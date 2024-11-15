Veegaland Homes Launches the Most Accessible and Luxurious Address in Edappally: Veegaland Queens Park

In Kochi’s rapidly evolving urban landscape, finding a home that offers the perfect blend of connectivity, lifestyle amenities, and environmental sustainability can feel like a challenge. In Edappally, one of Kochi’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, Veegaland Homes unveils Veegaland Queens Park, exclusive 3 & 4 BHK boutique apartments in Edappally that combine luxury living with a steadfast commitment to sustainable living.

Prime Location with Unmatched Connectivity

Location is a key factor in real estate, and Veegaland Queens Park offers an address that is second to none. Located in the heart of Edappally, the project ensures quick access to major landmarks and amenities, making it a sought-after spot for homebuyers who seek both convenience and a vibrant lifestyle.

650 metres from Metro Station

2 km from Edappally Bypass

3 km from Lulu Mall

1.5 km from Renai Medicity

2 km from MAJ Hospital

4.5 km from Amrita Hospital

Boutique Residences with Biophilic Design Elements

Veegaland Queens Park raises the bar for luxury living in Edappally by incorporating biophilic design principles, a concept that emphasises a strong connection between people and nature. Veegaland Queens park the boutique apartments in Kochi feature balcony gardens that invite natural light into the living spaces while providing panoramic views of the surrounding greenery. This design fosters a calming, rejuvenating atmosphere within the home while reducing energy consumption, promoting a healthy, tranquil lifestyle.

Luxury Amenities for a Complete Lifestyle

Veegaland Queens Park offers a range of luxurious amenities that cater to the needs of modern families. These thoughtfully designed spaces encourage relaxation, recreation, and socialisation:

Air-Conditioned Fitness Centre

Air-Conditioned Indoor Games Hall

Swimming Pool & Kids Pool

Kids Play Area

Air-Conditioned Multi-Recreation Hall

Air-Conditioned Toddler’s Zone

Open Area for Yoga

Electronic Lock for Apartment Main Door

Video Door Phone

Air-Conditioned Guest Bedroom

Commitment to Sustainability

Veegaland Homes is committed to creating environmentally conscious and sustainable communities. Queens Park exemplifies this ethos by integrating eco-friendly features that minimise environmental impact and offer long-term savings:

Porotherm Bricks: These bricks offer exceptional thermal insulation, keeping indoor spaces cool during Kochi’s hot summers. The use of Porotherm bricks also provides a quieter living experience and lowers energy costs.

Natural ventilation: Multiple balconies and maximum ventilation ensure ample airflow and natural light. Surrounded by lush greenery, it offers a peaceful escape from the city. Texture-finished exterior walls add to the elegance and durability of the design.

Rainwater Harvesting: A rainwater harvesting system collects and stores rainwater, helping reduce the strain on municipal water supplies. This practice also supports groundwater recharge, contributing to sustainable water management.

Solar-Powered Common Areas: The project’s common areas are powered by solar energy. This reduces the carbon footprint and promotes a green lifestyle by harnessing renewable energy sources.

Waste Management: Effective waste management is at the core of Veegaland Homes’s sustainability efforts. The incinerator and bio-bin system convert biodegradable waste into compost, while non-biodegradable waste is converted into ash, minimising landfill dependency.

Ultra-Filtration in Sewage Treatment Plant (STP): An advanced STP treats and recycles wastewater for non-potable uses such as cleaning. This ensures water conservation while supporting a cleaner environment.

Why Choose Veegaland Homes?

Veegaland Homes is one of Kerala’s most trusted builders, known for delivering homes that are of exceptional build quality, with a focus on timely completion and handing over. Customers vouch for the trust they place in the brand and its visionary founder, Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly.

“When the builder provided such detailed specifications, our confidence in the property went sky high.” - Jose and Merin, customers of Veegaland KingsFort.

“It’s a city location but with none of the hustle and bustle. The area is peaceful, surrounded by fresh air. We only realised after visiting that Ernakulam has properties like this. The best part? Spacious parking.” - Harishma and Unnikrishnan’s family, customers of Veegaland KingsFort.

“They explained everything so well, without any pressure. We could feel the genuineness, which is why we chose Veegaland.” - Jersen and Viji, customers of Veegaland Exotica.

“We’re abroad, and during the pandemic, our parents visited the apartment. They said it was perfect. We trusted the brand and booked the apartment without even seeing it directly.” - Jacob and Rosemary, customers of Veegaland Exotica.

“Veegaland doesn’t cut corners, so even if we’re paying a premium price, we feel we’re getting value for our money.” - Mr. Sivan and family, customers of Veegaland Exotica.

“They completed the project and handed it over six months before the promised time. The registration process was smooth, quick, and completely hassle-free.” - Mr. Akash and family, customers of Veegaland Bliss.

Early Bird Offers Available

Veegaland Queens Park is now available for bookings, with early buyers able to take advantage of exclusive launch offers. Secure your dream home and become part of this forward-thinking, eco-conscious community.

Veegaland Homes’ Projects Across Kerala

Veegaland Homes offers premium flats in Kerala various stages, providing homeowners with multiple options to suit their needs:

New Launches:

Veegaland Queens Park: Exclusive 3 & 4 BHK boutique luxury apartments in Edappally.

Veegaland Green Heights: 3 & 4 BHK ultra-luxurious and ultra-sporty apartment in Thrippunithura.

Veegaland Green Fort: 2 & 3 BHK apartments in Thrippunithura.

Veegaland Maybell: 2 & 3 BHK apartments located near Kochi’s IT hub, Kakkanad.

Veegaland Green Capitol: 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments in Akkulam, Trivandrum.

Sample Apartments Ready:

Veegaland Elanza: 2, 3 & 5 BHK apartments in Kuriachira, Thrissur.

Veegaland Symphony: 3 BHK apartments in Chevayur, Calicut.

Ready to Occupy:

Veegaland Thejus: 2 & 3 BHK apartments in Ayyanthole, Thrissur.

With these diverse projects, Veegaland Homes continues to set a high standard for luxury living and sustainable design across Kerala.

For more information about veegaland’s flats for sale in Kochi and to book your home with the limited-time launch offers, contact Veegaland Homes at +919746774444

Visit https://www.veegaland.com

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/tT8EhzEhkCRDwzho6

