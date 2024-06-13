Vel Tech University: Leading the Way in Academic Excellence and Innovation

Vel Tech Deemed to be University, Avadi, Chennai, invites individuals to unlock their potential in an environment where excellence meets innovation. Recognised globally and accredited with the highest accolades, Vel Tech is dedicated to providing a transformative educational experience.

At Vel Tech, quality is paramount. Accredited by the NAAC with the highest grade, A++, the institution upholds rigorous standards of academic excellence, infrastructure, faculty quality and student support services. Additionally, the University holds Category-1 Deemed to be University status and 12B recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC), facilitating access to research grants.

Six undergraduate engineering programmes, including Aeronautical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, have received accreditation from NBA. These programmes aim to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, fostering innovation and preparing them for future leadership roles.

Vel Tech has consistently ranked among the top institutions in India in NIRF India Rankings since 2017, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence and research innovation. The University’s reputation extends to international surveys such as Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, Impact Rankings and QS Asia Rankings, solidifying its position as a leader in higher education.

Offering a diverse range of programmes tailored to meet the demands of today’s job market, Vel Tech prepares students for success in Engineering, Management, Law and Arts & Sciences. The faculty members at Vel Tech possess expertise across various domains and the alumni are making significant contributions to Core and Software industries globally. State-of-the-art facilities in the University’s laboratories and research centres foster groundbreaking discoveries and technological advancements, empowering students to shape the future.

Students at Vel Tech cultivate valuable connections with industry leaders through extensive collaborations and partnerships. Internships, projects and industry interactions ensure students are ready to enter their chosen fields upon graduation. Vel Tech provides the platform to turn dreams of higher studies abroad, collaboration on groundbreaking research, or engaging in cross-cultural exchange into reality. The University’s partnerships with esteemed institutions and universities worldwide open doors to endless opportunities across borders.

Campus to Corporate: Vel Tech witnesses a transformative experience that shapes individuals into future leaders, innovators and thinkers. The process extends far beyond academic credentials, encompassing personal growth, cultural exchange and professional development. Educational counsellors, placement trainers and mentors play a pivotal role in guiding students through the maze of university placements. Every student has access to excellent career opportunities. To achieve this goal, Vel Tech has established robust industry collaborations across various sectors. Through partnerships with PTC, Cognizant, Wipro, Virtusa RapidData, PwC and AtoS, students are provided with Windchill PLM, Digital Nurture 2.0 initiatives, J2EE, Java full stack, Mendix low code, Cybersecurity and Mainframe training respectively. Signed MoU with Genpact, Accenture and Tessolve to provide strategic training on SDLC Skills, Spanish & Italian languages, Embedded IoT & VLSI respectively. These collaborations enable us to bring a diverse range of placement opportunities to students, catering to their unique interests and skill sets. Vel Tech has witnessed an extraordinary influx of top-notch organisations with a staggering 305 esteemed companies gracing their campus. Despite all odds in the market, they have achieved 1034 placements with a significant placement record in core industries. Marked 100 percent, 97 percent and 86 percent placement rates in Electrical & Electronics, Civil and Mechanical engineering respectively securing a remarkable international offer in Protecooling (UAE). By partnering with leading companies and professionals, Vel Tech provides students with the skills, experiences and connections they need to excel in their careers.

International Relations: Bridging Global Education and Opportunity: Over 500 students and 20 percent of graduates are flying abroad every year to more than 30 countries. In today’s interconnected world, universities play a pivotal role in fostering global understanding and collaboration. The Dean-International Relations (DINT) office at our university stands as a cornerstone of this mission, dedicated to supporting students, faculty, and the broader academic community in navigating the complexities of international education and partnerships. This office not only enhances the academic experience but also enriches the cultural fabric of our institution. The Office of International Relations at our university is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and globally engaged academic community. Through its support for international students, facilitation of study abroad programmes, encouragement of faculty collaborations and promotion of cultural exchange, the DINT office enhances the educational experience and prepares students and faculty to thrive in an interconnected world. As we continue to navigate an ever-changing global landscape, the office remains a beacon of opportunity, understanding and collaboration.

