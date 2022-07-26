Vishnu Bhat carries forward the rich legacy of Bhima Jewellers’ philanthropy

It was in 1925 that the foundation of one of India’s oldest and most reputable business houses was laid in Kerala by an enterprising 21-year-old, K Lakshminarayan Bhattar, now famously known as Bhima Bhattar. The young man didn’t come from money but his vision would lead to the creation of the behemoth that his eponymous company, Bhima Jewellers, is today.

In its almost 100-year journey, the reins of Bhima Jewellers passed on to his son, Krishnan Bhat and now his grandson, Vishnu Sharan K Bhat. The one thing that remained unchanged is Bhima Jewellers’ commitment to artisanship, innovation and ethical business practices. The company is as well known for its dedicated involvement in community service as it is for its pioneering jewellery designs and techniques.

Owing to his humble upbringing in a country that was yet to taste freedom, Bhima never lost touch with his roots and cared deeply for his nation, the society and the environment. These values continue to be the lifeblood of Bhima Jewellers. The company understood the importance of caring for and giving back to the community. More importantly, it recognized the flaw in the widely-held belief that corporate success and social welfare are antagonistic to one another. The company’s core motto remains its belief that a corporate enterprise can only thrive to its fullest in a healthy social ecosystem and for that to happen, successful businesses must pitch in wherever possible.

Profit for all

Corporate Social Responsibility is a statutory requirement under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, but most qualifying companies still fall woefully short of their mandated contributions. The government’s abiding principle that legitimate profit earning cannot be devoid of social responsibility is exemplified by the CSR and other non-mandated social engagements of Bhima Jewellers.

While Bhima Jewellers has been known for its philanthropic engagement for many decades now, Vishnu Bhat, the present managing director, has taken it upon himself to take this community service to new heights. In the present day, no issue is perhaps as pressing as environmental preservation in order to effectively deal with and mitigate the detrimental impact of climate change. Recognising this responsibility, as the head of a company that extensively uses gold and diamonds, Bhat has embarked upon a journey of sustainable luxury. In addition to the use of responsibly mined raw materials for his company’s jewellery production, he has ensured that Bhima Jewellers’ workshops are all verified to meet international best practices in terms of environmental and social standards.

Leading by example

Corporate Social Responsibility, for Bhat and his company, isn’t just a legal requirement. It is, in fact, an integral part of the legacy bestowed upon him by his visionary grandfather. In the spirit of strengthening this legacy, he has ensured that his company’s engagement with society remains all-encompassing and steadfast. Starting close to home, the employees of the company are treated as members of the Bhima family, with the company having contributed Rs 20 lakh towards education and medical expenditure of Bhima employees and their families. Bhat is also known for going out of his way to help long-term employees. One such employee being Mr Sanjok Chetri, who was handed over a sum of Rs 2 lakh when he was in need, as a gesture of gratitude.

Vishnu Bhat led from the front during the peak of COVID-19 by donating ration kits to the needy in collaboration with the India Cares Foundation and organising a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees. On the social front, Bhima Jewellers donated Rs 5 lakh to the Adamya Chetana Foundation in Bengaluru, working to provide food, education and health services to the underprivileged. The company also donated Rs 5 lakh to the Narayana Nethralaya Eye Foundation, Bengaluru, to conduct free eye screening and surgery for those who can’t afford such medical necessities. Free medical camps on Bhima Jewellers Founder’s Day, July 27, is another way for the company to help those with limited or no access to basic healthcare.

Leadership with empathy

The company also lends a helping hand to the country’s social, educational and health infrastructure. It donated free computers to the Padubidri Government Hospital. The Vijayawada City Police Commissioner’s Office was handed over free traffic barricades to aid in the city’s safekeeping while also ensuring the safety of the police force. Bhima Jewellers’ own initiative, Pratibha Puraskara in Ananda Balaga, Bengaluru, rewards young talent to motivate them to realise their true potential. In its day-to-day role as a community-led enterprise, the company has handed over free new school uniforms to underprivileged students; Rs 1 lakh was donated to Neelavara Goshala, Udupi, to save thousands of cows from slaughter and provide for their care. As recently as March 11, 2022, the company donated an ambulance to aid in the work of a tireless social worker, Nithyananda Olakadu.

Under Bhat’s stewardship, the company also believes in preserving India’s religious and cultural traditions. To that end, it donated Rs 12 lakh to Udupi Shri Krishna Math for the Paryaya ritual and Rs 10 lakh for Krishna Janmashtami. As is apparent from the varied important social and economic roles played by Bhima Jewellers, Online Gold Jewellery Shopping Store, under the leadership of Vishnu Sharan K Bhat, is working hard to uphold its ideals of dedication, trustworthiness, environmental upgradation, common welfare and protection of the Indian heritage and values.

