Beyond Skyscrapers: Explore the Enchanting Greenery of Dubai

January 04, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

There’s more to Dubai than you can imagine. On your next trip to this exotic gem of the Gulf, get ready to uncover the hidden green treasures of Dubai and turn your holiday into an unforgettable eco-adventure. Beyond the imposing skyscrapers, Dubai is a haven for those seeking a nature-infused escape. Let’s dive into the lush wonders that will make your Dubai holiday truly memorable.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary : Dance of Flamingos and Sunset Hues

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a symphony of flora and fauna. Picture this: flamingos, pelicans, and a myriad of birds engaging in a rhythmic dance against a stunning sunset backdrop. Dubai Municipality’s conservation efforts ensure you experience nature at its best. Don’t miss this oasis in the desert!

At dusk, you can witness the sky painted in hues of pink and orange which creates a breathtaking backdrop to this harmonious ecosystem. The park stays open from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm from October to March and from 6 am to 6 pm during April to September.

Dubai Miracle Garden : Nature’s Palette Unleashed

Brace yourself for a floral masterpiece at Dubai Miracle Garden. With heart-shaped arches and life-sized structures adorned with 150 million flowers, this garden is a testament to human creativity. Vibrant colors and fragrant blooms will create an unforgettable experience for you and your loved ones when you visit this enchanted garden located at Al Barsha South.

The Farm : A Culinary Oasis in the Desert

Indulge in a culinary journey at The Farm, nestled in the heart of Al Barari. Against a scenic botanical backdrop, this farm-to-table restaurant offers organic delights in a tranquil setting. From Thai to Mediterranean, savor diverse cuisines amid the serenity of Al Barari.

Take time away from the regular sights of Dubai to spend a relaxed day at The Farm, to savour dishes crafted from organic ingredients while basking in the tranquility of the surroundings. The essence of sustainable, farm-fresh living is brought out in its true spirit at The Farm, where every palate is catered to – be it Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Indian, or Asian.

Zabeel Park : Where Leisure Meets Nature

This one ought to be on everyone’s Dubai itinerary! One of the major public parks in Dubai, Zabeel Park boasts of distinctive features and recreational facilities. Its unique sense of style makes it different from the rest of the parks in the city, making you want to spend hours just strolling and taking in the sights. Did we mention that it is also the first technology-driven park that spans over an area of 52 hectares covered in greenery? It has it’s own techno zone, alternative energy zone and communication zone for visitors to explore amongst the greenery.

Zabeel Park is not just a park but also home to several recreational activities to make your visit memorable. From a park theatre to picnic and barbeque areas, it is a family-friendly spot located close to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Karama District, close to the Al Jafiliya Metro Station.

Mushrif National Park: Dubai’s Untouched Wilderness

If escaping the city buzz is your priority, Mushrif National Park offers a serene retreat. Experience untouched wilderness, shaded pathways, and a variety of flora and fauna along with your family.

The park is home to indigenous wildlife and a forest of Ghaf trees. If you are an avid birder, it is also the ideal spot to participate in bird-watching and watch in awe as Middle Eastern fowls such as Arabian babblers, yellow-throated sparrows and Rufous-tailed robins fly through the trees. If you are lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the rare pallid scops owl.

The park also has a football field, bicycle tracks and swimming pools for anyone who wants to get some exercise in. Almost 20km of mountain biking trail at the park makes it perfect for cycling enthusiasts. If not, you can head out on the hiking trail or just take a scenic walk. For kids, they have play areas and even horse riding available.

The Green Planet : An Urban Rainforest Adventure

An indoor rainforest housed within a bio-dome, The Green Planet at City Walk, Al Wasl is bound to take you and your loved ones on a surreal journey full of lush canopies and exotic creatures. This immersive experience is not just a tourist attraction; it is a celebration of biodiversity and a stark reminder of the importance of preserving our planet’s rich flora and fauna.

This is not just a tourist attraction but a reminder to protect our planet’s rich flora and fauna. Learn how you can make a difference by lowering your carbon footprint and learning how you can protect your local environment.

Umm Suqeim Park: Where Beach Meets Greenery

A charming oasis overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Umm Suqeim Park lies at the crossroads of beach and greenery. It features sprawling lawns, play areas, and stunning views, making it the perfect spot for families, fitness enthusiasts, or just anyone seeking a tranquil escape from the city’s fact-paced life, located as it is along the Jumeirah Beach coastline.

The lush greenery against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline creates a picturesque setting, inviting you to unwind and bask in the beauty of Dubai. With the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel next door, Umm Suqueim’s coastline is a must-visit.

Dubai’s commitment to balancing modernity with nature shines through these green gems. Ditch the usual tourist spots and immerse yourself in the greener side of Dubai. Your holiday awaits – let nature be your guide!