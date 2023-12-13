Dubai’s Tasty Trails: A Foodie’s Guide to the Best Food Trucks in Town!

December 13, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

This Dubai holiday, rev up your taste buds and buckle up for a culinary joyride through the bustling food truck scene in Dubai. In between taking in the sights of this magnificent city and shopping to your heart’s content, explore an emerging and exciting facet of Dubai, where the streets are your dining playground! This time, dive into Dubai’s vibrant food truck scene, which will elevate your dining game into an exciting Instagrammable culinary adventure.

Rolling through flavour town: Dubai’s food truck fiesta

Picture this: Cheesy loaded tacos, gourmet burgers, and tantalizing truffle fries – all on the move. Dubai’s food trucks don’t just serve meals; they deliver a flavor-packed, on-the-go experience that blends the speed of fast food with the finesse of fine dining. Dubai’s sandy terrains have become the perfect playground for a range of food truck experiences, satisfying the cravings of locals, tourists, and globetrotting residents. But why the buzz? It’s because they bridge the gap between high-end restaurants and street-side stalls, providing gourmet dishes at pocket friendly prices.

Here are magnificent 7 food trucks to hunt down in Dubai this season.

Salt - The Burger Brigade

Location: Kite Beach, La Mer, Dubai Marina Mall

Dive into the world of gourmet burgers at SALT, the silver retro sensation found at Kite Beach. This quirky truck travelled all over Dubai before it settled into its airconditioned permanent spot at Kite Beach, with tables installed outside as well. If you spot a line snaking around the block, you know you have found the place! The sliders include melted cheese, and fiery jalapeños – each bite is a taste adventure. And the fries with Cheetos and cheese? It’s an Insta-worthy party in your mouth! There are seasonal limited-edition menus so you can explore more with every visit, but don’t forget to sample their soft serve ice creams before you leave.

Pineapple Express - Nutrient Nectar

Location: Almas Tower, JLT, Level 1, Dubai

Here’s where you can sip on nutritious beverages, munch on acai bowls, and indulge in raw gluten-free chocolate brownies. Your taste buds will thank you for this health-conscious pit stop, and your Insta feed will thank you for the vibrant colors! There are juices and smoothie bowls, along with granola, raw treats, and other “good for your insides” specialties.

Last Exit - Culinary Pit Stop Paradise

Location: Sheik Zayed Rd, Jebel Ali Hill, Dubai

More than just a food truck park, Last Exit is a gastronomic haven. Named after its initial location, right before exiting Dubai on the road to Abu Dhabi, it now operates out of four locations where you can picnic in the open air or eat in your car. With 60 trailers to choose from, you just can’t run out of options! Zones like Dubai Bound and Auh Bound offer a feast for your senses. Burger joints, taco stands, and Arabic street food galore – Last Exit is a foodie’s dream pit stop. There are charging points, ATMs and convenient parking spots for you to spend a leisurely few hours in. And did we mention the Insta-worthy setups? Picnic tables, neon lights, and street art galore!

GObai – Fusion Fiesta

Location: Trade Center Area, Dubai

Gobai marries the concept into a myriad of street food delights, catering a menu that satisfies a wide range of tastes. Think Goan-style Indian cuisine blended with Dubai’s street food scene and you get Gobai, a food truck that satisfies every palate. If you love fusion cuisine, here’s where you should be. Xacuti, a traditional Goan curry dish is combined in the Mediterranean shawarma, wrapped up in warm pita bread. Lamb vindaloo is fused with the all-American classic burger, and they even have tacos, with chicken marinated in Goan spices and topped with homemade sauce. Chorizo Pao, Shawarma, and more await you in this vibrant, flavour-packed food truck experience. Every dish is a fusion masterpiece, and your Insta followers will be drooling!

My Mosa – Samosa Sensations

Location: The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence

My Mosa puts a creative spin on India’s beloved street snack – the samosa. Wild mushroom and truffle samosa, Chipotle chicken samosa, and many more such twists surprise your taste buds with global flavours. The gourmet Frankie rolls and honey chili potatoes are not just tasty; they’re Insta-worthy works of art! Bite into these bite-sized puffs and your taste buds will be delighted with flavours from around the world – they have butter chicken, , Chipotle chicken, Morrocan lamb, wild mushroom and truffle and even Nutella. The world of samosas will never be the same again!

Piazza 17 – Pizza Panorama

Location: Kiosk No.1, City Walk 1, Dubai

Vegan gelatos and iconic Margherita pizzas take centre stage at Piazza 17. Enjoy your meal with a view of the Burj Khalifa, all while grooving to the Latin beats in the background. The friendly staff, reasonable prices, and free parking nearby enhance the experience. Plus, the avocado gelato is practically begging for a spot on your Insta grid!

RARE – Gourmet Fusion Unleashed

Location: Under Al Wasl Bridge and opposite Al Safa Park

Born from passion during the pandemic, RARE melds Japanese and Latin American culinary traditions. Touted as the first gourmet food truck in Dubai, RARE serves its fusion food in a casual setting. The truck’s exterior is made of zine stone to symbolize charcoal, making it a work of art by itself. From Bluefin Akami Tuna to Peruvian Asparagus Risotto , this food truck is redefining street food with top-tier ingredients and a custom-built robata grill. You can sample their exquisite signature dishes like Chicken and Oven-dried Tomato Mousse Ravioli or Baked Alaska dessert, while you park yourself and gaze upon the magnificent Dubai skyline. Tempted enough?

The food truck scene in Dubai is just taking off, and every bite has its own tale. On your next Dubai holiday, rev up those engines and hit the streets of Dubai. Your taste buds are in for an unforgettable adventure that promises to leave you pleasantly surprised. Ready, set, eat!

