8 Emirati Dishes You Should Try On Your Dubai Vacay

When in Dubai, eat like an Emirati! Well, not every meal, maybe. But what’s an international holiday if you don’t sample local culture, take in the local sights and, more importantly, try out the local cuisine? Emirati cuisine is a delightful combination of Lebanese, Iranian, and even Indian flavours, with plenty of vegetarian and meat-based dishes that appeal to the Indian palate.

Packed abundantly with herbs and spices, Emirati dishes in Dubai are both healthy and flavoursome. You can find them in fine dine restaurants or roadside eateries, each with their own distinctive appeal. Thyme, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, turmeric, and saffron are used in their food liberally, as are dates, roasted nuts and dried limes. Grain, meat, and dairy form the staple of the local cuisine. Here’s a lowdown on the top 8 must-try dishes on your next Dubai holiday!

Harees

If there is one thing you will find on most Emirati dinner tables, it is probably Harees. Lucky for you, you will also find it on the menu of most restaurants in Dubai. However, this dish requires a lot of skill and time to prepare and is usually served on special occasions. The recipe is passed through generations in families or kitchens. Harees is made with minced meat, crushed wheat, cumin, onion, salt and quite a bit of water. While being served, it is usually garnished with ingredients like ghee, cinnamon, raisins, sugar or pistachio. This nutritious dish is especially popular during Ramadan in Dubai.

Where - Al Jawareh Traditional Restaurant , Al Qusais

Majboos

Majboos or Machboos is a flavorful Emirati dish made with rice and meat - mostly chicken or red meat. The meat is cooked until tender in a stock of dried lime powder and other spices like cinnamon and saffron. Once tender, the meat is removed, and rice is cooked in the same stock. After the meat and rice are done, they are further cooked with vegetables on low heat for about two hours and this allows all the flavours to infuse into a delicious preparation of Majboos.

Where - Al Bait Al Qadeem Restaurant and Cafe , Next to Heritage House Al Ahmadiya St -Al Ras, Deira, Dubai, UAE

Luqaimat

Luqaimat is a sweet dumpling dessert that is devoured all over Dubai, especially on cultural occasions. A batter is prepared with flour, milk, yeast, sesame seeds, sugar, salt and turmeric. Delicate dough balls are shaped out of the well-kneaded batter. They are fried to give a crunchy texture and drizzled with cardamom and saffron syrup. These homely pastries melt in your mouth and are a must-have Dubai dish!

Where - Logma , Fashion Avenue The Dubai Mall

Madrouba

Madrouba is a favourite everywhere from Dubai to Bahrain. In Arabic, the term Mardrouba means beaten. This rice-based dish is cooked with garlic, tomatoes, onion and yoghurt along with some butter and seasoning. Right before the Madrouba is fully-cooked, it is beaten to a smooth consistency and hence the name. The dish is served with everything from fish and lamb to crushed grains. However, you might want to try the most popular variety of Madrouba that is served with chicken. It is a healthy dish that is easily digestible and thus ideal for everyone.

Where - Tribes Dubai Mall , Mall of the Emirates

Khobz Al Khameer

Khobz al khameer is a flatbread that is traditionally consumed for breakfast by the Emiratis. Similar to many other breads from around the world, it is prepared with yeast but cooked with a coating of generous ghee or even egg wash. Another special touch is the addition of a little spice like turmeric or cardamom. Saffron is also used, but mainly for colour. The top layer of the bread is coated with sesame seeds before it is baked. The end result is a beautiful golden-hued bread that is often stuffed with fillings like date paste or soft cheese.

Where - Arabian Tea House , Al Fahidi

Batheeth

A traditional Emirati no-bake dessert, you will love Batheet! These sweet treats are made with wheat flour, date paste, nuts and warm spices like cinnamon or ginger. They might even be served in a crumbly form instead of being made into balls. Batheet is best enjoyed with a cup of steaming hot Arabic coffee or Gahwa.

Where - Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant , 1 Jumeirah Beach Rd

Khuzi, or Ghuzi

Deemed popularly as the national dish of the UAE, Khuzi or Ghuzi has to be part of your Dubai bucket list. The recipes for the dish vary at times but this slow-cooked rice and meat dish is delectable. Meat marinated with spices like cinnamon, saffron, garlic and ginger are cooked in low-heat in the oven for 3-4 hours. Once the meat is fully cooked, it turns a beautiful reddish-brown colour and is served on a plate of rice with roasted potatoes. The rice for this dish is often cooked with the braising liquid from the meat and is very flavorful. Khuzi is served hot with a garnish of roasted nuts, raisins and currants. Make sure to look for this dish on the menu when you eat in Dubai!

Where - Bu Qtair Fish Restarant , Umm Suqeim 2

Balaleet

Another popular Emirati breakfast dish you must try is Balaleet, a sweet-savoury noodle dish that is also eaten as dessert. Vermicelli noodles are lightly roasted before being boiled. The cooked vermicelli is then mixed with a little turmeric, sugar and cardamom. Rose water is infused with saffron and poured over this to give you a fragrant Emirati dish. For breakfast, you will generally be served some delicious Balaleet with a tasty omelette on top.

Where - Al Fanar , Dubai Festival City

Dubai is a multicultural city with a lot to offer and has emerged as a top tourist destination in the world. When you visit, make sure to try all the mouth-watering Emirati food that is part of their culture to truly experience Dubai!

