurants.

Where: Al Awir Road, Dubai International City, Warsan First, Dubai Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM on Sunday to Thursday, 10 AM to 11 PM on Friday to Saturday

Global Village - A Cultural Bazaar of Deals

If you are in Dubai from October to April, you will be blessed to visit Global Village, a multi-cultural family-friendly destination. This seven-month-long event brings together cultures from around the world and offers an array of stalls with international products at competitive products. So, if you are a budget-conscious shopper, this time of the year in Dubai is the best for you and your wallet.

Meena Bazaar - Uncovering Unique Trinkets

Nestled comfortable in the heart of Bur Dubai, Meena Bazaar exudes charm with its modest shops that house a plethora of unique trinkets, fabrics, and accessories. Don’t forget to visit the famous Meena Jewellers. This market captures Dubai’s diverse culture while providing an array of budget-friendly treasures to be discovered.

Where: Between Al Fahidi Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Bur Dubai, Dubai Timings: 10.30 AM to 10.30 PM (All days)

Dubai’s multifaceted shopping scene has something for everyone, especially those on a budget. From designer deals to local cultural gems, these nine places present an abundance of prospects that cater to discerning shoppers while respecting their budgetary constraints. Dubai’s diverse shopping havens make it clear that a delightful shopping experience need not be accompanied by a hefty price.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”