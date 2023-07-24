Curry and Beyond: Exploring Authentic Indian Cuisine in Dubai

July 24, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

We could ask you to look out for iconic names like the Michelin recommended Indego by Vineet Bhatia, and Taj Dubai’s signature restaurant Bombay Brasserie, known for their fusion of Indian flavors with a modern twist. You can of course explore the tantalizing flavors of Hyderabad’s Nizami cuisine at the well-known Biryani Factory or treat yourself to the aromatic flavors of Punjab at Ashiana at the Sheraton Dubai Creek. But there’s more!

Embrace Regional Delicacies

From upscale fine dining establishments to casual street food joints, Dubai can leave you spoilt for choice. The Indian food landscape in this desert city is a treasure trove of regional delicacies that represent the rich diversity of Indian cuisine. From the spicy Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu to the succulent kebabs of Lucknow, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re craving the tangy taste of Maharashtra’s street food or the royal delicacies of Rajasthan, Dubai has it all. As you explore Dubai to enjoy its sights, also get ready to embark on a remarkable culinary journey.

For an offbeat foodie experience, head to Manvaar, tucked away in a side street in Al Karama. Here, you can gorge on some of the finest Rajasthani dishes, including the Dal Baati Churma and Ker Sangri to the heart’s content, for Manvaar is as easy on the wallet as it is on your tastebuds.

If you want to eat at a place that has been the subject of a Harvard Business School case study, try Raju Omlet’s fresh egg curries, chaat snacks or grilled sandwiches. All day comfort meals like veggies, mashed potatoes and bhurji served with a choice of egg or chicken, and topped with your favourite sauce will have returning to this iconic, cosy eatery in any of the 7 outlets spread across Dubai.

And if it’s an award-winning restaurant you would like to sample some truly great Indian fusion cuisine and cocktails in, there’s Masti at its new address in The Dubai Edition Hotel. Funky interiors, live jazz music and creative dishes like saag paneer lasagna can make this a meal to remember!

In the mood for some fiery Andhra cuisine? Head to Godavari in Al Karama and try their Chicken Vepudu, Paneer Pepper Fry or the spicy Hyderabadi biryani for an explosion of flavors that will leave your taste buds tingling. If you crave some authentic Kerala food while in Dubai, Calicut Paragon in multiple locations in Dubai, that’s popular for its delicious seafood like Fish Mango curry, Malabar Biryani and golden fried prawns is your best bet. Then there’s Aaraamam in Karama that serves wholesome Malayali fare, including beef ularthiyathu and affordable sadyas.

For pure vegetarian options, there are few that can beat Mami’s Illam in Discovery Gardens, where you can tuck into a traditional thali full of delicious curries, dosas, rasam and more. Don’t forget to sample their Idiyappam with veg stew while you are there!

Food On The Go!

The vibrant street food scene in Dubai is something you shouldn’t pass up on your next holiday. Pick on succulent samosas, bhajis and curries at the Meena Bazar in Bur Dubai. The neighbourhoods of Bur Dubai and Deira are known for their economical and no frills eateries that give great value for money, and some finger licking food as well. Don’t forget to try the dahi vada at Chaat Station cafetaria in Bur Dubai and samosas at the Al Abra cafetaria in Deira. While trawling the streets of Dubai, don’t miss on trying out the Karak, the national drink of Dubai which derives from our own Indian kadak chai! This creamy, strong tea with a hint of cardamom and other spices can be had for AED 1 at several roadside shops, including the Karak café, Karak Time on Karama beach, and elsewhere too!

Summer Surprises and Kids Go Free – the icing on the cake!

Dubai offers an exciting array of events and promotions to enhance your dining experience. The ongoing Dubai Summer Surprises and the Kids Go Free campaign add extra value to your visit, ensuring that even your little ones get to enjoy the flavors of Indian cuisine without any extra cost. Treat them to a culinary adventure and watch their faces light up as they try new flavors and dishes. It’s a fantastic way to create lasting memories with your family while exploring the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine in Dubai. Dubai’s summer just got a whole lot tastier!

To sum up, Dubai’s Indian food scene goes far beyond the popular biryanis and dosas. By embracing regional delicacies from various states of India and exploring the unmissable Indian eateries, you’ll unlock a world of flavors in the heart of Dubai, one bite at a time. From Lucknow’s kebabs to Rajasthan’s royal delicacies, Dubai offers a gastronomic journey that will satisfy every palate. So, pack your appetite and get ready to embark on an unforgettable culinary adventure through the vibrant and authentic Indian cuisine in Dubai. Bon appétit!

