Explore the Historical Neighborhood of Old Dubai  

November 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a bygone era, where tradition meets the modern world? Old Dubai, with its historical neighborhoods, is your key to experiencing authentic life, traditional markets, delectable meals, and rich cultural heritage. Let’s take a journey into this captivating historic district and entice you to pack your bags for a visit to Dubai!

Fascinating Past

Dubai’s roots go back to the 18th century when it was a humble fishing village situated along the Creek. Its strategic location, turned it into a thriving port town as trade and pearling flourished. In Bur Dubai, you can find the oldest part of the city, and the Al Fahidi Historical neighborhood, lovingly preserved to safeguard its heritage.

Wander through the narrow winding alleys, and you will find yourself transported to a forgotten Arabia. The buildings, constructed from traditional materials like coral, stone, mud, and wood, feature iconic wind towers designed for natural cooling. For a remarkable experience, take an Al Bastakiya tour aboard an abra along the Creek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shindagha Museum: Walk through time

Located along the iconic Dubai Creek, the Shindagha Museum offers a glimpse into the vibrant history of Dubai. This initiative has transformed the Creek into a cultural and traditional hub. Don’t miss the Perfume House, where you can delve into the art of Arabic perfume-making and even create your own fragrance. The museum’s “Dubai Creek: Birth of a City” features interactive videos, touch displays, photographs, and artifacts, and tells the story of human innovation, resilience, and progress that shaped modern Dubai. “Culture of the Sea” exhibits use immersive experiences, animation and replicas of animal species and ship models to transport you back in time, helping you trace the area’s evolution over the centuries.

Coffee lovers, rejoice!

Coffee is an integral part of Emirati culture. Delve into the cultural significance of coffee in the region at the Coffee Museum, learn about the history, production processes, and diverse coffee cultures worldwide. And don’t forget to savor a cup of coffee in the café while exploring the shop’s brewing accessories.

Al Seef: Where Tradition Meets Modernity

Along the shoreline of Dubai Creek, Al Seef blends the old with the new. Explore the old-world heritage area, visit the floating market, or enjoy a dinner cruise on a dhow boat. Take time out to explore the open-air floating market and the 1950s-style souk, indulge yourself with a henna tattoo, and shop for quaint handicrafts along the medieval alleyways. If the fancy takes you, hop aboard a romantic dhow boat and take in the creek views on a dinner cruise. Al Seef perfectly complements a visit to the nearby Al Fahidi neighborhood, creating a comprehensive cultural experience.

Arabian Tea House: A Cultural Oasis

Dating back to 1997, this café within a peaceful courtyard is a cultural institution. What might have once been the house of pearl merchants, was later turned into Basta Art Café. Old-timers still call it by this name though it is now known as Arabian Tea House. You enter a different world as you walk into this quaint cafe, with its quaint garden dotted with turquoise benches, white rattan chairs, lace curtains and beautiful flowers. You can spend a whole afternoon here, sipping on your cup of gahwa, gazing at the architecture of the stone house with wind towers that once belonged to a pearl merchant. You can take your pick from among the karak chai, Dubai Tea and Arabian Night Tea, to blooming varieties and fruit and herbal teas. Then there are the exotic dishes to go with the brew - balaleet (sweet vermicelli), dango (chick peas) and bajella (black beans). There the Middle Eastern breakfast tray with the hummus and falafel, to bridge the gap between Emirati and greater Middle Eastern cuisine as well.

Textile Market: Uncover Treasures

Step into the Textile Souq, one of the oldest markets in the region. Explore wooden-roofed stalls filled with fabrics, silks, printed garments, and souvenirs. You can also find unique Arabic clothing accessories and practise your haggling skills. Drop in anytime between 10 am to 10 pm Saturday to Thursday, keeping in mind that many of the shopkeepers prefer a siesta around the middle of the day.

Coin Museum: A Glimpse into History

Coin enthusiasts and history buffs will appreciate the Coin Museum, showcasing nearly 500 coins from the Arab world from different time periods. The museum, housed in a traditional coral, stone and sandalwood building, provides a close look at each coin’s minting date, shape, and material. The museum is open to visitors Mondays to Thursdays.

Getting to the Historical Neighborhood

The Al Fahidi Metro station and Al Ghubaiba bus stop are convenient transport options. For drivers, there’s RTA parking nearby.

So, have you ever explored the charm of Dubai’s Historical Neighborhood? With so much to see and do in Bur Dubai, your trip promises to be an unforgettable journey into history and culture. Don’t forget to complement your historical tour with visits to other museums and heritage sites in Dubai. Dubai’s rich history and vibrant culture await your discovery!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.