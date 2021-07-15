Visionary Transformation: The Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Road to Success

Ghodawat Consumer aims to achieve INR 2,000 cr Revenue by FY23

In today's hyper-competitive business world, earning the trust of customers is more challenging than obtaining profits from any entrepreneurial endeavor. Enterprises that focus on constant product innovation, customer-centricity, affordability, and quality take the lead and establish a unique brand identity for themselves. Kolhapur-based Ghodawat Consumer Pvt Ltd (GCPL), part of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), is one such enterprise that has earned the trust of millions through its customer-centric business policies and created a unique position in the business world through its products since its inception in 2013.

Recently, GCPL touched a momentous milestone by becoming an INR 1,000 cr revenue company, under the leadership of Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director (MD) – Ghodawat Consumer.

“Its world-class manufacturing facilities, extensive rural & urban penetration, efficient trade marketing, distribution network and business ethics are considered to be the key driving factors for attaining this illustrious feat,” Mr. Ghodawat says.

Initially, GCPL started with just manufacturing of edible oils. Over time, increased consumer acceptance, trust and the notable success of the edible oil business encouraged the company to expand its product portfolio. Today, its diversified product portfolio includes staples, impulse and non-food categories. Under its famous “Star” brand, it produces several products in various categories.

In beverages, it offers carbonated fruit drinks “Fizzinga”, which recently won the ‘Brand of the Year Award’ by Mahasanskriti. Fruit drink – Frustar, carbonated fruit drink – Blaster & Fizzinga Junior, and energy drink - RIDER are other top-rated products in the beverage category. Recently, GCPL launched its dairy division and offers Star Ghee, Hapy Milkshakes and Star Flavored Milk.

GCPL also offers “STAR” brand Atta, edible oil, jaggery, pulses, rice, salt, sugar, packaged drinking water, snacks and assorted namkeen’s. It also has the “Ayurstar” range of personal care products and the “Klemax” range of homecare products.

The company specially focuses on its product innovation to ensure great value can be delivered to its customers at an affordable price. Through its state-of-the-art manufacturing setups, it makes a wide range of products under the supervision of its adept team following the most stringent manufacturing protocols.

GCPL is moving ahead with a renewed endeavor and expanding its business horizons to meet a new endeavor of doubling its revenue to INR 2,000 cr by end of FY23.

GCPL is the FMCG arm of an eminent Indian business conglomerate, the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) that deals in various high-value sectors like aviation, consumer products, education, energy, mining, realty, retail, software and textiles. SGG is counted amongst one of the most promising and fast-growing conglomerates in India with an employee base of over 10,000 and a customer base of millions globally.

Retail Revolution

SGG is now ready to revolutionize the retail world with the Group's latest offering “Star Localmart”. It is a 21-st century supermarket that not only provides customers with a wide range of daily consumable products under a single roof but also gives a lucrative franchising opportunity to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to make it big in the business world. Within six months, Star Localmart has surprised everyone with its phenomenal progress. From a single store, it has expanded its operations to 16 different stores and is now gearing up to expand further to 300 stores by the end of FY22. The eventual goal is to set up 3,000 stores across India in the next three to four years.

SGG has always believed in transforming lives through its various endeavors and within the last 25 years, it has lived up to the expectations of customers with its noble vision. The Group, now under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, aspires to become one of the best conglomerates in India.

Under the guidance and mentorship of Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat and the dynamic leadership of Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Ghodawat Consumer soon aspires to be amongst the Top 10 consumer product companies in India. On the Group’s mantra for success, Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat says, "Chase the vision with good values, pure business ethics and sincere efforts towards a common goal and success will end up following you.”

Leading Light of Sanjay Ghodawat Group

Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, Founder & Chairman of SGG, is the inspirational force behind the success of this conglomerate. He is an entrepreneur who believes in dreaming big and achieving those dreams with unmatched grit and persistence. It is the result of his sheer dedication, vision, unparalleled efforts and strong business ethics that helped him lay the foundation of a robust business empire and transform a dream that started in 1993. Today, SGG is known for its unique products and services across the globe and is earning laurels for its remarkable progress year after year.

