These hidden gems will astound you on your next Dubai holiday!

June 28, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

There is something magical about stepping off the beaten path and exploring hidden gems that can enrich our travel experience in any new city. These secret hideaways allow us to gain a deeper understanding of the destination, its people, and culture. By venturing into lesser-known neighbourhoods, we can sample unique dishes and different styles of cooking at quaint cafes, meet locals who can share fascinating stories, and escape the crowds that flock to more famous landmarks.

This holds true for Dubai too! It’s known for its iconic landmarks and bustling tourist spots, but Dubai has much more to offer than meets the eye. Dubai’s tucked-away attractions don’t just offer a glimpse into the city’s rich history, vibrant art scene, and serene natural wonders, they make for the perfect relaxed holiday you have always dreamt of with your loved ones!

To top it all, exploring lesser-known attractions in Dubai presents a golden opportunity to become an instant social media hit. Imagine stumbling upon a vibrant street art corner or a charming café tucked away in a hidden alley. These unique spots can become the envy of your followers, sparking curiosity and inspiring them to discover Dubai’s hidden treasures for themselves!

Cafes and Culinary Delights

We know you love your coffee! So, Dubai Coffee Museum, located in the historic Al Fahidi District is a great place to start your journey of discovering Dubai. Step into this Emirati house turned museum and embark on an aromatic journey through the world of coffee. From old grinders and pots to fascinating tales about Ethiopian coffee, the museum offers a glimpse into the rich history of this beloved beverage. You can relax in the museum’s cosy café and savour a cup of freshly brewed Ethiopian coffee, expertly prepared by the knowledgeable staff.

Life n One Cafe, tucked away in the vibrant streets of Jumeirah, is another hidden green oasis. This tranquil café not only serves delicious vegan food but also offers a range of holistic experiences. From yoga classes to reiki and meditation, it’s a place where purity and tranquility converge. You can indulge in their plant-based, organic dishes, and let the serene ambience transport you to a state of bliss.

Another culinary hub nestled amidst lakes, waterways, and gardens is the exquisite The Farm, located in Al Barari. This eco-friendly initiative offers an escape from the city’s hustle and bustle, providing a serene ambience and delicious food. With a focus on sustainable farming, The Farm cultivates a wide variety of plant species and uses its produce to create delectable dishes. Whether you’re enjoying breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you’ll find a menu filled with Arabian dishes, international cuisine, and Asian flavours. The Farm also features a health club with a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a gym, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and recreation.

Artistic Enclaves

Alserkal Avenue, located in the Al Quoz district, is a thriving artistic hub, and a must visit if you truly want to soak in local culture. This district, with its converted warehouses and industrial spaces, is home to a plethora of galleries, museums, and creative initiatives. You can explore the vibrant art scene, where local talents are celebrated, and discover a wealth of contemporary artwork. The district also hosts events, workshops, and even transforms its streets into a carnival-like atmosphere during the colder months.

The Jameel Arts Centre, nestled by the Dubai Creek, is another hidden gem that hosts contemporary art exhibitions, workshops, and film screenings.

Courtyard Playhouse, situated in Al Quoz, is a hidden gem for theatre and comedy enthusiasts. This talent hub showcases a wide range of performances, including dramas, dances, and skits. The cosy vibe and lively atmosphere make it an inviting space to enjoy an evening of entertainment with your family!

Historical Gems

Away from the glitter of the metropolis, Bastakiya Quarter, located between Dubai Creek and the Bur Dubai District, offers a glimpse into the city’s past. Wander through the narrow lanes of this historical neighbourhood developed in the 1890s, adorned with traditional wind towers and intricately carved wooden doors, and admire the beautifully preserved architecture. Don’t miss the Al Fahidi Fort, believed to be the oldest building in Dubai, which houses the Dubai Museum. Explore the museum’s exhibits to learn about the city’s transformation from a humble fishing village to a global metropolis.

And then there’s the Al Shindagha museum in the Al Shindagha historical precinct, which is the most prominent historical area in the emirate. A world class heritage museum, it introduces you to the rich heritage of Dubai, and reflects important elements of contemporary Emirati identity. The Perfume House inside the museum gives you an opportunity to travel back in time and discover ages-old methods of Arabic perfume making. Also worth a look is the Pearl Diving Village in Al Shindagha, which takes you on a trip into the past when Dubai was a thriving pearl industry hub. A must visit for history and culture buffs!

Natural Wonders

Moon Island, a crescent-shaped island located 50 kilometres off the coast of Dubai, is a great venue for water sports enthusiasts. This hidden gem boasts pristine beaches and is an ideal spot for activities such as water skiing, snorkelling, and swimming. If you want to escape the mainland, get to a quiet spot to spend time with loved ones, Moon Island is the place to be.

If your kids love animals and birds, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Park, located just outside the city centre, is the place for you. This sanctuary is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including numerous bird species such as flamingos. The Dubai Municipality’s efforts to protect and conserve the park have created a pristine environment where visitors can witness the beauty of nature up close. Take a day trip to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Park and experience the tranquility of this hidden gem.

If open spaces are your thing, Zabeel Park, one of Dubai’s largest parks, offers a host of recreational activities and serene green spaces. From jogging tracks to BMX tracks, skateboarding parks, and picnic areas, this urban oasis has something for everyone. Explore the park’s extensive facilities, including a cricket pitch, a fitness centre, and even an ice-skating rink. Don’t miss the Dubai Garden Glow, the largest glow park in the world, located within Zabeel Park. Witness the stunning illuminated structures made from recycled materials and be mesmerized by the magical atmosphere.

Unveiling Lesser-Known Festivals

The city also hosts several lesser-known festivals that offer a unique and authentic experience. The Sikka Art Fair, held in the Al Fahidi Historic District, celebrates local art and creativity with a week-long programme of exhibitions, workshops, and performances. The Dubai Food Festival, held in various locations across the city, showcases the diverse culinary scene and allows visitors to indulge in a wide array of gastronomic delights. These festivals provide a glimpse into Dubai’s cultural tapestry and give you an opportunity to engage with the local community.

With so much to explore, this summer could just be the right time to head to Dubai with your family, particularly with the ongoing Kids Go Free campaign, where your children get to enjoy free stays, dining options and entry into the most exciting of attractions! In addition, the ongoing Dubai Summer Surprises initiative with a range of family fun activities, events and offers are sure to be the icing on the cake when you visit Dubai this summer.

Dubai’s hidden gems provide a refreshing alternative to the city’s well-known attractions, allowing visitors to discover a different side of this vibrant metropolis. Venture off the beaten path, embrace the local culture, and create unforgettable memories in these secret hideaways. Dubai has much more to offer than meets the eye, so go forth and uncover its hidden delights!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”