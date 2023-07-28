Dubai’s Culinary Tapestry: Unveiling Homegrown Delights  

July 28, 2023 06:00 am | Updated July 27, 2023 07:50 pm IST

A vibrant culinary tapestry, Dubai’s homegrown delights make it a gastronomic haven for the serious foodie as well as the casual cafe hopper. The city is home to umpteen local brands and boutique cafes, which offer an authentic taste of diverse flavors, from New York style burgers to Japanese sushi.

Founded by Emiratis or expats who have made Dubai their home, these are quaint cafes in art neighbourhoods, funky establishments in malls or fine dine restaurants at some of the best addresses in Dubai. They have one thing in common - they are all made Made in Dubai brands, with the stamp of originality all over them! These food spots, where you can sample street food or avant garde Parisian cuisine, are just as much a part of Dubai as the sand dunes and the Burj Khalifa. Some of them are already iconic, having made their way to a Michelin star. Some have become popular by simple word of mouth and social media recommendations. Either way, you can’t claim to have savoured Dubai until you have sampled some of their fare! So, get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other, where Dubai’s melting pot of cultures and innovative concepts will leave you craving more.

Mirzam Chocolate Makers: the Art of Divine Chocolate

If you want to experience the art of chocolate making, you can’t give a miss to Mirzam, located in Dubai’s industrial art district of Al Quoz. View the entire production through the shop’s glass windows, from the roasting to the packing of the artisanal chocolates. This bean-to-bar chocolate factory, founded by New Zealander Kathy Johnston who has spent nearly all her life in Dubai, seduces you with exquisite handcrafted creations that marry the richness of premium cocoa with the distinct essence of local ingredients. This is a chocolate lover’s paradise that promises to enchant your senses.

She Burger: A slice of NY in Dubai

If you want to be seen at an Instagram rage food spot, don’t miss Shaikha Eissa’s She Burger, a venture that started from her kitchen and today stands tall at the Dar Wasl Mall. Eissa experiments with her fillings and flavours for her signature burgers, and the results are sinfully delicious - from the Hell’s Kitchen burger to the aptly named ‘Gone in 60 seconds’!

Project Chaiwala: Ignite Your Chai Passion

Immerse yourself in the modern twist on the age-old tradition of tea at Project Chaiwala’s flagship store at Cinema Akil. This Dubai-born brand, founded by Emirati Ahmed Kazim and Indian expat Justin Joseph offers an extraordinary variety of flavorful teas, including the classic masala chai and innovative blends infused with local ingredients. With a vibrant and contemporary setting in the Al Quoz district, it’s the perfect spot to ignite your love for chai and indulge in a cup of warmth.

Al Ustad Special Kabab: Journey into Kebab Paradise

For an unforgettable kebab experience, venture into Al Ustad Special Kabab, a hidden gem beloved by locals and in-the-know visitors. With over four decades of tradition, built brick by brick by Iranian Mohammad Ali Ansari, this Dubai gem serves authentic Indian and Middle Eastern kebabs in a relaxed and welcoming ambience. One of Dubai’s affordable dining hotspots, it’s a short stroll from Al Seef and Al Fahidi neighbourhoods. This family run restaurant will have you eating out of its hands with its delectable joujeh kababs and zafran rice!

Asma: A Middle Eastern twist

If you want to sample a Middle Eastern menu combining authentic flavours with trendy twists, head to Asma at the Dubai Mall, founded by former banker Nahla Wali in 2018. Enjoy street food from the Middle East, as well as classic dishes of the region you are exploring. Their leisurely breakfast menu, which boasts the Manakish, Al Quds bread, Sabich fried eggs and more, will make sure you keep returning for more!

Arabian Tea House: Vintage Dubai cuisine

And if you are in the mood to sample some local favourites, check out Ali Al Rais’ Arabian Tea House, which he founded to satisfy his own home food cravings when he was traveling the world for 20 years. Take a journey into Dubai’s past in the Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood, by visiting Rais’ outlet, which has turquoise benches, white rattan chairs, lace curtains and generous helpings of gahwa (traditional Arabic coffee) under the shade of an old tree. Try the Balaleet, the Reqaq bread, and the Sambosa and some Tahta Leham over a cup of karak tea.

Dubai’s hidden gems and homegrown brands intertwine to create an unforgettable experience, anytime, every time. This time on your Dubai holiday, let the flavors transport you, the aromas captivate you, and the passion of Dubai’s culinary scene ignite your senses. Get ready to savor the taste of Dubai, where every bite tells a story of homegrown delights.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