SGG is the recipient of many illustrious national and international awards given by Economic Times, Times Group, Femina, Maharashtra State, Education World, among others. "The road to success and the road to failure are almost the same. It is the belief, courage, and persistence of each traveler that decides where he will lead,” Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat says.

The Rising 'Star'

Taking forward the glorious legacy of SGG, Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat is leaving no stone unturned to usher in the next stage of transformation. With greater zeal and a broader vision, he hopes to help elevate the group into the league of the top 100 conglomerates in India. Recently, his entrepreneurial endeavors were well appreciated on a global stage when he earned a rare recognition of "40 Most Influential Asian Under 40" by AsiaOne. He spearheads the consumer products, aviation, energy and retail verticals of the Group.

A Successful and Diversified Conglomerate

SGG has seen inspiring progress, especially in the fields of Aviation, Education, Energy, FMCG, and Retail over the last few years. Its Energy O&M arm, RENOM, was conceptualized in 2015 and within 5 years since its inception, this enterprise has become the largest independent service provider in the Renewable Energy O&M (Operations & Maintenance) space in India. It is the only ISP providing services ranging from 0.225 MW to 2 MW class wind turbines at the PAN India level with over 1200MW under management. In addition, it is the only company that has indigenously developed its own SCADA system with a single-window dashboard that can maintain any make or size of assets. Renom now aims to be Global number 1 in the ISP space for Renewable Energy asset management.

Star Air, the aviation arm of SGG, has expanded its operations from three to 13 cities within two years and launched its charter services on an international level. With its motto 'Connecting Real India', Star Air is providing its world-class flight services in different parts of India and helping people reach their preferred destination in a safe, comfortable, and affordable manner. Interestingly, it won the trust of lakhs of Indians in a very short period of time and created a national buzz recently by topping the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) chart outpacing all national and regional carriers. It will continue to focus on connecting more rural towns to metro cities.

"Education is the only medium that can transform the lives of citizens," says Mr. Ghodawat. Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU) was started with this noble philosophy that is today bringing transformational changes in the lives of countless students through its cutting-edge learning pedagogy and excellent placement records. It is a dual ISO certified and UGC recognized private university that has now become an epitome of educational excellence in Kolhapur, where more than 16,000 students study from the kindergarten to doctorate level. SGU runs international schools, IIT & medical academies, engineering, architecture & management programs, and even has school of pharmacy under its aegis.

Caring for Society

Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation (SGF), the CSR arm of the group, has been a torchbearer of humanitarian endeavors since its inception. SGF has done phenomenal work in diverse areas like sanitation, environment preservation, disaster relief management, rural development, education, healthcare, COVID-19 relief efforts etc. and has benefitted countless needy people across India.

The planting of over three lakh trees, providing of free education to over 5,000 girls, setting up of bio-toilets, providing financial assistance to budding sportspersons and the families of martyrs, etc. are some of the vital work that SGF has done so far. In 2019, the devastating Kolhapur floods affected countless people who were left homeless. The foundation became a symbol of hope for thousands of people from various villages in the Kolhapur district who were benefitted from its efforts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SGF, under the mentorship of Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, helped more than half a million people across India. SGF not only provided people with free meals, PPE kits, masks, sanitizers, daily essentials, and other relief materials but also saved the lives of hundreds of people through its state-of-the-art COVID Care Center at SGU campus (Kolhapur).

More than 23,000 patients till date have benefitted from its COVID Care Center, which had the 24/7 availability of certified doctors, nurses and 300 beds (including oxygen beds) and other vital facilities.

During this pandemic when the Mauli Old Age Home in Kolhapur found it difficult to manage its daily operations due to a financial crunch, SGF extended its help and gave a new life to this facility. The foundation by pledging to provide free food, medical, and other daily essential facilities to all the many needy residents of Mauli, set an inspiring example and aided the residents of Mauli from becoming homeless again with no financial means and a bleak future ahead.

A role model for youngsters and an inspiring personality, Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat always believed in giving back to society what is rightfully earned from it. He often says, “Charity, philanthropy, uplifting others, etc. are the real jewels that every successful person should wear. The kind of positive radiance it creates not only brings transformative changes in the lives of others but also gives you the highest level of satisfaction that no other materialist thing in the world can offer. Do remember, the power of philanthropy is immense and its results are always beyond numbers.”