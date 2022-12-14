UPSC Prelims 2023 Free crash course By Prepp IAS

December 14, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Prepp has launched a Free 100 days course to cover the whole syllabus of UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 comprehensively on Youtube. The course includes coverage of complete static and dynamic syllabus, strategy sessions, specific trend analysis with coverage of PYQs.

According to the UPSC’s published calendar, the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination of 2023 will be held on 28th May, 2023. The preliminary examination is a vital stage in the IAS Exam selection process and many a time aspirants become overwhelmed during this phase of preparation. This is where the 100 day course from Prepp IAS kicks in. This course will not only provide adequate strategy to cover the syllabus, but will also help in building command over different prelims oriented subjects such as polity, history, geography, economics, environment etc.

Who should join this course?

UPSC Aspirants who are aiming to clear UPSC Prelims 2023 exam with higher margin than cutoff

Aspiring candidates who are struggling to clear UPSC Prelims since past few years

Fresh UPSC Aspirants who need adequate direction for what to read and revise in the last 3 months of preparation

Aspirants who lack confidence to appear for exam even after studying for the whole year. This course will help in increasing the confidence to face the prelims exam.

Features of the Course

Crash course is planned and designed by experienced faculty as per the requirement of UPSC CSE Prelims

Strategy sessions covering every minute aspect of cracking Prelims 2023

Subject wise marathon sessions on most important question

Subject wise marathon sessions covering current affairs of last 12 months

Subject wise marathon on last 05 year prelims paper discussion

Lectures on high value topics

Benefits of Joining the Course

This course will not only help in covering the syllabus but also in its revision

It will help in building the factual base along with conceptual clarity

These sessions help the students rectify their mistakes as well as boosts their confidence.

The tutors of the course make sure that the students can revise through the lessons quickly by sharing all the study materials and notes through Prepp’s Telegram channel

It will help candidates to tackle prelims MCQs with confidence and will acquaint candidates with the various types of questions generally framed by UPSC.

With this free IAS prelims 2023 crash course, Prepp IAS has also launched paid UPSC Prelims Test Series, which is completely aligned with the UPSC Prelims 2023 free crash course

, which is completely aligned with the UPSC Prelims 2023 free crash course Candidates can also join the 1-1 Mentorship Programme for individual strategy and assessment of the preparation level.

Course Details

Start Date – 10.01.2023

End Date – 21.04.2023

– 21.04.2023 Monday to Saturday – Everyday 02 Lectures on YouTube

– Everyday 02 Lectures on YouTube Lecture Timing – 10:00 AM and 07:00 PM

– 10:00 AM and 07:00 PM Subjects Covered – Polity and Governance, History, Economy, Geography, Environment, Science and Technology, Current Affairs

– Polity and Governance, History, Economy, Geography, Environment, Science and Technology, Current Affairs Total Lectures – 250+

– 250+ Hours of input – 250+

To Register for the course fill up this Registration Form and Subscribe to our Youtube and telegram channel

To know the complete details check out this video of UPSC Prelims 2023 Free course

To join the paid course initiatives check out Prepp IAS website

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much information.

Prepp IAS understands the importance of time for all sincere candidates, thus it provides easy, hassle-free, and relevant information about the IAS Exam. All the registered users get regular notifications about the updates and the deadlines. Another great feature is its support team. A team of experts is available 24x7 to solve the queries of the students.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”