Alserkal Avenue: Navigating Dubai’s Contemporary Art and Design District  

Interested in exploring the contemporary art and design scene in Dubai? You have to visit Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz! Originally established as an industrial unit, Alserkal Avenue is now one of the most thriving spots for anyone interested in art and culture. In 2008, this concrete compound was first turned into a single gallery to showcase artwork. Over the years, it expanded and metamorphosed into an urban oasis that is spread across 500,00 square feet where art meets music, food and fashion. You can easily spend a whole day exploring everything from the galleries and creative spaces to the artisanal cafes and restaurants. There’s a lot to do at Alserkal Avenue and we’ll be your guide!

Discover contemporary art

Alserkal Avenue was set up with the purpose of promoting art and conversations around it in Dubai. It was slowly transformed into a place similar to other artistic neighbourhoods in the world and is now the hottest creative hub in Dubai. Boasting over 70 diverse concepts for exploration, amidst the constant flux, certain permanent art spaces demand a visit. Notable among these is Concrete, a multi-purpose space that is considered an architectural gem in Dubai. Large-scale fashion presentations, art exhibitions, film screenings and more are hosted here. Another must-see is the studio of eL Seed, the French-Tunisian artist celebrated for his mastery of calligraphy art.

For those drawn to themes of conflict, Ayyam Gallery offers a platform for Syrian artwork. Volte Art Projects spearheads the introduction of top-tier international contemporary art to the Middle East. Green Art Gallery provides a window into the works of emerging regional artists. Ishara Art Foundation invites exploration into the perspectives of South Asian artists. Founded by Indian expat Smita Prabhakar, this is one of the best places to discover artists from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Library at The Third Line offers collectibles like limited edition books. If you’re inclined towards the performing arts, Sima Performing Arts is a venue to witness captivating performances from both international and local artists. Alserkal Avenue stands as a multifaceted tapestry of artistic expression and exploration.

If you are a movie aficionado, Cinema Akil is your next stop. This arthouse cinema is known for showing critically acclaimed films from all over the world. Watch a movie and get some street food from Project Chaiwala, housed within the same premises. They have an authentic take on tea and are a favourite stop for chai-lovers.

Get some work done

If you are on a working holiday, you might want to stop at A4 Space. This co-working space is free for everyone and a great place to mingle with other like-minded creatives. It houses Alserkal HQ, Curate Home and Moby Vegan Kitchen. 21grams is another bistro to try out at A4, with authentic food from the Balkan Peninsula. So, when you’re hungry, just take a break between work as well.

Burn some calories

If you are looking for a place to workout in Dubai or just love to exercise, visit CRANK. CRANK is an indoor cycling and boutique fitness studio with a great community that you might enjoy interacting with. The team there will push you to do more than you think you are capable of, with their vigorous indoor cycling, boot camp sessions, strength training and stretching classes. So, if you want to burn a few of the calories you put on with delicious Dubai food, go stretch out at CRANK.

Eat at the coolest cafes

After walking through all the galleries, does sitting down at a nice cafe sound good? Lucky for you, Alserkal Avenue has quite a few options. Wild & Moon is a favourite amongst the community there and is known for its health-conscious juices and snacks. This hippy cafe offers vegan, gluten-free and wild-foraged options. Kave is a unique upcycling concept cafe where you can have some hot pho and also take part in workshops. For those with a sweet tooth, Ganache Chocolatier has decadent offerings made with premium ingredients sourced from Switzerland and Belgium. They have more than 100 different flavours of chocolate and you can even watch the process of artisanal chocolate-making at the store. If you want to take home a gift, a box filled with everything from nutty pralines to chocolate coated chips might be perfect.

Indulge your creative side

Explore the diverse array of events and exhibitions at Gulf Photo Plus, designed for individuals of all skill levels in photography, be it beginners or seasoned professionals. For a rejuvenating experience, consider indulging in Hatha or Yin yoga at Shimis Yoga, a unique concept studio featuring a heated room adorned with neon lights and music to enhance your practice. Treat yourself to a refreshing break with healthy juices or fruit bowls available at their cafe.

If you’re seeking family-friendly activities, The Happy Studio offers engaging workshops where children can unleash their creativity through arts and crafts, and even capture enjoyable moments with photography. The vibrant atmosphere, complete with balloons and confetti, makes it an ideal venue for hosting memorable birthday parties.

Shop till you drop

Alserkal Avenue isn’t just a hub for art enthusiasts; it’s also a haven for shoppers seeking unique fashion, design, and beauty treasures. Italian Shoe Factory caters to those with a penchant for made-to-measure bespoke shoes, allowing you to select from a plethora of designs, materials, and shapes. Vinyl record enthusiasts should make a beeline for The Flip Side, while furniture connoisseurs can discover beautifully restored pieces from around the globe at The Odd Piece.

Jewellery aficionados can delve into the intricate world of craftsmanship with a tour at The Jewel Teller, a studio offering services like engraving, design, and gem cutting within a beautifully curated space. Sustainability enthusiasts will find a haven in The Edit, a concept store championing eco-friendly choice. For a touch of the uniquely crafted, CHI-KA beckons with hand-crafted kimono-abayas—a fusion of traditional Japanese aesthetics and contemporary artistry.

As you plan your visit to Dubai, be sure to explore their official website for information on upcoming events tailored to your interests. Dubai’s dynamic cultural scene ensures there’s always something exciting happening. Embrace the lively atmosphere fueled by a thriving community of artists, making your days in Dubai even more memorable. Don’t miss out on the inclusive atmosphere of Alserkal Avenue – a must-add to your travel itinerary.

