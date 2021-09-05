READY TO EQUIP ANOTHER SET OF WOMEN TO ACHIEVE THEIR GOALS

With a motto to Educate, Empower and Enhance the lives of women, Vidhya Sagar Women’s College (VSWC), has proved to be a fruitful platform for young women to match towards their dreams. The arts and sciences college was established in 2005 in Chengalpet, and has ever since been making news for its various accomplishments in academics and extracurricular activities. The management and the staff strongly believe in providing quality education that goes beyond the classroom and equip them with skills to face the challenges of life confidently.

Students are trained by passionate and qualified teachers who ensure that every last student understands the subject. In a bid to ensure that learning is 360 degrees, the students are encouraged to host and participate in several enriching cultural activities. The college has hosted cultural events that got students interested in regional arts and in the history and beauty of Tamil and Tamil culture. These events helped the girls appreciate our rich heritage. At the same time, the college has also given the students a platform to discuss current affairs and burning issues that are of global importance. The students have participated in conferences to discuss global issues. Through these endeavors, VSWC hopes that when the students graduate they will be culturally deep rooted yet globally competitive.

A college education is not just about getting a degree and then landing a job. It must give students wings to fly on their own. Several of the young women at VSWC have shown interest in being entrepreneurs. In order to put them on the right path, the college conducts Entrepreneurship programs and related events that will help the girls understand entrepreneurship through hands on experience and convert their innovative ideas into viable business.

One cannot be taught social responsibility in a class room. Understanding the need for each one of us to give back to society, is something learnt through inspiration. VSWC has scored there too. The college has hosted free medical camps on its premises that have benefited the sick and needy in and around Chengalpet. In the past, they have tied up with Essar Blood Bank, Hindu Mission Hospital, Dental Hospital, Agarwal Eye Hospital, Mahavir International Eye Hospital and Ranga Diabetes Hospital and hosted free medical camps. Numerous people from villages around Chengalpet availed of the camps.

Equipped with a degree and the experience gained from the many extra-curricular events conducted at the college, VSWC students have stepped into the real world with pride and glory. In spite of the pandemic and the many limitations, the college did not fail in its duty to its students. Admissions are currently open for the upcoming academic year and VSWC is ready to welcome a new brood of enthusiastic young women - to nurture and mould them into the best version of themselves.