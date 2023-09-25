Dubai’s 7 Most Flavourful Stops for Vegetarian Cuisine

September 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

1. Rasoi Ghar

Rasoi Ghar offers an authentic taste of Indian cuisine with the main focus on Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisines. Their traditional thali is a highlight, featuring an assortment of curries, dal, rice, rotis, and desserts. The cozy ambiance and budget-friendly options make Rasoi Ghar a must-visit for vegetarian food enthusiasts.

Average Cost of Thali: Approximately AED 100 for two Location: Bur Dubai, Dubai Timings: 12 pm to 3:30 pm and 7 pm to 11:30 pm (All days)

2. Saravana Bhavan

A global chain renowned for its South Indian flavours, Saravana Bhavan offers an extensive menu and a friendly ambiance. A popular choice for dosas, idlis, and their signature thali, this restaurant is spread across Dubai at multiple locations. This eatery’s thali is served with a variety of dishes placed on a banana leaf, providing an authentic South Indian experience.

Average Cost of Thali: Approximately AED 105 for two Location: Multiple locations across Dubai Timings: 7:30 am to 11 pm (All days)

3. Maharaja Bhog

Maharaja Bhog offers its guests a regal dining experience with Rajasthani Royal Thalis. With an extensive variety of curries, rotis, sweets, and condiments, the exquisite setting of the restaurant will make your gastronomic experience worth the visit.

Average Cost of Thali: AED 105 for two Location: Al Karama, Dubai Timings: 12 pm to 3:30 pm and 7 pm to 11:30 pm on Monday to Friday. Timings: 8:30 am to 11 am, 12 pm to 4 pm, and 7 pm to 11:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

4. Quattro Ristorante

If you are on the lookout for vegetarian food other than Indian, Quattro Ristorante offers a range of delectable Italian and Mexican cuisines. From gourmet pizzas to pasta to enchiladas, this restaurant offers a rustic ambiance that will make your experience a memorable one.

Average Cost for Two: Approximately AED 230 Location: Kuwait St, Dubai Timings: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm (All days)

5. SEVA Table by SEVA Experience

Formerly known as Life’n One, this restaurant’s contemporary approach to vegan Indian food offers its guests a selection of regional dishes free of gluten, dairy, sugar, and artificial flavours. The cherry on the cake is the restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere, which also allows visitors to engage in SEVA’s alternative therapies such as yoga and sound healing sessions. Seva is known for its contemporary take on vegetarian Indian cuisine. Their thali offers a selection of regional dishes that are both flavourful and visually appealing. The cozy and welcoming atmosphere adds to the dining experience.

Average Cost for Two: Approximately AED 215 for two Location: Jumeirah, Dubai Timings: 8 am to 10 pm (All days)

6. Wild and the Moon

If being health-conscious accompanies your foodie desires, this vegan café offers a range of nourishing options such as cold-pressed juices, hearty salads, and bowls. What began as a detox juice brand in Paris is now a creative eatery offering a variety of healthy options to its guests. Its earthy ambiance is enough to make anyone fall in love with the café.

Average Cost for Two: Approximately AED 125 Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai Timings: 9 am to 8 pm (All days)

7. SpiceKlub

SpiceKlub offers a wide range of fusion Indian dishes that can take a vegetarian’s taste buds on an enjoyable journey. It also allows users to request vegan options for some of their dishes. The restaurant’s Pav Bhaji, which is also available in a Jain option, is a must-order.

Average Cost for Two: Approximately AED 180 for two Location: Mankhool, Dubai Timings: 12 pm to 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm (All days)

Dubai’s culinary landscape embraces vegetarians with an open heart and a plethora of delectable options to choose from. Explore these restaurants on your visit to Dubai and return home with memorable culinary experiences.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”