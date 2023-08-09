Take your holiday to the next level with a visit to Hatta, the Hidden Gem in Dubai’s Mountains

August 09, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST

Thrill Amidst Nature

Formerly an Omani territory, Hatta’s ownership was transferred to Dubai around 1850. The rugged terrain serves as an adventure playground for enthusiasts seeking an adrenaline rush in the lap of nature. From hiking through dramatic landscapes to mountain biking and kayaking in the teal waters of Hatta Dam, the exclave invites you to embrace the thrill of outdoor activities.

Easy Access, Budget-Friendly Fun

Accessible and affordable, Hatta is a convenient destination for an unforgettable road trip from Dubai. It lies approximately 96.5km from Dubai and the most direct route is to take the E44 from Dubai, across the border and straight on to Hatta. With camping grounds and budget-friendly activities like ziplining and zorbing at Hatta Wadi Hub, you can enjoy an enriching getaway that’s also easy on your wallet. The first route (H02), Hatta Express, starts from the Dubai Mall Bus Station and heads to Hatta Bus Station at a frequency of two hours using deluxe coaches at a fare of AED25 per rider. Enjoy the changing scenes from desert to mountain on your way, as the landscape shifts to some of the most beautiful natural scenery in the UAE as you exit the city.

Water fun

At the Hatta Dam, the Hatta Reservoir Visitor Point overlooks the pools of striking green water. You can explore the wonders of Hatta by renting a car or joining a guided tour. Don’t miss the chance to swim in Hatta’s natural rock pools, offering a scenic and refreshing escape. The Hatta Rock Pools are a series of natural pools where it’s possible to swim between the walls of rock crevices. Watch fish in the depths, bathe in a small waterfall or relax on the rock ledges while savoring the tranquility of Hatta.

Dive into the past

You can delve into the rich history and heritage of Hatta by visiting the Hatta Heritage Village. This restored museum showcases traditional Emirati life, featuring reconstructed huts, houses, and relics from past times. The village’s watchtowers, fort, and mosque offer a glimpse into Dubai’s Arabian heritage, making it an educational and enlightening experience. Kids will be enthralled by the defensive tower, stone houses with palm-frond roofs, and falaj, the traditional water system, all restored in perfect order!

Picnic in Hatta

Discover the picturesque Hatta Hill Park, an expansive green space perfect for picnics and barbecues. Climb up to the tower at the highest point for breathtaking views of the surrounding area, a sight you won’t want to miss.

Sweet Experience

For those ready for a different adventure, the Hatta Honeybee Garden and Discovery Center is the place to visit. You can don a beekeeper’s outfit and learn about these fascinating creatures before indulging in honey samples at the gift shop, making it a fun-filled activity for visitors of all ages.

Kayaking, anyone?

The vast Hatta Lake makes for a serene kayaking experience. You can rent kayaks or paddle boats from the reservoir kiosk and enjoy a relaxing ride across the crystal-clear waters. Explore hidden curved passageways behind the mountains for a unique and unforgettable adventure for the entire family.

Stay over

If Hatta does tempt you to spend a couple of days basking in its natural splendors, there are a range of accommodation choices for you to choose from.

You can spend a relaxed stay with unique views of the surrounding national park and the natural splendor of Hatta’s landscapes while camping along the banks of Hatta Dam in a well-appointed trailer in the wilderness. For outdoor enthusiasts, eco-warriors and intrepid culture seekers, there are caravans and tents which let you explore the serene landscapes of Hatta. Then there’s the Damani Lodges Resort which offers cosy purpose-built lodges in the amazing Hatta Mountains overlooking the village and the Hatta Wadi Hub activity park. The newest addition to Hatta’s glamping experience are 15 dome shaped, permanent tent structures designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta Mountain range, all of which will be open for tourists from September 2023 in a revamped avatar.

With easy accessibility and budget-friendly options, this serene exclave is a must-visit destination for Indian tourists looking for an unforgettable holiday experience in Dubai. So pack your bags, embark on an adventure, and uncover the enchanting secrets of Hatta!

