Vel Tech University: Driving Research and Industry Collaborations

Vel Tech University, located in Avadi, Chennai, has carved a niche for itself with its unwavering commitment to fostering research, innovation, and industry collaborations. Established in 1997, the university has been steadfast in its pursuit of excellence in multi-disciplinary research initiatives, setting the stage for groundbreaking discoveries and partnerships with industries. At the heart of Vel Tech’s ambition lies the Vel Tech Research Park, a purpose-built facility comprising 23 research centres and 5 centres of excellence, symbolising the institution’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge.

Admissions Open: Vel Tech University, Avadi, Chennai.

Engineering & Technology

Arts & Science Online Application

LAW Online Application

M.Tech. Online Application

MBA Online Application

International Online Application

Ph.D. Online Application

The significance of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in higher education cannot be overstated, particularly in the context of India’s development trajectory. Vel Tech recognises this imperative and has taken proactive measures to cultivate a culture conducive to these pursuits. With a focus on key areas such as additive manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, bio-nanotechnology, and computational fluid dynamics, Vel Tech has emerged as a frontrunner in addressing contemporary challenges and driving economic growth.

Vel Tech’s endeavours have not gone unnoticed, garnering recognition from esteemed bodies such as the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and the Government of India, and achieving the highest accreditation status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) along with UGC Category 1 status. These accolades underscore the institution’s commitment to maintaining high standards of excellence in teaching, research, and innovation.

A pivotal aspect of Vel Tech’s ecosystem is its robust infrastructure and support mechanisms for research and innovation. The Research Park, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, serves as a hub for collaborative drives, facilitating groundbreaking discoveries and technological advancements. Moreover, the institution provides substantial financial assistance to faculty members, offering seed funding and annual publication incentive awards, further catalysing research activities.

In line with its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, Vel Tech operates a Technology Business Incubator (TBI), supported by the Government of India’s Department of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Over the years, the TBI has played a pivotal role in nurturing startups, providing them with the necessary resources and mentorship to thrive in a competitive landscape. Partnerships with industry giants like Google and Amazon, along with financial institutions such as HSBC Bank and RBI Bank, underscore the TBI’s effectiveness in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Furthermore, Vel Tech has established National Centres of Excellence, focusing on areas such as manufacturing, PCB design, additive manufacturing, and AI & ML, in collaboration with industry leaders like NVIDIA. These centres serve as catalysts for innovation and industry collaboration, driving forward the agenda of research and development.

The university’s emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship is not confined within its campus walls but extends to national and international platforms through participation in schemes such as the TBI Seed Support System and Startup India Seed Fund. With a track record of incubating over 300 startups and securing funding for numerous ventures, Vel Tech has cemented its position as a breeding ground for entrepreneurial talent.

Vel Tech University stands at the forefront of fostering research, innovation, and industry collaborations, poised to make significant contributions to India’s growth story. By nurturing a conducive environment for scholarly pursuits and entrepreneurial attempts, Vel Tech is paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future, both nationally and globally.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”