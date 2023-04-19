Venture the Journey of Developing Games

April 19, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

India is ranked second globally for its gaming population

After China, India ranks second in the world for the fastest growth in the gaming sector over the last two years, expanding by 50% yearly, with 507 million gamers and over 900 companies.

One lakh jobs in fiscal year 2023

The gaming industry is one of the most important businesses, offering a variety of career prospects. It is predicted to add one lakh employment opportunities by 2023 and increase by another twofold by 2026.

A degree in computer science, video game design, computer programming, or a closely related field is typically necessary to become a game designer or developer.

Indian gaming industry: Statistics and Job Outlook

Statistics:

The gaming industry in India is rapidly growing and is expected to generate four-fold revenue by the end of 2027.

Job Outlook 2023

How to build a successful career in the video game industry?

India’s No. 1 Institute of Gaming and Technology

As a result of the pandemic, people’s perceptions have changed, and even non-gamers are now aware of the advantages of creating and playing games for improving cognitive abilities, logical thinking, and problem-solving capabilities.

With 13 years of experience, Backstage Pass stands one among the best gaming colleges in India.

This college is affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) to provide 4-year Bachelor’s Degree, and 2-year Master’s Degree.

All the students who have successfully completed their 10+2 or equivalent, and are willing to pursue career in the gaming industry, can now apply for a Bachelor’s Degree in the courses mentioned below:

• Computer Science and Game Development

• Game Art & Design

• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR & VR)

Their industry-experienced mentors nurture students’ growth to their full potential with an unwavering focus on teamwork, comprehensive and practical learning.

Also, they encourage their alumni to apply and participate in student awards, where they have won regional, national, and even international awards at almost every gaming event for theirachievements.

Most popular student games:

Avion Flight Simulator

Chakras: Path to Nirvana

Level2 games - the Incubator

Backstage Pass College has launched a unique Level2 Game DevelopmentProgram for the students in an effort to give them direction and guidance to build ideas, learn the skill to create playable games for the trending market, and also help publish these games.

Their college has teamed with some of the best game companies and award-winning teams from the industry to offer the necessary mentoring and incubation support for this program.

Oh wait, there’s more to it! Students will be offered a paid internship program under certain conditions to gain 1.5 years of work experience and earn back most of their college fees by the time they graduate.

Success story of their Alumni

It is believed that every gamer has their own game they want to build and a story of how they were introduced into the game industry. And here is what their former student, Rishi Rithik, had to say about their college:

“Backstage Pass is the first institution of its sort in India, and it has excellent industry experts and standards. I’m Rishi Rithik, a Bachelor of Fine Arts student from the 2017 class. I wanted to pursue digital art, and it has been an amazing gaming experience for me. This college has offered me the greatest mentoring assistance, fostered my creativity, and inspired me beyond my expectations. Following to that, it helped me land a job at Sumo Digital, and now I have my own gaming studio.”

Game-Developing Podcasts You Can’t Miss!!

Do gaming podcasts interest you? If yes, this college has launched their podcasts and is all set to bring you a real inside look at what it’s like to work as a professional game developer and everything related to the gaming industry.

Are you willing to join the backstage pass family? Visit their website or call them at 800 800 2794/ 95.

