VASANTH & CO; PIONEERS IN CONSUMER DURABLES

VASANTH & CO was founded in 1978 and is now in its 45th year of operation. Over the years, it has achieved many milestones, including becoming India’s No. 1 Dealer in consumer electronics, mobiles, laptops, home appliances, kitchenware, and furniture. It has a large geographical presence in southern India. While the guarantee of the lowest price has been the hallmark of its marketing strategy, its mercantile consists of premium national & International brands. Vasanth & Co has a very strong foothold across Tamil Nadu with 106 chain stores, with two more set to open in Vellore and Cumbumon the 20th and 21st of October 2022, and a few more set to open before the end of the 2022 festive season.

Vasanth & Co has been in the news constantly for breaking sales and marketing records, as well as for breaking its own record to reach newer heights time and again.

There is a wide range of consumer durables and appliances available in both the premium and economy segments including but not limited to. LED, OLED TV, Laptops, Computers, Mobile Phones, Audio Video Systems, Refrigerators, Side-by-side Refrigerators, Air conditioners, Air Coolers, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Microwave Ovens, Vacuum Cleaners, Water Heaters, Voltage stabilisers, Fans, Irons, Dryers, Steel Cupboards, Furniture, a variety of kitchenware such as Mixie, Table top grinders, Juice extractors, Hand blenders, Food Processors, Cookers, Coffee Makers, Milk Boilers, Egg boilers, Toasters, Kettles, Water purifiers, Gas stoves, Built-in-ovens, Gas hobs, and Electric chimneys and more.

The selling of high-quality, standard items at competitive prices, timely delivery, installation, and demonstration, after-sales support, prompt processing of customer complaints, and consumer education are Vasanth & Co.’s guiding principles. The benefit of being able to purchase things in bulk from all of its showrooms allows for the greatest deal possible, which is then passed on to the customer. Additionally, Vasanth & Co. offers the best prices to its clients.

Customer service and resolving client issues are seen by Vasanth & Co as efficient means to increase and sustain customer base, create relationships with customers, and drive future sales through repeat business and favourable word-of-mouth recommendations. As a crucial link between consumers and producers, Vasanth & Co works hard to find quick solutions to client issues in order to spare them from having to wait impatiently.

Our most loyal clients aren’t those who haven’t complained about the products we sold them; rather, they are those whose complaints were promptly and satisfactorily addressed. There are specialised assistance lines available 24/7 to address client problems with 93335 93335. When television first arrived in the Southern region of India in 1978, Vasanth & Co sold black and white TV sets to clients who are still Vasanth & Co customers now for QLED TV, OLED TV, and LEDs. This demonstrates the high level of client loyalty Vasanth & Co. enjoys.

After the passing away of its Founder Chairman Mr. H. Vasanthakumar, the erstwhile proprietorship firm had been converted into a partnership firm without diluting the legacy created by Mr. H. Vasanthakumar. The partnership firm is headed by Mrs. Tamilselvi Vasanthakumar as the Managing Partner assisted by Mrs. Thangamalar Jaganath, Mr. Vijay Vasanth & Mr. Vinoth Vasanthakumar, who manage the affairs with utmost professionalism with automated procurement and accounting system. Vasanth & Co has recently gone in for automation of its total operations using the hi-tech SAP solutions as the accounting process and the management information system. It is operating a fully integrated Customer Care Centre to be of assistance to the customers. Vasanth & Co and its Founder Chairman H. Vasanthakumar are recipients of many prestigious awards for business excellence and community Service.