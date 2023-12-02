Al Marmoom: Where Nature and Adventure Unite

December 02, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

Dubai is not just a destination for heritage and architecture enthusiasts or shoppers; it also offers many opportunities to satiate the appetite of nature and adventure lovers. Among the many attractions here, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve tops the list.

Spread across 10% of Dubai’s land, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is UAE’s largest unfenced nature reserve that invites visitors to explore the sandy landscapes, embark on cycling adventures through the dunes, and indulge in wild picnics.

Immerse yourself in Emirati history at a heritage camp, experiencing the traditional life of Bedouin desert dwellers. Enjoy close encounters with camel, falconry, and stargazing under the night sky. Learn about the rich flora and fauna, including mammals like gazelles and oryx, reptiles and migratory birds that call this place their home.

The Reserve also houses the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park, the largest renewable energy project in the region.

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is not just a destination; it’s a unique and popular tourist attraction, drawing visitors all year round to experience its 40 hectares of shrubs and fertile landscapes.

Here’s a lowdown on the experiences on offer at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve:

Experience the heritage and history.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural heritage and history of the region at the Marmoom Heritage Village. The village has been built using sustainable materials like goat hair and is dotted with cooking stations and tents. Enjoy Arabic coffee-making and henna painting, or visit a livestock area –there’s plenty to do.

Sit back and watch live cooking demonstrations spearheaded by locals and get a taste of their traditional meals over a side of fascinating stories passed down through generations.

You can also attend the Heritage Festival here, which is scheduled during the spring season. Discover the Bedouin culture, witness camel races, savor authentic flavors, and admire traditional handicrafts in this enriching experience.

Go cycling in the dunes.

Embark on a thrilling adventure along the 86-kilometre cycling track nestled in the Marmoom reserve’s desert expanse. Whether you’re seeking an adrenaline rush or quality time with friends in the desert, this cycling track offers an unforgettable experience.

Start your day early and pedal along the Al Qudra cycling track towards the 50-kilometre-long loop known as Seih Al Salam. If you want to push your boundaries further, continue towards the 20-kilometre called The Stick. Wait around to catch the sunrise or sunset amid the dunes—it’s an experience to remember.

Don’t worry if you don’t have your own bike – rentals are readily available for a desert ride.

Camel Race Spectacle

Partake in the excitement of camel racing, a cherished tradition in Bedouin culture. During the winter season, witness thrilling camel races on the tracks of Marmoom. Gather with friends and family to cheer on your favorite camels and immerse yourself in this unique cultural experience.

The Marmoom Camel Race is one of the biggest highlights that witnesses large crowds every year.

Wildlife Watching

Indulge in the tranquility of wildlife watching at Al Qudra Lakes within the reserve. Every year, visitors are captivated by the diverse species of birds and animals against the stunning backdrop of lakes and desert sands.

If you are lucky, you may catch sight of native wildlife, such as gazelles and camels. Interestingly, the Arabian oryx that was once considered globally extinct has been saved after relentless breeding programmes in the UAE, with its largest population inhabiting the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. There are feeding stations where you can get a sneak peek of this elusive animal.

If you are a birdwatcher, you are in for a real treat! 170 bird species have been recorded here, including endangered varieties like steppe eagle and Asian houbara.

Observation platforms provide perfect vantage points for observing migratory birds and native wildlife.

Furthermore, there are a variety of reptile species that can also be found here.

Stargazing in the Desert

Experience the serene and mesmerizing art of stargazing against the backdrop of the UAE desert. With crystal-clear skies and minimal light pollution, the platinum heritage offers various stargazing options for a night to remember. Choose from different experiences and enjoy the tranquility of the desert night.

Archaeological Marvels

Discover the awe-inspiring Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site within the Al Marmoom Desert Reserve. Dating back 3000 years, this site holds key artifacts from the Iron Age, showcased at the Saruq Al Hadid Archaeology Museum.

Delve into the rich history and archaeological wonders of the region.

Picnic by the Lake

If you visit the Reserve with your beloved, don’t leave any opportunity to spend some time at Love Lake, an extension of the Al Qudra lakes. A popular Instagrammable location, its stunning backdrop makes it a hit among couples who want to enjoy an intimate picnic. You could also visit this spot with your friends and family to immerse yourself in its beauty.

The best time to visit

The best time to experience the wonders of the Al Marmoom Desert is during the winter and spring seasons, from October to March. as this period hosts both the camel race and heritage festival, enhancing the overall experience during this season.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”